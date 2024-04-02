NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Martinsville Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
LONG JOHN SILVERS 200 ENTRY LIST (1)

When he completed the final lap of his NASCAR Truck Series debut at Circuit of The Americas on March 23, Carter Fartuch started to cry.  

The tears represented more than joy. They originated from a sense of accomplishment.  

Fartuch placed 21st during the XPEL 225 and after crossing the start/finish line for the final time, emotions engulfed the 29-year-old rookie. Corey Heim earned the road-course win and the series returns Saturday after an off week for the Long John Silver’s 200 at Martinsville Speedway. 

Fartuch, who drove the No. 22 truck for Reaume Brothers Racing at COTA, learned to race on the go-kart circuit and serves as a road course instructor at Skip Barber Racing. 

“That was my first time driving anything remotely close to a stock car,” Fartuch said, as reported by The Morning Call. “We were up there in 16th in a couple of the stages. I wasn’t on what you would call their top-level truck, and there were definitely some things that could have been better. But it was all a whirlwind because the NASCAR schedule is tight.  

“You have a 20-minute practice that goes in a 10-minute qualifying. If you have an issue that happens during practice you don’t have time to fix and that’s what happened to us. We had some penalties that kept pushing us to the back to the pack, but I was very happy to finish 21st.”

When the official entry list was released Monday, Reaume Brothers Racing had yet to name a driver for Saturday’s event at Martinsville.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Martinsville Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 3:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 3:40 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 5:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 race

Saturday

  • 4:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 5:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 race

Sunday

  • 3 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out 400 race

NASCAR Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, William Sawalich, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota
  • 2, Mason Massey IV, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet
  • 3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet
  • 4, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota
  • 5, Sammy Smith, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 6, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 7, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota
  • 8, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford
  • 9, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota
  • 10, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota
  • 11, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet
  • 12, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet
  • 13, TBA, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford
  • 14, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet
  • 15, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet
  • 16, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford
  • 17, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 18, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet
  • 19, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 20, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 21, Kaden Honeycutt, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet
  • 22, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet
  • 23, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota
  • 24, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota
  • 25, Cam Waters, ThorSport Racing, No. 66 Ford
  • 26, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 27, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet
  • 28, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 29, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford
  • 30, Justin Carroll, Terry Carroll Motorsports, No. 90 Toyota
  • 31, Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
  • 32, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford
  • 33, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford

Topics  
Long John Silver's 200 NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Truck Series X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity series for martinsville preview (1)

NASCAR Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250: Dates, Event Times At Martinsville Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Toyota Owners 400
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Martinsville Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  3h
NASCAR News and Rumors
denny hamlin at home richmond track (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To Denny Hamlin Gaining Home Track Advantage, Claiming Toyota Owners 400 In Overtime At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  9h
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson wins pole at richmond spring (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400: Qualifying, Kyle Larson’s Pole Position, Lineup At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 30 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR: Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 28 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity entry list for richmond spring (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 25 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
william byron ty gibbs at cota spring (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Richmond Raceway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 25 2024
More News
Arrow to top