NASCAR Truck Series XPEL 225 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Circuit Of The Americas

Jeff Hawkins
From playing video games to making his NASCAR Truck Series debut Saturday during the XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas, Vincente Salas will experience a reality he described as “surreal.”

An eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series competitor, Salas will make his circuit debut as the pilot of the No. 20 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports.

“I am beyond excited,” Salas said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It’s really a full circle moment. The first car I ever sat in was at Home Depot, it was a Tony Stewart No. 20 car. I think I was 2 or 3 years old at the time. Honestly, it is what has driven me until now, sitting in that race car and that feeling.

“To be able to make my first start in the Truck Series driving the No. 20 as well, it just feels surreal.”

Salas, 21, helped create the opportunity by contacting team principal Tyler Young when he was forming plans to field an ARCA Menards Series team last year.

The ARCA plans didn’t pan out, but the connection led to his chance to join other eNASCAR alumni like national series standouts Josh Berry, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kaden Honeycutt and Parker Retzlaff.

His road course experiences at COTA, so far, have been virtual.

“I have already been running laps,” he said. “I have talked to a lot of drivers who drive a lot on iRacing and drive in NASCAR as well and they have said the Truck is very close on the sim to what it is in real life. I’ve already been running laps at COTA and trying to get as many tips and tricks from the guys I know that have run that track.

“I’m just super excited to get rolling at COTA.”

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s national series events this weekend at Circuit of The Americas (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 3:30 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 4 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 6 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

  • 10 a.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 11:30 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 1:30 p.m.: Truck Series XPEL 225 race
  • 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 race

Sunday

  • 3:30 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race

NASCAR Truck Series XPEL 225 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Jack Hawksworth, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota
  • 2, Mason Massey, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet
  • 3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet
  • 4, Marco Andretti, Roper Racing, No. 04 Chevrolet
  • 5, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota
  • 6, Connor Zilisch, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 7, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 8, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota
  • 9, Dale Quarterley, Young’s Motorsports, No. 12 Toyota
  • 10, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford
  • 11, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota
  • 12, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota
  • 13, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet
  • 14, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet
  • 15, Vincente Salas, Young’s Motorsports, No. 20 Chevrolet
  • 16, Carter Fartuch, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford
  • 17, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet
  • 18, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet
  • 19, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford
  • 20, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
  • 21, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet
  • 22, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 23, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 24, Ross Chastain, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet
  • 25, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet
  • 26, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota
  • 27, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota
  • 28, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
  • 29, Stefan Parsons, Henderson Motorsports, No. 75 Chevrolet
  • 30, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet
  • 31, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
  • 32, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford
  • 33, Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
  • 35, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford
  • 36, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford

Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Truck Series X (Twitter) XPEL 225
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
