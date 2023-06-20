As the NASCAR Cup Series emerged from its Father’s Day hiatus, the so-called secret was revealed.
Driver Josh Berry, an Xfinity Series regular who has filled in admirably for Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, will take over Stewart-Haas’ No. 4 Ford after Kevin Harvick retires at the end of the season. An official announcement is expected Wednesday.
Berry has compiled one top-five finish and three top-10s in eight Cup starts this season, leading 13 of 3,046 laps. On the Xfinity circuit, Berry has 10 top-10s in 14 outings.
Harvick, a future Hall of Famer, received his first full-time Cup seat in Richard Childress Racing’s iconic No. 3 Chevrolet following the on-track death of Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 2001. With 60 career wins, including the 2007 Daytona 500, Harvick claimed his first checkered flag in his third race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Harvick earned the 2014 Cup points championship during his first season with Stewart-Haas.
Berry, 32, initially funded his fledgling racing career by working as a bank teller. After impressing Dale Earnhardt Jr. during online sim racing competitions, he started working his way up the NASCAR ranks.
NASCAR Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of events at Nashville Superspeedway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 11 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours
- 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
- 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 4 p.m.: Truck Series practice
- 4:30 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- 5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 6:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 7:35 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions
- 8 p.m.: Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 race
Saturday
- 8 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours
- 8 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 1 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 race
Sunday
- 4 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours
- 6:20 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting
- 6:30 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk
- 6:35 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions
- 7 p.m.: Cup Series Ally 400 race
NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 1 Chevrolet
- 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
- 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
- 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
- 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
- 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
- 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
- 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
- 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
- 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
- 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
- 14, Brennan Poole, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
- 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
- 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
- 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
- 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
- 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
- 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
- 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
- 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
- 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
- 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
- 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
- 27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
- 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
- 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
- 32, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
- 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
- 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 35, Josh Bilicki, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
- 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 99 Chevrolet
