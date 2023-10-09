NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR South Point 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
3 min read
aj allmendinger at roval victory lane (1)

With his NASCAR Cup Series future in question, AJ Allmendinger captured the Bank of America ROVAL 400 by telling NASCAR.com he executed “the drive of my life” Sunday.

Still unsigned for 2024 by Kaulig Racing, Allmendinger could be facing free agency this offseason. The win at Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course could help him secure a 2024 ride.

At least he hopes so.

A road course ace, Allmendinger, 41, took the lead for good with 33 laps remaining and held off playoff standings leader William Byron for an emotional trip to Victory Lane.

“I hate crying right now, but it’s a freaking Cup race, man,” he told the crowd after securing his third career Cup win. “You don’t know when it’s ever going to happen again.

“This is why you do it. This is the only reason you do it. You fight. All the blood, sweat, tears, everybody at Kaulig Racing has just been such … I’d say a down year, but up-and-down year.”

Sunday’s event was the finale of the Round of 12. Kyle Busch, Ross Chastain, Brad Keselowski and Bubba Wallace were eliminated from the playoffs. The Round of 8 opens next Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 7:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 7:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

  • 12:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 1:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 3:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Alsco Uniforms 302 race

Sunday

  • 2:30 p.m.: Cup Series South Point 400 race

NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford
  • 14, Brennan Poole, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet
  • 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford
  • 27, Carson Hocevar, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 32, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota
  • 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet
  • 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing, No. 99 Chevrolet

NASCAR News and Rumors South Point 400
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
