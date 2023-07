Kyle Larson remains a bit upset at his friend, Denny Hamlin.

During a late-race restart during Sunday’s HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway, Hamlin took out Larson, the race leader. Larson finished 20th after colliding with the wall. Hamlin earned his second win of the season and 50th of his Cup career.

He verbally hit back at Hamlin in a post-race interview with NBC Sports:

“It is what it is,” Larson said. “I’m not gonna let it tarnish a friendship on track, but I am pissed. And I feel like I should be pissed.”

The incident occurred a week after NASCAR officials released a “stern communication” to the drivers from the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series to clean up restarts.

Wonder how much of the off-track bickering will follow the series to Richmond Raceway next weekend?

What are your thoughts on the Denny Hamlin & Kyle Larson incident? pic.twitter.com/LPrSv24OhN — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) July 23, 2023

NASCAR Weekend Schedules

Here is a list of events at Richmond Raceway and Road America (All Times ET):

Friday

Noon: Xfinity Series garage hours (Road America)

Noon: Truck Series garage hours (Richmond)

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice (Road America)

5:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice (Richmond)

5:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying (Richmond)

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying (Road America)

Saturday

7:30 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours (Richmond)

Noon: Xfinity Series garage hours (Road America)

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice (Richmond)

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying (Richmond)

3 p.m.: Truck Series garage hours (Richmond)

2:15 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions (Road America)

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Henry 180 race (Road America)

7:10 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions (Richmond)

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Worldwide Express 250 race (Richmond)

Sunday

Noon: Cup Series garage hours (Richmond)

2:15 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting (Richmond)

2:25 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk (Richmond)

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions (Richmond)

3 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out 400 race (Richmond)

NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, JJ Yelley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Ryan Newman, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

The radios were keyed up on the Nos. 5 and 11 teams. pic.twitter.com/4UxL7iHxxf — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 25, 2023