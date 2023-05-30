NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Portland International Raceway Schedules: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers 

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
split nascar schedule art (1)

The NASCAR premier series is attempting to divide and conquer.

While the Cup and Truck Series are scheduled to open the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, the Xfinity and ARCA Series will head out western-style road race at Portland (Ore.) International Raceway.

This weekend’s events at the 1.25-mile World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis will be the Cup Series’ inaugural event. The Trucks have been racing at the site since 2014. The Xfinity Series also will run at the 1.97-mile Portland track for the first time.

After ending his 59-race winless streak last Monday during a rainy holiday weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, driver Ryan Blaney moved into second place in the Cup points standings. He trails Ross Chastain, who is winless in 14 events this season, by one point.

This weekend’s early Cup forecast, by the way, is for clear weather.

NASCAR’s Split Weekend Schedule 

Here is a list of events at the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Illinois, and Portland (Ore.) International Raceway (All Times ET): 

Friday

  • 1 p.m.: Truck Series garage hours (Gateway) 
  • 2 p.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours (Portland) 
  • 2 p.m.: ARCA Series garage hours (Portland) 
  • 4 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours (Gateway) 
  • 5 p.m.: ARCA Series practice (Portland) 
  • 6 p.m.: Truck Series practice (Gateway) 
  • 6:10 p.m.: ARCA Series (Portland) 
  • 6:30 p.m.: Truck Series (Gateway) 
  • 8 p.m.: ARCA Series Portland 112 race

Saturday

  • 8 a.m.: Cup Series garage hours (Gateway) 
  • 10 a.m.: Cup Series practice (Gateway) 
  • 10 a.m.: Xfinity Series garage hours (Portland) 
  • 10:30 a.m.: Truck Series garage hours (Gateway) 
  • 10:45 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying (Gateway) 
  • 11:30 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice (Portland) 
  • Noon: Xfinity Series qualifying (Portland) 
  • 1:10 p.m.: Truck Series driver introductions (Gateway) 
  • 1:30 p.m.: Truck Series Toyota 200 race (Gateway)
  • 4:15 p.m.: Xfinity Series driver introductions (Portland) 
  • 4:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Pacific Office Automation 147 race (Portland) 

Sunday  

  • 12:30 p.m.: Cup Series garage hours (Gateway) 
  • 2:40 p.m.: Cup Series drivers’ meeting (Gateway) 
  • 2:50 p.m.: Cup Series red carpet walk (Gateway) 
  • 2:55 p.m.: Cup Series driver introductions (Gateway) 
  • 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 race (Gateway)

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 Entry List 

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Ross Chastain, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 1 Chevrolet    
  • 2, Austin Cindric, Team Penske, No. 2 Ford   
  • 3, Austin Dillon, Richard Childress Racing, No. 3 Chevrolet   
  • 4, Kevin Harvick, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 4 Ford   
  • 5, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet   
  • 6, Brad Keselowski, RFK Racing, No. 6 Ford   
  • 7, Corey LaJoie, Spire Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet   
  • 8, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 8 Chevrolet   
  • 9, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet   
  • 10, Aric Almirola, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 10 Ford   
  • 11, Denny Hamlin, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 11 Toyota   
  • 12, Ryan Blaney, Team Penske, No. 12 Ford   
  • 13, Chase Briscoe, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 14 Ford   
  • 14, Gray Gaulding, Rick Ware Racing, No. 15 Ford   
  • 15, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet   
  • 16, Chris Buescher, RFK Racing, No. 17 Ford   
  • 17, Martin Truex Jr., Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota   
  • 18, Christopher Bell, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota   
  • 19, Harrison Burton, Wood Brothers Racing, No. 21 Ford   
  • 20, Joey Logano, Team Penske, No. 22 Ford   
  • 21, Bubba Wallace, 23XI Racing, No. 23 Toyota   
  • 22, William Byron, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 24 Chevrolet   
  • 23, Justin Haley, Kaulig Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet   
  • 24, Michael McDowell, Front Row Motorsports, 34 Ford   
  • 25, Todd Gilliland, Front Row Motorsports, No. 38 Ford   
  • 26, Ryan Preece, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 41 Ford   
  • 27, Noah Gragson, Legacy Motor Club, No. 42 Chevrolet   
  • 28, Erik Jones, Legacy Motor Club, No. 43 Chevrolet   
  • 29, Tyler Reddick, 23XI Racing, No.45 Toyota   
  • 30, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., JTG Daugherty Racing, No. 47 Chevrolet   
  • 31, Alex Bowman, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 48 Chevrolet   
  • 32, JJ Yeley, Rick Ware Racing, No. 51 Ford   
  • 33, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 54 Toyota 
  • 34, Ty Dillon, Spire Motorsports, No. 77 Chevrolet   
  • 35, BJ McLeod, Live Fast Motorsports, No. 78 Chevrolet   
  • 36, Daniel Suárez, Trackhouse Racing Team, No. 99 Chevrolet

Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
ryan blaney wins at charlotte spring race (1)

NASCAR 2023: Emotional Ryan Blaney Snaps Winless Skid, Claims Rain-Delayed Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  20h
NASCAR News and Rumors
rainy weekend at charlotte motor speedway spring race (1)
Twitter Reacts To Rainy, Emotional NASCAR Weekend At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  20h
NASCAR News and Rumors
NASCAR fans walk in rain before charlotte 600 at charlotte (1)
NASCAR 2023: Rain Washes Away Coca-Cola 600, Doubleheader Set For Monday At Charlotte Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 28 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
rain washes away xfinity race at charlotte (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600: Starting Order, Pole Position, and Lineup At Charlotte Motor Speedway 
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 27 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson in victory lane at north wilkesboro all star race (4)
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600: Odds, Predictions, and Best Bets At Charlotte Motor Speedway  
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 23 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
kyle larson stock art from north wilkesboro (1)
NASCAR Charlotte Motor Speedway Schedule: Dates, Times, and Qualifiers
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 27 2023
NASCAR News and Rumors
larson burnout after all star rce win at n wilkesboro (1)
NASCAR Cup Series 2023: Kyle Larson Steals All-Star Show, Earns $1M In Return To North Wilkesboro
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  May 21 2023
More News
Arrow to top