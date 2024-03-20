From playing video games to making his NASCAR Truck Series debut Saturday during the XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas, Vincente Salas will experience a reality he described as “surreal.”

An eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series competitor, Salas will make his circuit debut as the pilot of the No. 20 Chevrolet for Young’s Motorsports.

“I am beyond excited,” Salas said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “It’s really a full circle moment. The first car I ever sat in was at Home Depot, it was a Tony Stewart No. 20 car. I think I was 2 or 3 years old at the time. Honestly, it is what has driven me until now, sitting in that race car and that feeling.

“To be able to make my first start in the Truck Series driving the No. 20 as well, it just feels surreal.”

Salas, 21, helped create the opportunity by contacting team principal Tyler Young when he was forming plans to field an ARCA Menards Series team last year.

The ARCA plans didn’t pan out, but the connection led to his chance to join other eNASCAR alumni like national series standouts Josh Berry, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kaden Honeycutt and Parker Retzlaff.

His road course experiences at COTA, so far, have been virtual.

“I have already been running laps,” he said. “I have talked to a lot of drivers who drive a lot on iRacing and drive in NASCAR as well and they have said the Truck is very close on the sim to what it is in real life. I’ve already been running laps at COTA and trying to get as many tips and tricks from the guys I know that have run that track.

“I’m just super excited to get rolling at COTA.”

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s national series events this weekend at Circuit of The Americas (All Times ET):

Friday

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series practice

4 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

10 a.m.: Cup Series practice

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series XPEL 225 race

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 race

Sunday

3:30 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race

NASCAR Truck Series XPEL 225 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Jack Hawksworth, TRICON Garage, No. 1 Toyota

2, Mason Massey, Young’s Motorsports, No. 02 Chevrolet

3, Nicholas Sanchez, Rev Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, Marco Andretti, Roper Racing, No. 04 Chevrolet

5, Dean Thompson, TRICON Garage, No. 5 Toyota

6, Connor Zilisch, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

7, Grant Enfinger, CR7 Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

8, Corey Heim, TRICON Garage, No. 11 Toyota

9, Dale Quarterley, Young’s Motorsports, No. 12 Toyota

10, Jake Garcia, ThorSport Racing, No. 13 Ford

11, Tanner Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 15 Toyota

12, Taylor Gray, TRICON Garage, No. 17 Toyota

13, Tyler Ankrum, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 18 Chevrolet

14, Christian Eckes, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 19 Chevrolet

15, Vincente Salas, Young’s Motorsports, No. 20 Chevrolet

16, Carter Fartuch, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 22 Ford

17, Ty Dillon, Rackley W.A.R., No. 25 Chevrolet

18, Bret Holmes, Bret Holmes Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet

19, Lawless Alan, Reaume Brothers Racing, No. 33 Ford

20, Layne Riggs, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

21, Bayley Currey, Niece Motorsports, No. 41 Chevrolet

22, Matt Mills, Niece Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

23, Daniel Dye, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

24, Ross Chastain, Niece Motorsports, No. 45 Chevrolet

25, Thad Moffitt, Faction Motorsports, No. 46 Chevrolet

26, Stewart Friesen, Halmar Friesen Racing, No. 52 Toyota

27, Timmy Hill, Hill Motorsports, No. 56 Toyota

28, Rajah Caruth, Spire Motorsports, No. 71 Chevrolet

29, Stefan Parsons, Henderson Motorsports, No. 75 Chevrolet

30, Spencer Boyd, Freedom Racing Enterprises, No. 76 Chevrolet

31, Chase Purdy, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

32, Matt Crafton, ThorSport Motorsports, No. 88 Ford

33, Jack Wood, McAnally Hilgemann Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

35, Ty Majeski, ThorSport Racing, No. 98 Ford

36, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing, No. 99 Ford

