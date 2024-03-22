For a 17-year-old who has yet to compete in a NASCA National Series race, Connor Zilisch is building an impressive resume.

So far this season, Zilisch visited Victory Lane following the Rolex 24 and the 12 Hours of Sebring and claimed Friday’s pole position for Saturday’s Truck Series’ XPEL 225 at Circuit of The Americas.

The Mooresville, N.C., native earned the opportunity to start on the inside of the front row during his Truck Series debut by turning a hot lap of 93.012 mph. He beat runner-up Corey Heim (92.512 mph) by 0.7 seconds. He turns 18 in July.

“It’s truly a testament to all the people around me … to make me into a better racecar driver and person,” Zilisch told Fox Sports. “Back at the shop … killer job. This thing was basically driving itself. I don’t even want to take credit.

“This is awesome.”

The rookie will pilot No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports. He also serves as Trackhouse Racing’s developmental driver.

Led by Heim, TRICON Garage, fielded four of the top seven qualifiers.

During Friday’s practice session, the top two qualifiers swapped positions with Heim (90.985) edging Zilisch (90.697) by 0.399 seconds.

Zilisch was 4th fastest amongst all LMP2 drivers during yesterday’s 12 Hours of Sebring run to victory. Insane average speed over 118 laps! 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 https://t.co/mIcIuUOimb pic.twitter.com/OOvIKNBNwW — William Coyote, Esq. 😀👍 (@EquateRadiant) March 17, 2024

Ross Chastain Not Big Fan Of COTA’s Repavement Process

Before NASCAR National Series machines took over Circuit of the Americas, track officials laid down new pavement along Turns nine through 11 of the 3.426-mile road course.

The section generally gives drivers opportunities to gain track speed and Turn 11 leads to the extended back straightaway.

Chastain, who earned his first Cup Series win at COTA in 2022, said the resurfaced areas were “a handful … gotta be honest,” said Chastain, who has four Truck Series wins in 107 starts. “Real loose. I get a false sense of security on entries.”

Chastain (91.791) qualified fifth.

On the track walk this morning, a closeup look at the repaved area here at Circuit of the Americas. #HotPass pic.twitter.com/0TyMPtje4i — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 22, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Truck Series’ XPEL 225

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series’ XPEL 225 at COTA:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Connor Zilisch, 7, Spire Motorsports

2, Corey Heim, 11, TRICON Garage

3, Taylor Gray, 17, TRICON Garage

4, Nick Sanchez, 2, Rev Racing

5, Ross Chastain, 45, Niece Motorsports

6, Jack Hawksworth, 1, TRICON Garage

7, Tanner Gray, 15, TRICON Garage

8, Layne Riggs, 38, Front Row Motorsports

9, Ty Majeski, 98, ThorSport Racing

10, Christian Eckes, 19, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

11, Rajah Caruth, 71, Spire Motorsports

12, Tyler Ankrum, 18, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

13, Stewart Friesen, 52, Halmar Friesen Racing

14, Grant Enfinger, 9, CR7 Motorsports

15, Bayley Currey, 41, Niece Motorsports

16, Chase Purdy, 77, Spire Motorsports

17, Dean Thompson, 5, TRICON Garage

18, Ty Dillon, 25, Rackley W.A.R.

19, Stefan Parsons, 75, Henderson Motorsports

20, Lawless Alan, 33, Reaume Brothers Racing

21, Matt Crafton, 88, ThorSport Racing

22, Jack Wood, 91, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

23, Daniel Dye, 43, McAnally Hilgemann Racing

24, Matt Mills, 42, Niece Motorsports

25, Jake Garcia, 13, ThorSport Racing

26, Bret Holmes, 32, Bret Holmes Racing

27, Timmy Hill, 56, Hill Motorsports

28, Marco Andretti, 04, Roper Racing

29, Carter Fartuch, 22, Reaume Brothers Racing

30, Spencer Boyd, 76, Freedom Racing Enterprises

31, Vicente Salas, 20, Young’s Motorsports

32, Mason Massey, 02, Young’s Motorsports

33, Dale Quarterley, 12, Young’s Motorsports

34, Ben Rhodes, ThorSport Racing

35, Thad Moffitt, 46, Faction Motorsports

Who is ready for some road-course action?! CRAFTSMAN Truck Series practice from @NASCARatCOTA is underway on FS1! pic.twitter.com/hd7VfwptiV — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) March 22, 2024