Have a day, Rajah Caruth.

The NASCAR Truck Series driver entered Victory Lane following Friday night’s Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 about six hours after beginning the qualifying session that produced his first pole position.

“It’s sur-real,” Caruth told Fox Sports after leading 38 of 134 laps during Friday night’s event at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track. “I can’t believe it.”

In his 30th career circuit start, Caruth benefitted from his crew executing a well-timed Stage 3 pit stop.

“We executed,” Caruth said.

Have a week, Caruth.

Before capturing his maiden win and pole position, the race team learned HendrickCars.com will expand its primary sponsor of the No. 71 Chevrolet from 10 events to all 23 series races.

X (Twitter) users reacted to Caruth’s historic day. He become the third Black driver to win a national series race, joining Wendell Scott and Bubba Wallace …

Lining up for the Trucks’ chaotic start …

Green is the color of Las Vegas, right? …

At 38 years old, Kyle Busch, who has compiled a series-high 65 wins, has led at least one lap at Las Vegas since he was 16 years old. On Lap 8, Busch again found himself leading the desert pack …

Highlighting Friday night’s fights, Busch went toe-to-toe with Caruth …

Busch, who earned the circuit win last week at Atlanta, ran into trouble and placed P15 …

"Right front is gone man, like, like we got a problem" – Kyle Busch pic.twitter.com/MPSNM4YKCl — Skewcar (@Skewcar) March 2, 2024

Majeski, who swept both stages, led a race-high 40 laps. Driver Corey Heim discovered first-hand the power of Majeski’s machine …

Nick Sanchez paced the field for five rotations, but a speeding penalty on Lap 102 Forced him to fall to the back of the pack. The penalty may have cost him a chance at challenging Caruth, but the driver of the No. 98 Ford rallied for a P10 …

Caruth, third-year pilot, sounded like a vetaran after his first win. When challenged, he said he “stayed cool … stayed in the game. One punch, one round at a time.” The patient strategy worked as he capped his day in a smokey fog …

