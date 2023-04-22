NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR GEICO 500: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
3 min read
talladega establish shot 2022 (1)

NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin earned the pole position for Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Piloting his No. 11 Toyota, Hamlin topped Saturday’s qualifying field with a hot lap of 180.751 mph.  

The pole was Hamlin’s 37th of his future Hall of Fame career. 

Aric Almirola, in his No. 10 Ford, will start on the outside of the front row after his run of 180.642 mph. Rookie Ty Gibbs, Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney round out the top five. 

Only one Chevrolet driver, Kyle Larson, qualified in the top 10, placing ninth. 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Enters GEICO 500 With New Pit Crew 

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the reigning Daytona 500 champion, will work with a new pit crew Sunday. 

JTG Daugherty Racing agreed to a two-year contract with RFK Racing to supply pit crews for Stenhouse’s No. 47 Chevrolet. Stenhouse placed 33rd during Saturday’s qualifying run at the 2.66-mile superspeedway. 

“That was kind of the long-term play as to why we signed up for two years so that you can keep your pit crew consistent,” Stenhouse said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “And it’s a bummer because we won with most of those guys at Daytona.”

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500  

Here is a look at the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series’ GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:  

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team  

  • 1, Denny Hamlin, 11, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 2, Aric Almirola, 10, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 3,  Ty Gibbs, 54, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 4, Chase Briscoe, 14, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 5, Ryan Blaney, 12, Team Penske 
  • 6, Christopher Bell, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 7, Martin Truex Jr., 19, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 8, Joey Logano, 22, Team Penske 
  • 9, Kyle Larson, 5, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 10, Chris Buescher, 17, RFK Racing 
  • 11, Kevin Harvick, 4, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 12, Bubba Wallace, 23, 23XI Racing 
  • 13, Tyler Reddick, 45, 23XI Racing 
  • 14, Austin Dillon, 3, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 15, Austin Cindric, 2, Team Penske 
  • 16, Ryan Preece, 41, Stewart-Haas Racing  
  • 17, Kyle Busch, 8, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 18, William Byron, 24, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 19, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing 
  • 20, Brad Keselowski, 6, RFK Racing 
  • 21, Michael McDowell, 34, Front Row Motorsports 
  • 22, Daniel Suarez, 99, Trackhouse Racing  
  • 23, Ross Chastain, 1, Trackhouse Racing 
  • 24, Erik Jones, 43, Legacy Motor Club 
  • 25, Harrison Burton, 21, Wood Brothers Racing 
  • 26, Justin Haley, 31, Kaulig Racing 
  • 27, Alex Bowman, 48, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 28, Todd Gilliland, 38, Front Row Motorsports   
  • 29, Chase Elliott, 9, Hendrick Motorsports 
  • 30, Noah Gragson, 42, Legacy Motor Club 
  • 31, Austin Hill, 62, Beard Motorsports 
  • 32, Ty Dillon, 77, Spire Motorsports 
  • 33, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., 47, JTG Daugherty Racing  
  • 34, Corey LaJoie, 7, Spire Motorsports  
  • 35, Zane Smith, 51, Rick Ware Racing 
  • 36, Riley Herbst, 15, Rick Ware Racing 
  • 37, BJ McLeod, 78, Live Fast Motorsports 
  • 38, JJ Yeley, 15, Rick Ware Racing
Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity sries raced at martinsville (1)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: John Hunter Nemechek On Fire With Call811.com Before You Dig. 250 Win At Martinsville, Earns $100K Bonus

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 15 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
ryan preece wins pole at martinsville spring (1)
NASCAR NOCO 400: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 15 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
chandler smith wins fir5st race at richmond xfinity race34 (1)
NASCAR 2023: Chandler Smith Claims First Xfinity Race At Richmond; Carson Hocevar Escapes Texas With Win; Austin Beers Gets Emotional In Victory Lane
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Apr 1 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
bubba wallace upset at cota race 23 (1)
NASCAR 2023: Bubba Wallace Upset; Pilots Get No Breaks At COTA; Jimmie Johnson’s Day Ends On Lap 1
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 26 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
kimi radisomething or other qualifng at texas (1)
NASCAR 2023: William Byron Makes Cup History During Qualifying At COTA; Zane Smith Claims Fiery Trucks Race
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 25 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
tyler rteddick first in cota practice (1)
NASCAR 2023: Tyler Reddick Paces Cup Practice At COTA; AJ Allmendinger Secures Xfinity Series Pole; Ross Chastain Claims Trucks Series’ Top Starting Spot
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 24 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
ambetter health 400 ooey logano pit c hange (1)
NASCAR Cup Series: Joey Logano Lives Dream, Claims Ambetter Health 400 At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 19 2023
More News
Arrow to top