NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin earned the pole position for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Piloting his No. 11 Toyota, Hamlin topped Saturday’s qualifying field with a hot lap of 180.751 mph.
The pole was Hamlin’s 37th of his future Hall of Fame career.
Aric Almirola, in his No. 10 Ford, will start on the outside of the front row after his run of 180.642 mph. Rookie Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney round out the top five.
Only one Chevrolet driver, Kyle Larson, qualified in the top 10, placing ninth.
You guys already know I’m excited for this one 😎
Tune in Sunday 3:00pm ET on @NASCARonFOX#StenhouseJr #Talladega pic.twitter.com/Ph5CMf9iCC
— Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (@StenhouseJr) April 20, 2023
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Enters GEICO 500 With New Pit Crew
Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the reigning Daytona 500 champion, will work with a new pit crew Sunday.
JTG Daugherty Racing agreed to a two-year contract with RFK Racing to supply pit crews for Stenhouse’s No. 47 Chevrolet. Stenhouse placed 33rd during Saturday’s qualifying run at the 2.66-mile superspeedway.
“That was kind of the long-term play as to why we signed up for two years so that you can keep your pit crew consistent,” Stenhouse said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “And it’s a bummer because we won with most of those guys at Daytona.”
You know they'll be factors Sunday. #GEICO500 pic.twitter.com/js2CYxor0F
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 22, 2023
Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500
Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 2, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 3, Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 4, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 5, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske
- 6, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 7, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 8, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske
- 9, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports
- 10, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing
- 11, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 12, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing
- 13, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing
- 14, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing
- 15, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske
- 16, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 17, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing
- 18, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports
- 19, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
- 20, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing
- 21, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports
- 22, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing
- 23, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing
- 24, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club
- 25, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing
- 26, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing
- 27, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports
- 28, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports
- 29, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports
- 30, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club
- 31, Austin Hill, 62, Beard Motorsports
- 32, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports
- 33, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing
- 34, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports
- 35, Zane Smith, 51, Rick Ware Racing
- 36, Riley Herbst, 15, Rick Ware Racing
- 37, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports
- 38, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing