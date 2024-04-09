Former three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen’s immediate success on the NASCAR national circuit opened the doors for others, like Cam Waters.

The 2020 and ‘22 championship runner-up, Waters remarked Tuesday how eager he was to make his Truck Series debut.

“I’m absolutely pumped,” Waters said via teleconference call with members of the media. “I’m super excited to be finally having a race over here in a truck. I’ve always followed NASCAR and done a little valuable stuff myself on dirt in Australia, so to do a pavement oval is pretty cool for me and something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Van Gisbergen famously captured the Chicago Street Race during his Cup Series debut last summer. As a rookie on the Xfinity Series this season, he ranks 13th in the points standings, collecting two top-10 finishes in six outings.

A year ago, Waters traveled to watch the Martinsville spring race, piquing his interest to pursue a deal with ThorSport Racing.

“It’s something that I’ve been looking at doing for a long time,” he said. “I’ve been racing sprint cars for three years with dirt late-model stuff before that. So yeah, this hasn’t just come out of nowhere. Where it leads to, I’ve got no idea. But, at the moment, it’s just something that I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a bit of a bucket-list thing and I think it’s gonna complement my Supercar program.”

Waters qualified P22 and placed P30 after running into the rear of Jake Garcia’s machine on Lap 177 and sustaining radiator damage. Garcia had slowed to avoid the contact between Grant Enfinger and Layne Riggs.

The Truck Series returns Friday night for the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

4:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 race

Saturday

10:35 a.m.: Cup Series practice

11:20 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 race

Sunday

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race

Had so much fun kicking off race weekend with Univision, watching the solar eclipse take over our skies! 🌅 P.S. A very happy birthday to our GM Mark Faber, who had a great time with Univision SVP and CRO, Jeff Zimmerman!🌑☀️ pic.twitter.com/I1uTICHTDO — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) April 8, 2024

NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Kris Wright, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota

2, Mason Massey IV, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet

3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota

5, Kyle Busch, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

6, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

7, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota

8, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford

9, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota

10, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota

11, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet

12, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet

13, TBA, Young’s Motorsports, No. 20 Chevrolet

14, Keith McGee, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford

15, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet

16, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet

17, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford

18, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

19, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet

20, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

21, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

22, Johnny Sauter, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet

23, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet

24, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota

25, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota

26, Conner Jones, ThorSport Racing, No. 66 Ford

27, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

28, Stefan Parsons, Henderson Motorsports, No. 75 Chevrolet

29, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet

30, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

31, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford

32, Zane Smith, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

33, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford

34, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford

Post-race inspection is complete at @MartinsvilleSwy.@christianeckes is officially the owner of a grandfather clock! pic.twitter.com/S0ygmRRsWJ — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) April 6, 2024