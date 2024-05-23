NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
truck series at charlotte preview (1)

After making his NASCAR Truck Series debut, Brenden Queen issued another statement for CARS Tour pilots.

Nicknamed “Butterbean,” Queen overcame a mid-race speeding penalty during last Sunday’s rain-delayed Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway and rallied for a P4.

“It’s just special, man,” Queen said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It just shows how important Late Model stock-car racing is and how important the CARS Tour is.

“Just the support around our series, they want to see these guys that they’ve watched at the short tracks get these opportunities to go toe-to-toe with the big names. So I can’t believe it.”

Queen captured a CARS Tour win at the refurbished 0.625-mile oval last season and continued the trend of Late Model drivers proving they can compete with the National Series pilots, similar to Josh Berry’s rise to become a Cup regular.

Queen returned to his CARS squad while waiting for his next NASCAR opportunity. The Truck Series will stage the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.

“I’m just super-blessed,” Queen said.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 11:40 a.m.: ARCA Series practice
  • 12:40 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying
  • 1:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 2:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 6 p.m.: ARCA Series General Tire 150 race
  • 8:30 p.m.: Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race

Saturday

  • 1 p.m.: Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 race
  • 5:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 5:50 p.m. Cup Series qualifying

Sunday

  • 12:45 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
  • 6 p.m.: Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 race

NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Brett Moffitt, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota
  • 2, Mason Massey IV, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet
  • 3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet
  • 4, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota
  • 5, Connor Mosack, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 6, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 7, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing, No. 10 Chevrolet
  • 8, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota
  • 9, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford
  • 10, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota
  • 11, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota
  • 12, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet
  • 13, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet
  • 14, Memphis Villarreal, Young’s Motorsports, No. 20 Chevrolet
  • 15, Mason Maggio, Floridian Motorsports, No. 21 Ford
  • 16, Keith McGee, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford
  • 17, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet
  • 18, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet
  • 19, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford
  • 20, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 21, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet
  • 22, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 23, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 24, Kaden Honeycutt, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet
  • 25, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet
  • 26, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota
  • 27, Ryan Huff, Gator Mountaineer Racing, No. 53 Chevrolet
  • 28, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota
  • 29, Conner Jones, ThorSport Racing, No. 66 Ford
  • 30, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Motorsports Business Management, No. 67 Toyota
  • 31, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 32, Stefan Parsons, Henderson Motorsports, No. 75 Chevrolet
  • 33, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet
  • 34, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 35, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford
  • 36, Justin S. Carroll, Terry Carroll Motorsports, No. 90 Toyota
  • 37, Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
  • 38, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford
  • 39, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford

Topics  
NASCAR NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
truck series at charlotte preview (1)

NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  2h
NASCAR News and Rumors
betmgm 300 preview (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 21 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle Larson helicopter ride to nc (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 20 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
joey logano burns out at all star race (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Fans Watch Joey Logano Dominate All-Star Race At North Wilkesboro Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 19 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
cup heat races at n wilkesboro pppd (1)
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, All-Star Open: Rained Out Heat Races, Joey Logano’s Pole Position, Lineups At North Wilkesboro Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 18 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
cory heim truck series at COTA (1)
NASCAR Truck Series Wright Brand 250: Rained Out Qualifying, Christian Eckes’ Pole Position, Lineup At North Wilkesboro Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 18 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
brad keselowski win at darlington spring (1)
NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race, All-Star Open: BetOnline Sportsbook’s Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At North Wilkesboro Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 15 2024
More News
Arrow to top