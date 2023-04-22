NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin earned the pole position for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Piloting his No. 11 Toyota, Hamlin topped Saturday’s qualifying field with a hot lap of 180.751 mph.

The pole was Hamlin’s 37th of his future Hall of Fame career.

Aric Almirola, in his No. 10 Ford, will start on the outside of the front row after his run of 180.642 mph. Rookie Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney round out the top five.

Only one Chevrolet driver, Kyle Larson, qualified in the top 10, placing ninth.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Enters GEICO 500 With New Pit Crew

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the reigning Daytona 500 champion, will work with a new pit crew Sunday.

JTG Daugherty Racing agreed to a two-year contract with RFK Racing to supply pit crews for Stenhouse’s No. 47 Chevrolet. Stenhouse placed 33rd during Saturday’s qualifying run at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.

“That was kind of the long-term play as to why we signed up for two years so that you can keep your pit crew consistent,” Stenhouse said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “And it’s a bummer because we won with most of those guys at Daytona.”

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing

2, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing

3, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing

4, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing

5, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske

6, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

7, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

8, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske

9, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports

10, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing

11, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing

12, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing

13, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing

14, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing

15, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske

16, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing

17, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing

18, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports

19, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

20, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing

21, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports

22, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing

23, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing

24, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club

25, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing

26, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing

27, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports

28, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports

29, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports

30, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club

31, Austin Hill, 62, Beard Motorsports

32, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports

33, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing

34, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports

35, Zane Smith, 51, Rick Ware Racing

36, Riley Herbst, 15, Rick Ware Racing

37, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports

38, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing