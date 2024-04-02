When he completed the final lap of his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Circuit of The Americas on March 23, Carter Fartuch started to cry.
The tears represented more than joy. They originated from a sense of accomplishment.
Fartuch placed 21st during the XPEL 225 and after crossing the start/finish line for the final time, emotions engulfed the 29-year-old rookie. Corey Heim earned the road-course win and the series returns Saturday after an off week for the Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway.
Fartuch, who drove the No. 22 truck for Reaume Brothers Racing at COTA, learned to race on the go-kart circuit and serves as a road course instructor at Skip Barber Racing.
“That was my first time driving anything remotely close to a stock car,” Fartuch said, as reported by The Morning Call. “We were up there in 16th in a couple of the stages. I wasn’t on what you would call their top-level truck, and there were definitely some things that could have been better. But it was all a whirlwind because the NASCAR schedule is tight.
“You have a 20-minute practice that goes in a 10-minute qualifying. If you have an issue that happens during practice you don’t have time to fix and that’s what happened to us. We had some penalties that kept pushing us to the back to the pack, but I was very happy to finish 21st.”
When the official entry list was released Monday, Reaume Brothers Racing had yet to name a driver for Saturday’s event at Martinsville.
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Martinsville Speedway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 3:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
- 3:40 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- 5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 5:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 race
Saturday
- 4:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 5:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 race
Sunday
- 3 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out 400 race
NASCAR Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, William Sawalich, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota
- 2, Mason Massey IV, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet
- 3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet
- 4, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota
- 5, Sammy Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 6, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 7, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota
- 8, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford
- 9, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota
- 10, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota
- 11, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet
- 12, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet
- 13, TBA, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford
- 14, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet
- 15, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet
- 16, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford
- 17, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 18, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet
- 19, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 20, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 21, Kaden Honeycutt, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet
- 22, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet
- 23, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota
- 24, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota
- 25, Cam Waters, ThorSport Racing, No. 66 Ford
- 26, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 27, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet
- 28, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 29, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford
- 30, Justin Carroll, Terry Carroll Motorsports, No. 90 Toyota
- 31, Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
- 32, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford
- 33, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford
