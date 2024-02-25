Driving as a non-owner of the NASCAR Truck Series machine he was competing in for the first time in 15 years, Kyle Busch took ownership of the Fr8 208 field at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Bumping Grant Enfinger out of the lead on Lap 129, Busch blocked the passing attempts of Ty Majeski and Corey Heim over the final five laps, claiming the checkered flag.

“That was a lot of fun,” Busch told Fox Sports, crediting Majeski with a strong, but clean ride to the finish. Great to get Chevrolet to Victory Lane.”

Majeski did attempt to make an outside move along the final corner, but Busch effectively blocked the attempt.

“I had a run,” he said, “but the No. 11 (Josh Williams) went with (Busch).”

The extra push from the trailing machine allowed Busch to edge Majeski by 0.187 seconds.

NEWS: Inspection is complete at @ATLMotorSpdwy.@KyleBusch's 65th victory is official. The No. 38 has been disqualified for violating rule 14.4.10.1.G – Windshield fasteners must remain tight and stationary for the entire event. pic.twitter.com/4W1JVVaeGp — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) February 24, 2024

Busch’s Truck Series checkered flag collection keeps growing. Among his 230 national series checkered flags, he also has compiled 63 Cup wins and 102 Xfinity triumphs …

Well, that's one of the cutest commands you'll ever see 🥺 pic.twitter.com/DH4yYODLGt — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) February 24, 2024

Pedal to the floor! The #Fr8208 is GREEN on FS1! pic.twitter.com/hTGtAedHoG — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) February 24, 2024

Keeping busy. Busch may no longer own the truck he was driving, but, starting on Lap 7, he owned the speedway. Busch sold Kyle Busch Motorsports to Spire Motorsports last year and agreed to race with the team five times. So far, he’s 1-for-1 …

First to last. Christian Eckes, who suffered a Stage 3 speeding penalty but rallied to win last year’s event, earned a Stage 1 playoff point. By Lap 34, Eckes pitted with brake issues and completed just 50 laps, placing P33 …

Trouble for Thad Moffitt in Atlanta! pic.twitter.com/W1my0SgeqY — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 24, 2024

The reconfigured speedway created tough, but clean racing Saturday. There were a few single-car incidents and several big saves, but no multi-machine accidents …

Giant pushes. Big blocks. We're still in Stage 1! pic.twitter.com/nK7nn5zVAp — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) February 24, 2024

The racing created opportunities to take on-track risks. Thad Moffitt, a grandson of Richard Petty, lost his gamble. Riding in eighth place on Lap 49, he attempted to slide into a hole, but ended up spinning, causing damage to the machines of Layne Riggs and Jake Garcia …

Jack Wood also took a risk too great and completed only 57 rotations. “That’s a shame,” a Fox Sports announcer said …

The gap just wasn't there. The caution flies after the No. 91 spins. pic.twitter.com/6b0vJMgUVN — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) February 24, 2024

The save of the day. Enfinger, dived in front and touched the nose of Nick Sanchez, but the pair were able to sustain their momentum and drive out of trouble. Enfinger lost the lead on Lap 129 when he contacted Busch. He ended up pitting with a flat right tire …

How did they not crash??? pic.twitter.com/WzJAseed8I — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) February 24, 2024

On Lap 67, Matt Mills led the field for the first time as a Xfinity Series driver …

.@mattmillsracing takes control and leads his first career laps! pic.twitter.com/r2lmv92bRZ — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) February 24, 2024

Showing off his old team’s power, Busch earned a Stage 2 checkered flag …

Rowdy's been fast all day 👀 He wins Stage 2 at @ATLMotorSpdwy! pic.twitter.com/0AJJNXsi9R — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) February 24, 2024

Majeski just didn’t have enough to overtake Busch …

Everything has to be perfect to beat the No. 7 and the run that @TyMajeski needed wasn't there. P2 for the No. 98! pic.twitter.com/MTiO0fqMoI — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) February 24, 2024

With two top-five finishes, including a win at Daytona, in two outings, Sanchez trails series leader Tyler Ankrum by 12 points. Ankrum has only one top-10, but he has compiled 35 stage points …

P5 in Atlanta. Close, Vegas next. pic.twitter.com/0W8slBxbTk — Nicholas Sanchez (@Nicksanchez080) February 24, 2024