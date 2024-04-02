When he completed the final lap of his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Circuit of The Americas on March 23, Carter Fartuch started to cry.

The tears represented more than joy. They originated from a sense of accomplishment.

Fartuch placed 21st during the XPEL 225 and after crossing the start/finish line for the final time, emotions engulfed the 29-year-old rookie. Corey Heim earned the road-course win and the series returns Saturday after an off week for the Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway.

Fartuch, who drove the No. 22 truck for Reaume Brothers Racing at COTA, learned to race on the go-kart circuit and serves as a road course instructor at Skip Barber Racing.

“That was my first time driving anything remotely close to a stock car,” Fartuch said, as reported by The Morning Call. “We were up there in 16th in a couple of the stages. I wasn’t on what you would call their top-level truck, and there were definitely some things that could have been better. But it was all a whirlwind because the NASCAR schedule is tight.

“You have a 20-minute practice that goes in a 10-minute qualifying. If you have an issue that happens during practice you don’t have time to fix and that’s what happened to us. We had some penalties that kept pushing us to the back to the pack, but I was very happy to finish 21st.”

When the official entry list was released Monday, Reaume Brothers Racing had yet to name a driver for Saturday’s event at Martinsville.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Martinsville Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

3:40 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 race

Saturday

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 race

Sunday

3 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out 400 race

NASCAR Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, William Sawalich, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota

2, Mason Massey IV, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet

3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota

5, Sammy Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

6, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

7, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota

8, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford

9, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota

10, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota

11, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet

12, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet

13, TBA, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford

14, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet

15, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet

16, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford

17, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

18, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet

19, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

20, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

21, Kaden Honeycutt, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet

22, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet

23, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota

24, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota

25, Cam Waters, ThorSport Racing, No. 66 Ford

26, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

27, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet

28, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

29, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford

30, Justin Carroll, Terry Carroll Motorsports, No. 90 Toyota

31, Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

32, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford

33, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford

