After making his NASCAR Truck Series debut, Brenden Queen issued another statement for CARS Tour pilots.

Nicknamed “Butterbean,” Queen overcame a mid-race speeding penalty during last Sunday’s rain-delayed Wright Brand 250 at North Wilkesboro Speedway and rallied for a P4.

“It’s just special, man,” Queen said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It just shows how important Late Model stock-car racing is and how important the CARS Tour is.

“Just the support around our series, they want to see these guys that they’ve watched at the short tracks get these opportunities to go toe-to-toe with the big names. So I can’t believe it.”

Queen captured a CARS Tour win at the refurbished 0.625-mile oval last season and continued the trend of Late Model drivers proving they can compete with the National Series pilots, similar to Josh Berry’s rise to become a Cup regular.

Queen returned to his CARS squad while waiting for his next NASCAR opportunity. The Truck Series will stage the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Saturday.

“I’m just super-blessed,” Queen said.

And, Butterbean Queen will make his truck series debut with backing from Best Repair and Leith Cars. Go Brendan Go !!! pic.twitter.com/mEpOLGheWm — Bumblebee48 🐝 (@KellieBlundell) May 15, 2024

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

11:40 a.m.: ARCA Series practice

12:40 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying

1:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice

2:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 p.m.: ARCA Series General Tire 150 race

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race

Saturday

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 race

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:50 p.m. Cup Series qualifying

Sunday

12:45 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

6 p.m.: Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 race

Headed to @CLTMotorSpdwy and coming into town early? Check out some of the Fan Days hosted by your favorite race teams this week! A thread⬇️ pic.twitter.com/ojrU7cSNxd — NASCAR Nation (@NASCARNation) May 21, 2024

NASCAR Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Brett Moffitt, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota

2, Mason Massey IV, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet

3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota

5, Connor Mosack, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

6, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

7, Jennifer Jo Cobb, Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing, No. 10 Chevrolet

8, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota

9, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford

10, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota

11, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota

12, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet

13, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet

14, Memphis Villarreal, Young’s Motorsports, No. 20 Chevrolet

15, Mason Maggio, Floridian Motorsports, No. 21 Ford

16, Keith McGee, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford

17, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet

18, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet

19, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford

20, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

21, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet

22, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

24, Kaden Honeycutt, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet

25, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet

26, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota

27, Ryan Huff, Gator Mountaineer Racing, No. 53 Chevrolet

28, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota

29, Conner Jones, ThorSport Racing, No. 66 Ford

30, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Motorsports Business Management, No. 67 Toyota

31, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

32, Stefan Parsons, Henderson Motorsports, No. 75 Chevrolet

33, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet

34, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford

36, Justin S. Carroll, Terry Carroll Motorsports, No. 90 Toyota

37, Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

38, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford

39, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford

Mason Maggio attempted to qualify his #21 S I Yachts Ford into the 2024 Fr8 208 @ Atlanta Motor Speedway. He qualified 26th and would finish 24th pic.twitter.com/RjHgTWAiUq — RyanSieg39Fan (@RSieg39Fan) March 8, 2024