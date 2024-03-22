NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Truck Series XPEL 225: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Circuit Of The Americas

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
3 min read
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

For a 17-year-old who has yet to compete in a NASCA National Series race, Connor Zilisch is building an impressive resume.

So far this season, Zilisch visited Victory Lane following the Rolex 24 and the 12 Hours of Sebring and claimed Friday’s pole position for Saturday’s Truck Series’ XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas.

The Mooresville, N.C., native earned the opportunity to start on the inside of the front row during his Truck Series debut by turning a hot lap of 93.012 mph. He beat runner-up Corey Heim (92.512 mph) by 0.7 seconds. He turns 18 in July.

“It’s truly a testament to all the people around me … to make me into a better racecar driver and person,” Zilisch told Fox Sports. “Back at the shop … killer job. This thing was basically driving itself. I don’t even want to take credit.

“This is awesome.”

The rookie will pilot No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. He also serves as Trackhouse Racing’s developmental driver.

Led by Heim, TRICON Garage, fielded four of the top seven qualifiers.

During Friday’s practice session, the top two qualifiers swapped positions with Heim (90.985) edging Zilisch (90.697) by 0.399 seconds.

Ross Chastain Not Big Fan Of COTA’s Repavement Process

Before NASCAR National Series machines took over Circuit of the Americas, track officials laid down new pavement along Turns nine through 11 of the 3.426-mile road course.

The section generally gives drivers opportunities to gain track speed and Turn 11 leads to the extended back straightaway.

Chastain, who earned his first Cup Series win at COTA in 2022, said the resurfaced areas were “a handful … gotta be honest,” said Chastain, who has four Truck Series wins in 107 starts. “Real loose. I get a false sense of security on entries.”

Chastain (91.791) qualified fifth.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Truck Series’ XPEL 225

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series’ XPEL 225 at COTA:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Connor Zilisch, 7, Spire Motorsports
  • 2, Corey Heim, 11, TRICON Garage
  • 3, Taylor Gray, 17, TRICON Garage
  • 4, Nick Sanchez, 2, Rev Racing
  • 5, Ross Chastain, 45, Niece Motorsports
  • 6, Jack Hawksworth, 1, TRICON Garage
  • 7, Tanner Gray, 15, TRICON Garage
  • 8, Layne Riggs, 38, Front Row Motorsports
  • 9, Ty Majeski, 98, ThorSport Racing
  • 10, Christian Eckes, 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 11, Rajah Caruth, 71, Spire Motorsports
  • 12, Tyler Ankrum, 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 13, Stewart Friesen, 52, Halmar Friesen Racing
  • 14, Grant Enfinger, 9, CR7 Motorsports
  • 15, Bayley Currey, 41, Niece Motorsports
  • 16, Chase Purdy, 77, Spire Motorsports
  • 17, Dean Thompson, 5, TRICON Garage
  • 18, Ty Dillon, 25, Rackley W.A.R.
  • 19, Stefan Parsons, 75, Henderson Motorsports
  • 20, Lawless Alan, 33, Reaume Brothers Racing
  • 21, Matt Crafton, 88, ThorSport Racing
  • 22, Jack Wood, 91, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 23, Daniel Dye, 43, McAnally Hilgemann Racing
  • 24, Matt Mills, 42, Niece Motorsports
  • 25, Jake Garcia, 13, ThorSport Racing
  • 26, Bret Holmes, 32, Bret Holmes Racing
  • 27, Timmy Hill, 56, Hill Motorsports
  • 28, Marco Andretti, 04, Roper Racing
  • 29, Carter Fartuch, 22, Reaume Brothers Racing
  • 30, Spencer Boyd, 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises
  • 31, Vicente Salas, 20, Young’s Motorsports
  • 32, Mason Massey, 02, Young’s Motorsports
  • 33, Dale Quarterley, 12, Young’s Motorsports
  • 34, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing
  • 35, Thad Moffitt, 46, Faction Motorsports

NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Truck Series XPEL 225
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

