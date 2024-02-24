NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Truck Series Fr8 208: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
trucks at atlanta qualifying (1)

In his third career NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session Daniel Dye on Friday captured his first pole position.

The rookie turned a hot lap of 173.935 mph at Atlanta Motor Speedway, edging McAnally-Hilgermann Racing teammate Tyler Ankrum (173.467 mph). The two rookies will lead the field at the start of Saturday’s Fr8 208 at the 1.54-mile quad-oval track.

“It’s cool,” Dye told Fox Sports.

What’s cooler? In his first two career series races, his average start was 25th.

Following the two front-row rookies, Ty Majeski (173.293 mph), Jack Wood (173.218) and Christian Eckes (172.893), who is the defending race champion, rounded out the top five qualifiers Friday.

Wood and Eckes also compete for McAnally-Hilgermann Racing.

Nick Sanchez Receives Iconic Praise For Daytona Win

Nick Sanchez called it “pretty surreal” to secure his first national series victory and experience a trip to Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16.

Escaping a crash-filled overtime session, Sanchez earned his first circuit victory during the Fresh From Florida 250. As Rajah Caruth created a 12-car OT crash while running in fourth place, Sanchez cleared the chaos and won under caution.

Sanchez’s team, Rev Racing, also earned his first circuit title.

The 22-year-old driver said during a pre-qualifying teleconference call that he received several congratulatory messages, but one stood out.

“I got a text from Mario Andretti and I don’t really know if you could top that,” Sanchez said. “He’s a legend. To get a text from him and to just have his support and to know he’s watching is the best feeling ever.”

When the racing icon followed up with a “Way to go …” X (Twitter) post, the second-year driver replied by stating: “Means a lot coming from you, thank you.” He included a fist-pump emoji.

The second-year driver qualified 18th Friday at Atlanta.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Truck Series’ Fr8 208

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series’ Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Daniel Dye, 43, McAnally-Hilgermann Racing 
  • 2, Tyler Ankrum, 18, McAnally-Hilgermann Racing 
  • 3, Ty Majeski, 3, ThorSport Racing 
  • 4, Jack Wood, 91, McAnally-Hilgermann Racing 
  • 5, Christian Eckes, 19, McAnally-Hilgermann Racing 
  • 6, Grant Enfinger, 9, CR7 Motorsports 
  • 7, Kyle Busch, 7, Spire Motorsports 
  • 8, Matt Crafton, 88, ThorSport Racing 
  • 9, Chase Purdy, 77, Spire Motorsports 
  • 10, Conner Jones, 66, ThorSport Racing 
  • 11, Jake Garcia, 13, ThorSport Racing 
  • 12, Rajah Caruth, 71, Spire Motorsports 
  • 13, Layne Riggs, 28, Front Row Motorsports 
  • 14, Ben Rhodes, 99, ThorSport Racing 
  • 15, Colby Howard, 1, TRICON Garage 
  • 16, Stewart Friesen, 52, Halmar Friesen Racing 
  • 17, Ty Dillon, 25, Rackley W.A.R 
  • 18, Nick Sanchez, 2, Rev Racing 
  •  19, Corey Heim, 11, TRICON Garage 
  • 20, Bayley Currey, 41, Niece Motorsports 
  • 21, Matt Mills, 42, Niece Motorsports 
  • 22, Tanner Gray, 15, TRICON Garage 
  • 23, Dean Thompson, 23, TRICON Garage 
  • 24, Bret Holmes, 32, Bret Holmes Racing 
  • 25, Kaden Honeycutt, 45, Niece Motorsports 
  • 26, Mason Maggio, 21, Floridian Motorsports 
  • 27, Timmy Hill, 56, Hill Motorsports 
  • 28, Thad Moffitt, 46, Faction Motorsports 
  • 29, Lawless Alan, 33, Reaume Brothers Racing 
  • 30, Mason Massey, 82, Young’s Motorsports 
  • 31, Taylor Gray, 17, TRICON Garage 
  • 32, Keith McGee, 22, Reaume Brothers Racing 
  • 33, Spencer Boyd, 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises

Fr8 208 NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Truck Series X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
