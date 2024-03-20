From playing video games to making his NASCAR Truck Series debut Saturday during the XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas, Vincente Salas will experience a reality he described as “surreal.”
An eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series competitor, Salas will make his circuit debut as the pilot of the No. 20 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports.
“I am beyond excited,” Salas said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It’s really a full circle moment. The first car I ever sat in was at Home Depot, it was a Tony Stewart No. 20 car. I think I was 2 or 3 years old at the time. Honestly, it is what has driven me until now, sitting in that race car and that feeling.
“To be able to make my first start in the Truck Series driving the No. 20 as well, it just feels surreal.”
Salas, 21, helped create the opportunity by contacting team principal Tyler Young when he was forming plans to field an ARCA Menards Series team last year.
The ARCA plans didn’t pan out, but the connection led to his chance to join other eNASCAR alumni like national series standouts Josh Berry, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kaden Honeycutt and Parker Retzlaff.
His road course experiences at COTA, so far, have been virtual.
“I have already been running laps,” he said. “I have talked to a lot of drivers who drive a lot on iRacing and drive in NASCAR as well and they have said the Truck is very close on the sim to what it is in real life. I’ve already been running laps at COTA and trying to get as many tips and tricks from the guys I know that have run that track.
“I’m just super excited to get rolling at COTA.”
From virtual to reality. 🖥️@ENASCARGG competitor @vicente_salas14 will make his @NASCAR_Trucks debut for @youngsmtrsports at @COTA this Saturday! pic.twitter.com/TOcZ8XaN07
— NASCAR Regional (@NASCARRegional) March 18, 2024
NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule
Here is a list of NASCAR’s national series events this weekend at Circuit of The Americas (All Times ET):
Friday
- 3:30 p.m.: Truck Series practice
- 4 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
- 5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
- 6 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
Saturday
- 10 a.m.: Cup Series practice
- 11:30 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
- 1:30 p.m.: Truck Series XPEL 225 race
- 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 race
Sunday
- 3:30 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race
Words were exchanged after the race between @StewartFriesen and @Nicksanchez080. pic.twitter.com/zl9TJp1XNS
— NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 17, 2024
NASCAR Truck Series XPEL 225 Entry List
Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.
- 1, Jack Hawksworth, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota
- 2, Mason Massey, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet
- 3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet
- 4, Marco Andretti, Roper Racing, No. 04 Chevrolet
- 5, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota
- 6, Connor Zilisch, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
- 7, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
- 8, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota
- 9, Dale Quarterley, Young’s Motorsports, No. 12 Toyota
- 10, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford
- 11, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota
- 12, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota
- 13, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet
- 14, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet
- 15, Vincente Salas, Young’s Motorsports, No. 20 Chevrolet
- 16, Carter Fartuch, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford
- 17, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet
- 18, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet
- 19, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford
- 20, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford
- 21, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet
- 22, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet
- 23, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet
- 24, Ross Chastain, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet
- 25, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet
- 26, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota
- 27, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota
- 28, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet
- 29, Stefan Parsons, Henderson Motorsports, No. 75 Chevrolet
- 30, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet
- 31, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet
- 32, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford
- 33, Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
- 35, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford
- 36, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford
By FIVE+ seconds 👀👀
RETWEET TO CONGRATULATE ZANE SMITH ON HIS NASCAR TRUCK SERIES WIN AT COTA! https://t.co/Y4CcGVNaiH pic.twitter.com/wz2fSFlqZc
— FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 25, 2023