A regular on the NASCAR Cup Series, Aric Almirola yearned for stronger machines to drive. The veteran driver decided to return to the Xfinity Series full-time and compete with the well-established Joe Gibbs Racing garage.

It didn’t take him long to re-discover Victory Lane.

In his fourth circuit event this season, Almirola claimed Saturday night’s DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway. He led 148 of 251 laps and outdueled Sam Mayer and teammate Chandler Smith to earn a $100,000 bonus for winning the first Dash 4 Cash.

“This is incredibly gratifying,” Almirola said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “This is exactly what I signed up for.”

In four starts with JGR, Almirola has collected one win and two top-five finishes, compiling a series-high 243 laps led, one more than Smith who has competed in three more circuit events.

Entering Sunday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, Smith paces the regular-season standings with 302 points, 35 more than Cole Custer.

“I absolutely love to drive race cars, and it’s way more fun when you drive competitive race cars,” Almirola said.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

4:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

4:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 race

Saturday

10:35 a.m.: Cup Series practice

11:20 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 race

Sunday

3:30 p.m.: Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race

It’s gonna be a No Limits Saturday Night at Texas Motor Speedway😏 #KubotaHighLimitRacing | #AutotraderEchoPark400 pic.twitter.com/cNQGarSPVv — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) March 30, 2024

NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 00 Ford

2, Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, No. 1 Chevrolet

3, Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, Dawson Cram, JD Motorsports, No. 4 Chevrolet

5, Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Garrett Smithley, JD Motorsports, No. 6 Chevrolet

7, Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Sammy Smith, JR Motorsports, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Daniel Dye, Kaulig Racing, No. 10 Chevrolet

11, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 11 Chevrolet

12, Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, No. 15 Ford

13, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

14, Sheldon Creed, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 18 Toyota

15, Taylor Gray, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

16, Ryan Truex, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

17, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 21 Chevrolet

18, Corey Heim, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 26 Toyota

19, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 27 Chevrolet

20, Kyle Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 28 Ford

21, Blaine Perkins, RSS Racing, No. 29 Ford

22, Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

23, Joey Gase, Joey Gase Motorsports, No. 35 Toyota

24, Matt DiBenedetto, RSS Racing, No. 38 Ford

25, Ryan Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 39 Ford

26, Leland Honeyman Jr., Young’s Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

27, Ryan Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

28, Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 44 Chevrolet

29, Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Racing, No. 48 Chevrolet

30, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, No. 51 Chevrolet

31, Chad Finchum, Motorsports Business Management, No. 66 Ford

32, Chandler Smith, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 81 Toyota

33, Kyle Weatherman, DGM Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

34, Josh Bilicki, DGM Racing, No. 92 Chevrolet

35, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 97 Chevrolet

36, Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 98 Ford

37, Patrick Emerling, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 107 Chevrolet

38, David Starr, , SS-Green Light Racing, No. 114 Chevrolet

Victory tasted sweet as the checkered flag fell at the #AndysFrozenCustard300 last September🏁🍦

Who’s your pick to take the hardware home in this year’s Xfinity race?🏆 #AndysFrozenCustard300 pic.twitter.com/rk515VYT5j — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) March 29, 2024