NASCAR Truck Series Fans Watch Kyle Busch Take Ownership Of Saturday’s Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
kyle busch wins trucks race at atlanta (1)

Driving as a non-owner of the NASCAR Truck Series machine he was competing in for the first time in 15 years, Kyle Busch took ownership of the Fr8 208 field at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Bumping Grant Enfinger out of the lead on Lap 129, Busch blocked the passing attempts of Ty Majeski and Corey Heim over the final five laps, claiming the checkered flag.

“That was a lot of fun,” Busch told Fox Sports, crediting Majeski with a strong, but clean ride to the finish. Great to get Chevrolet to Victory Lane.”

Majeski did attempt to make an outside move along the final corner, but Busch effectively blocked the attempt.

“I had a run,” he said, “but the No. 11 (Josh Williams) went with (Busch).”

The extra push from the trailing machine allowed Busch to edge Majeski by 0.187 seconds.

X (Twitter) users reacted to Busch earning his 65th career victory, the most in series history …

Busch’s Truck Series checkered flag collection keeps growing. Among his 230 national series checkered flags, he also has compiled 63 Cup wins and 102 Xfinity triumphs …

Cute command …

Atlanta went green …

Keeping busy. Busch may no longer own the truck he was driving, but, starting on Lap 7, he owned the speedway. Busch sold Kyle Busch Motorsports to Spire Motorsports last year and agreed to race with the team five times. So far, he’s 1-for-1 …

First to last. Christian Eckes, who suffered a Stage 3 speeding penalty but rallied to win last year’s event, earned a Stage 1 playoff point. By Lap 34, Eckes pitted with brake issues and completed just 50 laps, placing P33 …

The reconfigured speedway created tough, but clean racing Saturday. There were a few single-car incidents and several big saves, but no multi-machine accidents …

The racing created opportunities to take on-track risks. Thad Moffitt, a grandson of Richard Petty, lost his gamble. Riding in eighth place on Lap 49, he attempted to slide into a hole, but ended up spinning, causing damage to the machines of Layne Riggs and Jake Garcia …

Jack Wood also took a risk too great and completed only 57 rotations. “That’s a shame,” a Fox Sports announcer said …

The save of the day. Enfinger, dived in front and touched the nose of Nick Sanchez, but the pair were able to sustain their momentum and drive out of trouble. Enfinger lost the lead on Lap 129 when he contacted Busch. He ended up pitting with a flat right tire …

On Lap 67, Matt Mills led the field for the first time as a Xfinity Series driver …

Showing off his old team’s power, Busch earned a Stage 2 checkered flag …

Majeski just didn’t have enough to overtake Busch …

With two top-five finishes, including a win at Daytona, in two outings, Sanchez trails series leader Tyler Ankrum by 12 points. Ankrum has only one top-10, but he has compiled 35 stage points …

Fr8 208 NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Truck Series X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
