As the NASCAR Cup Series emerged from its Father’s Day hiatus, the so-called secret was revealed.

Driver Josh Berry, an Xfinity Series regular who has filled in admirably for Hendrick Motorsports’ Chase Elliott and Alex Bowman, will take over Stewart-Haas’ No. 4 Ford after Kevin Harvick retires at the end of the season. An official announcement is expected Wednesday.

Berry has compiled one top-five finish and three top-10s in eight Cup starts this season, leading 13 of 3,046 laps. On the Xfinity circuit, Berry has 10 top-10s in 14 outings.

Harvick, a future Hall of Famer, received his first full-time Cup seat in Richard Childress Racing’s iconic No. 3 Chevrolet following the on-track death of Dale Earnhardt Sr. in 2001. With 60 career wins, including the 2007 Daytona 500, Harvick claimed his first checkered flag in his third race at Atlanta Motor Speedway. Harvick earned the 2014 Cup points championship during his first season with Stewart-Haas.

Berry, 32, initially funded his fledgling racing career by working as a bank teller. After impressing Dale Earnhardt Jr. during online sim racing competitions, he started working his way up the NASCAR ranks.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Nashville Superspeedway (All Times ET):

Friday

11 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

4 p.m.: Truck Series practice

4:30 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

6:30 p.m.: Cup Series practice

7:35 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions

8 p.m.: Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 race

Saturday

8 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

8 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying

1 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250 race

Sunday

4 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

6:20 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting

6:30 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk

6:35 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

7 p.m.: Cup Series Ally 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Brennan Poole, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, Josh Bilicki, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 99 Chevrolet

On this day in 1949, NASCAR held its first-ever “Strictly Stock” race. Thirty-three drivers raced at Charlotte Speedway, six of which were future NASCAR Hall of Famers. Jim Roper was declared the winner following a disqualification to Glenn Dunaway. pic.twitter.com/yBUDRcRxVo — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 19, 2023