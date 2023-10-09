With his NASCAR Cup Series future in question, AJ Allmendinger captured the Bank of America ROVAL 400 by telling NASCAR.com he executed “the drive of my life” Sunday.

Still unsigned for 2024 by Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger could be facing free agency this offseason. The win at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course could help him secure a 2024 ride.

At least he hopes so.

A road course ace, Allmendinger, 41, took the lead for good with 33 laps remaining and held off playoff standings leader William Byron for an emotional trip to Victory Lane.

“I hate crying right now, but it’s a freaking Cup race, man,” he told the crowd after securing his third career Cup win. “You don’t know when it’s ever going to happen again.

“This is why you do it. This is the only reason you do it. You fight. All the blood, sweat, tears, everybody at Kaulig Racing has just been such … I’d say a down year, but up-and-down year.”

Sunday’s event was the finale of the Round of 12. Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace were eliminated from the playoffs. The Round of 8 opens next Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

7:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

7:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

1:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 race

Sunday

2:30 p.m.: Cup Series South Point 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Brennan Poole, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet