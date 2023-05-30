The NASCAR premier series is attempting to divide and conquer.

While the Cup and Truck Series are scheduled to open the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, the Xfinity and ARCA Series will head out western-style road race at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway.

This weekend’s events at the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis will be the Cup Series’ inaugural event. The Trucks have been racing at the site since 2014. The Xfinity Series also will run at the 1.97-mile Portland track for the first time.

After ending his 59-race winless streak last Monday during a rainy holiday weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, driver Ryan Blaney moved into second place in the Cup points standings. He trails Ross Chastain, who is winless in 14 events this season, by one point.

This weekend’s early Cup forecast, by the way, is for clear weather.

“The weather will be splendid for the Enjoy Illinois 300 and Toyota 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway!” – Scott Connell, Chef Meteorologist @scottontvKSDK @ksdknews pic.twitter.com/OrvlkqBDG5 — WWT Raceway (@WWTRaceway) May 28, 2023

NASCAR’s Split Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of events at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois, and Portland (Ore.) International Raceway (All Times ET):

Friday

1 p.m.: Truck Series garage hours (Gateway)

2 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours (Portland)

2 p.m.: ARCA Series garage hours (Portland)

4 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours (Gateway)

5 p.m.: ARCA Series practice (Portland)

6 p.m.: Truck Series practice (Gateway)

6:10 p.m.: ARCA Series (Portland)

6:30 p.m.: Truck Series (Gateway)

8 p.m.: ARCA Series Portland 112 race

Saturday

8 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours (Gateway)

10 a.m.: Cup Series practice (Gateway)

10 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours (Portland)

10:30 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours (Gateway)

10:45 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying (Gateway)

11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice (Portland)

Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying (Portland)

1:10 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions (Gateway)

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Toyota 200 race (Gateway)

4:15 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions (Portland)

4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 race (Portland)

Sunday

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours (Gateway)

2:40 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting (Gateway)

2:50 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk (Gateway)

2:55 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions (Gateway)

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 race (Gateway)

It’s NASCAR Week at World Wide Technology Raceway: Daily activities leading up to Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter NASCAR Cup Series race Sunday, June 4 https://t.co/Jdw95EN8x8 pic.twitter.com/u4Rdh0z3Ry — Speedway Digest (@speedwaydigest) May 29, 2023

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 1 Chevrolet

2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford

3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet

4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford

5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford

7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford

11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota

12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford

13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford

14, Gray Gaulding, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford

15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford

17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford

20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford

21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota

22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet

23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford

25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford

27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota

30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet

31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford

33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota

34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet

35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet

36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 99 Chevrolet

NEWS: No issues in post-race inspection at @CLTMotorSpdwy! @Blaney’s first win of 2023 is official! pic.twitter.com/rzVNmKLXtC — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 30, 2023