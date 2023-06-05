As the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series schedule moved past the midway point, the prime points pretender (Ross Chastain) was bounced from the top spot in the standings and replaced by proven contenders (Ryan Blaney, William Byron and Sunday’s winner Kyle Busch).

Busch and Byron pace the circuit with three wins each and Blaney has collected nine top-10 finishes during the opening 15 events. Blaney, the new points leader, captured the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day. Byron trails Blaney by 13 points and Busch, the two-time points champion, stands in seventh place, 44 points behind.

Busch dominated Sunday’s event at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, leading 121 laps and possessed enough poise and power to withstand five restarts over the final 40 laps.

Counting NASCAR’s three national series, Busch, 38, has compiled 228 wins, including 63 on the premier stage. Busch will attempt to make capture back-to-back events next Sunday at Sonoma Raceway.

“We’ve had some really good runs,” Busch said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We’ve had peaks and valleys so far this year. We just got to find the greater plains, if you will, and level this thing out a little bit.”

Chastain, meanwhile, has placed 22nd in consecutive events.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at Sonoma Raceway (All Times ET):

Friday

11 a.m.: ARCA West Series garage hours

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

2 p.m.: ARCA West Series practice

3:10 p.m.: ARCA West Series qualifying

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

6:10 p.m.: ARCA West Series driver introductions

6:30 p.m.: ARCA West Series General Tire 200 race

Saturday

Noon: Cup Series garage hours

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

5 p.m.: Cup Series practice

6 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

7:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions

8 p.m.: Xfinity Series DoorDash 250 race

Sunday

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours

2:45 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting

2:55 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk

3 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 race

NASCAR Cup Series Toyota/Save Mart 350 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, TBA, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Zane Smith, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Todd Gilliland, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, Josh Bilicki, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 99 Chevrolet