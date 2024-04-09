NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Entry List: Dates, Event Times at Texas Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
3 min read
nascar xfinity series dude wipes at martinsville (1)

A regular on the NASCAR Cup Series, Aric Almirola yearned for stronger machines to drive. The veteran driver decided to return to the Xfinity Series full-time and compete with the well-established Joe Gibbs Racing garage.

It didn’t take him long to re-discover Victory Lane.

In his fourth circuit event this season, Almirola claimed Saturday night’s DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway. He led 148 of 251 laps and outdueled Sam Mayer and teammate Chandler Smith to earn a $100,000 bonus for winning the first Dash 4 Cash.

“This is incredibly gratifying,” Almirola said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “This is exactly what I signed up for.”

In four starts with JGR, Almirola has collected one win and two top-five finishes, compiling a series-high 243 laps led, one more than Smith who has competed in three more circuit events.

Entering Sunday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway, Smith paces the regular-season standings with 302 points, 35 more than Cole Custer.

“I absolutely love to drive race cars, and it’s way more fun when you drive competitive race cars,” Almirola said.

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 4:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 4:35 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 6 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 6:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying
  • 8:30 p.m.: Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 race

Saturday

  • 10:35 a.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 11:20 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 race

Sunday

  • 3:30 p.m.: Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 race

NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 00 Ford
  • 2, Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 3, Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet
  • 4, Dawson Cram, JD Motorsports, No. 4 Chevrolet
  • 5, Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Garrett Smithley, JD Motorsports, No. 6 Chevrolet
  • 7, Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Sammy Smith, JR Motorsports, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 9, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 10, Daniel Dye, Kaulig Racing, No. 10 Chevrolet
  • 11, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 11 Chevrolet
  • 12, Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 13, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 14, Sheldon Creed, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 18 Toyota
  • 15, Taylor Gray, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 16, Ryan Truex, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 17, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 21 Chevrolet
  • 18, Corey Heim, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 26 Toyota
  • 19, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 27 Chevrolet
  • 20, Kyle Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 28 Ford
  • 21, Blaine Perkins, RSS Racing, No. 29 Ford
  • 22, Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 23, Joey Gase, Joey Gase Motorsports, No. 35 Toyota
  • 24, Matt DiBenedetto, RSS Racing, No. 38 Ford
  • 25, Ryan Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 39 Ford
  • 26, Leland Honeyman Jr., Young’s Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 27, Ryan Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 28, Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 44 Chevrolet
  • 29, Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Racing, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 30, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, No. 51 Chevrolet
  • 31, Chad Finchum, Motorsports Business Management, No. 66 Ford
  • 32, Chandler Smith, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 81 Toyota
  • 33, Kyle Weatherman, DGM Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
  • 34, Josh Bilicki, DGM Racing, No. 92 Chevrolet
  • 35, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 97 Chevrolet
  • 36, Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 98 Ford
  • 37, Patrick Emerling, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 107 Chevrolet
  • 38, David Starr, , SS-Green Light Racing, No. 114 Chevrolet

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
