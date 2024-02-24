In his third career NASCAR Truck Series qualifying session Daniel Dye on Friday captured his first pole position.

The rookie turned a hot lap of 173.935 mph at Atlanta Motor Speedway, edging McAnally-Hilgermann Racing teammate Tyler Ankrum (173.467 mph). The two rookies will lead the field at the start of Saturday’s Fr8 208 at the 1.54-mile quad-oval track.

“It’s cool,” Dye told Fox Sports.

What’s cooler? In his first two career series races, his average start was 25th.

Following the two front-row rookies, Ty Majeski (173.293 mph), Jack Wood (173.218) and Christian Eckes (172.893), who is the defending race champion, rounded out the top five qualifiers Friday.

Wood and Eckes also compete for McAnally-Hilgermann Racing.

Nick Sanchez Receives Iconic Praise For Daytona Win

Nick Sanchez called it “pretty surreal” to secure his first national series victory and experience a trip to Victory Lane at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 16.

Escaping a crash-filled overtime session, Sanchez earned his first circuit victory during the Fresh From Florida 250. As Rajah Caruth created a 12-car OT crash while running in fourth place, Sanchez cleared the chaos and won under caution.

Sanchez’s team, Rev Racing, also earned his first circuit title.

The 22-year-old driver said during a pre-qualifying teleconference call that he received several congratulatory messages, but one stood out.

“I got a text from Mario Andretti and I don’t really know if you could top that,” Sanchez said. “He’s a legend. To get a text from him and to just have his support and to know he’s watching is the best feeling ever.”

When the racing icon followed up with a “Way to go …” X (Twitter) post, the second-year driver replied by stating: “Means a lot coming from you, thank you.” He included a fist-pump emoji.

The second-year driver qualified 18th Friday at Atlanta.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Truck Series’ Fr8 208

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series’ Fr8 208 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Daniel Dye, 43, McAnally-Hilgermann Racing

2, Tyler Ankrum, 18, McAnally-Hilgermann Racing

3, Ty Majeski, 3, ThorSport Racing

4, Jack Wood, 91, McAnally-Hilgermann Racing

5, Christian Eckes, 19, McAnally-Hilgermann Racing

6, Grant Enfinger, 9, CR7 Motorsports

7, Kyle Busch, 7, Spire Motorsports

8, Matt Crafton, 88, ThorSport Racing

9, Chase Purdy, 77, Spire Motorsports

10, Conner Jones, 66, ThorSport Racing

11, Jake Garcia, 13, ThorSport Racing

12, Rajah Caruth, 71, Spire Motorsports

13, Layne Riggs, 28, Front Row Motorsports

14, Ben Rhodes, 99, ThorSport Racing

15, Colby Howard, 1, TRICON Garage

16, Stewart Friesen, 52, Halmar Friesen Racing

17, Ty Dillon, 25, Rackley W.A.R

18, Nick Sanchez, 2, Rev Racing

19, Corey Heim, 11, TRICON Garage

20, Bayley Currey, 41, Niece Motorsports

21, Matt Mills, 42, Niece Motorsports

22, Tanner Gray, 15, TRICON Garage

23, Dean Thompson, 23, TRICON Garage

24, Bret Holmes, 32, Bret Holmes Racing

25, Kaden Honeycutt, 45, Niece Motorsports

26, Mason Maggio, 21, Floridian Motorsports

27, Timmy Hill, 56, Hill Motorsports

28, Thad Moffitt, 46, Faction Motorsports

29, Lawless Alan, 33, Reaume Brothers Racing

30, Mason Massey, 82, Young’s Motorsports

31, Taylor Gray, 17, TRICON Garage

32, Keith McGee, 22, Reaume Brothers Racing

33, Spencer Boyd, 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises

Kyle Busch’s qualifying lap for the Truck Series race at Atlanta pic.twitter.com/ocHKdlBMby — Skewcar (@Skewcar) February 23, 2024