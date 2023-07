For all the NASCAR Cup Series success Martin Truex Jr. enjoyed at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, he had yet to visit Victory Lane. The Mayetta, New Jersey native grew up attending races in Loudon, New Hampshire, watching his father compete at the “Magic Mile.”

Truex’s wizardry led him to three career third-place finishes and over 900 laps led, but in 29 previous outings, a win “alluded me,” he said as reported by NASCAR.com.

Not anymore.

Truex dominated the rain-delayed Crayon 301, capturing Stage 1 and 2 points and leading for 254 laps. The 2027 Cup Series champion withstood three restarts over the final 24 rotations and edged runner-up Joey Logano by 0.394 seconds.

To Truex, Monday’s win was sentimental, considering he watched so many races at the 1.058-mile track as a child.

The Cup Series’ next stop, Pocono Raceway, also likely will be a bit sentimental. During the 2015 campaign, Truex claimed his first of 34 career wins at the 2.5-mile tri-oval superspeedway.

Martin Truex Jr. wins for the first time in 2015 at Pocono Raceway! http://t.co/lf91KQIv4T pic.twitter.com/bbqQeHmSBX — NASCAR from B/R (@BR_NASCAR) June 7, 2015

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Pocono Raceway (All Times ET):

Friday

7 a.m.: ARCA Series garage hours

7:30 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours

10:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

11:30 a.m.: ARCA Series practice

12:30 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying

1:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice

2:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 p.m.: ARCA Series Sunset Hill Shooting Range 150 race

Saturday

9 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours

9 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

11:40 a.m.: Truck Series driver introductions

Noon: Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 race

2:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

2:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

3:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

5:10 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pocono 225 race

Sunday

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours

1 p.m.: Cup Series grid access open

1:45 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting

1:55 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk

2:05 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 race

Don’t let us just tell you about all the fun, hear it from your favorite drivers! Who will we see out here this weekend for #NASCAR Weekend?! 🎟️:https://t.co/XfEog110c1#HighPoint400 #ExplorePocono225 #CRCBrakleen150 #SunsetHill150 pic.twitter.com/8fvCk3njn7 — Pocono Raceway (@PoconoRaceway) July 18, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series HighPoint.com 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Cole Custer, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet