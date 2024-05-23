After making his NASCAR Truck Series debut, Brenden Queen issued another statement for CARS Tour pilots.
Nicknamed “Butterbean,” Queen overcame a mid-race speeding penalty during last Sunday’s rain-delayed Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway and rallied for a P4.
“It’s just special, man,” Queen said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It just shows how important Late Model stock-car racing is and how important the CARS Tour is.
“Just the support around our series, they want to see these guys that they’ve watched at the short tracks get these opportunities to go toe-to-toe with the big names. So I can’t believe it.”
Queen captured a CARS Tour win at the refurbished 0.625-mile oval last season and continued the trend of Late Model drivers proving they can compete with the National Series pilots, similar to Josh Berry’s rise to become a Cup regular.
Queen returned to his CARS squad while waiting for his next NASCAR opportunity. The Truck Series will stage the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.
“I’m just super-blessed,” Queen said.
And, Butterbean Queen will make his truck series debut with backing from Best Repair and Leith Cars. Go Brendan Go !!! pic.twitter.com/mEpOLGheWm
— Bumblebee48 🐝 (@KellieBlundell) May 15, 2024
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway (All Times ET):
Friday
- 11:40 a.m.: ARCA Series practice
- 12:40 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying
- 1:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice
- 2:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- 3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
- 6 p.m.: ARCA Series General Tire 150 race
- 8:30 p.m.: Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race
Saturday
- 1 p.m.: Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 race
- 5:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice
- 5:50 p.m. Cup Series qualifying
Sunday
- 12:45 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- 6 p.m.: Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 race
Headed to @CLTMotorSpdwy and coming into town early?
Check out some of the Fan Days hosted by your favorite race teams this week! A thread⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ojrU7cSNxd
— NASCAR Nation (@NASCARNation) May 21, 2024
NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Brett Moffitt, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota
- 2, Mason Massey IV, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet
- 3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet
- 4, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota
- 5, Connor Mosack, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 6, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 7, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing, No. 10 Chevrolet
- 8, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota
- 9, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford
- 10, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota
- 11, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota
- 12, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet
- 13, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet
- 14, Memphis Villarreal, Young’s Motorsports, No. 20 Chevrolet
- 15, Mason Maggio, Floridian Motorsports, No. 21 Ford
- 16, Keith McGee, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford
- 17, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet
- 18, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet
- 19, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford
- 20, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 21, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet
- 22, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 23, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 24, Kaden Honeycutt, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet
- 25, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet
- 26, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota
- 27, Ryan Huff, Gator Mountaineer Racing, No. 53 Chevrolet
- 28, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota
- 29, Conner Jones, ThorSport Racing, No. 66 Ford
- 30, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Motorsports Business Management, No. 67 Toyota
- 31, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 32, Stefan Parsons, Henderson Motorsports, No. 75 Chevrolet
- 33, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet
- 34, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 35, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford
- 36, Justin S. Carroll, Terry Carroll Motorsports, No. 90 Toyota
- 37, Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
- 38, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford
- 39, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford
