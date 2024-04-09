NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Texas Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
4 min read
truck series wild cart at cota (1)

Former three-time Supercars champion Shane van Gisbergen’s immediate success on the NASCAR national circuit opened the doors for others, like Cam Waters.

The 2020 and ‘22 championship runner-up, Waters remarked Tuesday how eager he was to make his Truck Series debut.

“I’m absolutely pumped,” Waters said via teleconference call with members of the media. “I’m super excited to be finally having a race over here in a truck. I’ve always followed NASCAR and done a little valuable stuff myself on dirt in Australia, so to do a pavement oval is pretty cool for me and something I’ve always wanted to do.”

Van Gisbergen famously captured the Chicago Street Race during his Cup Series debut last summer. As a rookie on the Xfinity Series this season, he ranks 13th in the points standings, collecting two top-10 finishes in six outings.

A year ago, Waters traveled to watch the Martinsville spring race, piquing his interest to pursue a deal with ThorSport Racing.

“It’s something that I’ve been looking at doing for a long time,” he said. “I’ve been racing sprint cars for three years with dirt late-model stuff before that. So yeah, this hasn’t just come out of nowhere. Where it leads to, I’ve got no idea. But, at the moment, it’s just something that I’ve always wanted to do. It’s a bit of a bucket-list thing and I think it’s gonna complement my Supercar program.”

Waters qualified P22 and placed P30 after running into the rear of Jake Garcia’s machine on Lap 177 and sustaining radiator damage. Garcia had slowed to avoid the contact between Grant Enfinger and Layne Riggs.

The Truck Series returns Friday night for the SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 4:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 4:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 6 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 8:30 p.m.: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 race

Saturday

  • 10:35 a.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 11:20 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 race

Sunday

  • 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race

NASCAR Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Kris Wright, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota
  • 2, Mason Massey IV, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet
  • 3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet
  • 4, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota
  • 5, Kyle Busch, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 6, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 7, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota
  • 8, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford
  • 9, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota
  • 10, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota
  • 11, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet
  • 12, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet
  • 13, TBA, Young’s Motorsports, No. 20 Chevrolet
  • 14, Keith McGee, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford
  • 15, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet
  • 16, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet
  • 17, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford
  • 18, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 19, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet
  • 20, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 21, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 22, Johnny Sauter, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet
  • 23, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet
  • 24, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota
  • 25, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota
  • 26, Conner Jones, ThorSport Racing, No. 66 Ford
  • 27, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 28, Stefan Parsons, Henderson Motorsports, No. 75 Chevrolet
  • 29, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet
  • 30, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 31, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford
  • 32, Zane Smith, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
  • 33, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford
  • 34, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
