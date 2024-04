After executing a last-lap pass, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sam Mayer held off Ryan Sieg by .002 seconds, claiming the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday.

The margin of victory marked the second-closest finish in circuit history. It also helped signify Mayer, who has placed first and second in the past two events, has shaken off a slow start, lowlighted by four finishes of 30th or worse in four of his opening six starts.

Mayer’s team also cashed in with a Dash 4 Cash run.

“That’s absolutely unreal,” Mayer told Fox Sports. “The adversity we’ve had to fight this entire year so far.

“It took every ounce of me to do that.

Sieg rallied from 10th place over a four-lap segment before the final caution and paced the field for 17 laps. On the final turn, Sieg pressured Mayer from the inside but came up short of securing RSS Racing’s first win in 342 outings. Sieg’s family owns the garage.

Justin Allgaier earned a P3 after leading 117 of the event’s 200 laps.

Entering Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 at Talladega Superspeedway, both Allgaier, who sits in fourth place in the Xfinity points standings, and Sieg (No. 11) remain winless but in playoff contention.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway (All Times ET):

Friday

4 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

10:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

12:30 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 200 race

4 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 race

Sunday

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 race

NASCAR Xfinity Series Ag-Pro 300 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 00 Ford

2, Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, No. 1 Chevrolet

3, Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, Dawson Cram, JD Motorsports, No. 4 Chevrolet

5, Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Garrett Smithley, JD Motorsports, No. 6 Chevrolet

7, Patrick Emerling, SS GreenLight Racing, No. 07 Chevrolet

8, Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

9, Sammy Smith, JR Motorsports, No. 8 Chevrolet

10, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

11, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 11 Chevrolet

12, Mason Massey, SS GreenLight Racing, No. 14 Chevrolet

13, Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, No. 15 Ford

14, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

15, Sheldon Creed, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 18 Toyota

16, Taylor Gray, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

17, Ryan Truex, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

18, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 21 Chevrolet

19, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 26 Toyota

20, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 27 Chevrolet

21, Kyle Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 28 Ford

22, Blaine Perkins, RSS Racing, No. 29 Ford

23, Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, Jordan Anderson, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet

25, Joey Gase, Joey Gase Motorsports, No. 35 Toyota

26, Matt DiBenedetto, RSS Racing, No. 38 Ford

27, Ryan Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 39 Ford

28, Leland Honeyman Jr., Young’s Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

29, Ryan Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

30, Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 44 Chevrolet

31, Caesar Bacarella, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 45 Chevrolet

32, Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Racing, No. 48 Chevrolet

33, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, No. 51 Chevrolet

34, David Starr, Motorsports Business Management, No. 66 Chevrolet

35, Chandler Smith, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 81 Toyota

36, Kyle Weatherman, DGM Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

37, Josh Bilicki, DGM Racing, No. 92 Chevrolet

38, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 97 Chevrolet

39, Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 98 Ford

Hard to find the right words when you lose a race by an inch. Thankful for a great car, great engine, and a great team. Thankful for the opportunity to race each week and all the sacrifices my parents and family make to make it possible. Thankful for a great sponsor in Sciaps. — Ryan Sieg Racing (@RyanSiegRacing) April 14, 2024