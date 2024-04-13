During his first stop at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Jesse Love continued to claim his qualifying dominance.

After turning a hot lap of 185.612 mph Friday, Love clinched the pole position for Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. It will start on the inside of the front row for the third time in eight events this season.

Love, who ranks fourth in the regular-season points standings, remains the early rookie of the year favorite, collecting four consecutive top-10 finishes. Cole Custer, who enters Saturday second in points, qualified P2 at 185.471 mph.

Chandler Smith, who leads the points race, will start fourth (185.312 mph), next to Taylor Gray (185.42).

.@jesselovejr1 becomes the 7th @NASCAR_Xfinity driver to earn his 3rd career pole in just his 8th start. Harry Gant – 1982

David Pearson – 1983

Ron Bouchard – 1984

Tim Richmond* – 1985

Ryan Newman – 2001

Alex Tagliani* – 2016

Jesse Love – 2024 * – 4 poles in first 8 starts pic.twitter.com/whXOf5tLly — Justin Schuoler (@JSchuoler) April 13, 2024

Carson Kvapil Born To Drive

Dale Earnhardt Jr. introduced another promising rookie to the NASCAR National Series last weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Long known as a car owner who provides opportunities for young drivers to pilot JR Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet, Earnhardt handed the keys to Carson Kvapil.

The 20-year-old did not disappoint, placing P4 during the DUDE Wipes 250.

“Man I know this 88 team, this Chevrolet Camaro, it’s capable of winning,” Kvapil said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “So the end goal and really the expectation for me is to go out and win. So coming up with a fourth is obviously not bad, right? I’m pretty excited. But I felt like we had a car that was capable of at least running top three and maybe going for the win.”

Kvapil is making a name for himself as a two-time defending CARS Late Model Stock Tour champion.

Before last Friday’s 20-minute practice session, Kvapil had never experienced driving a Xfinity machine chassis. He qualified 12th.

Kvapil is the son of Travis Kvapil, who claimed the 2003 Truck Series championship and made 481 national series starts.

Starting Lineup For Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Jesse Love, 2, Richard Childress Racing

2, Cole Custer, 00, Stewart-Haas Racing

3, Taylor Gray, 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

4, Chandler Smith, 81, Joe Gibbs Racing

5, Riley Herbst, 98, Stewart-Haas Racing

6, Justin Allgaier, 7, JR Motorsports

7, Ryan Truex, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

8, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

9, Sammy Smith, 8, JR Motorsports

10, Sam Mayer, 1, JR Motorsports

11, Brandon Jones, 9, JR Motorsports

12, Anthony Alfredo, 5, Our Motorsports

13, Austin Hill, 21, Richard Childress Racing

14, Ryan Seig, 39, RSS Racing

15, Sheldon Creed, 18, Joe Gibbs Racing

16, Parker Kligerman, 48, Big Machine Racing

17, Corey Heim, 26, Sam Hunt Racing

18, Jeremy Clements, 51, Jeremy Clements Racing

19, Kyle Weatherman, 91, DGM Racing

20, Hailie Deegan, 15, AM Racing

21, Jeb Burton, 27, Jordan Anderson Racing

22, Josh Williams, 11, Kaulig Racing

23, Kyle Sieg, 28, RSS Racing

24, Daniel Dye, 10, Kaulig Racing

25, Brennan Poole, 44, Alpha Prime Racing

26, Blaine Perkins, 29, RSS Racing

27, Matt DiBenedetto, 38, RSS Racing

28, Josh Bilicki, 92, DGM Racing

29, Parker Retzlaff, 31, Jordan Anderson Racing

30, Patrick Emerling, 07, SS GreenLight Racing

31, Leland Honeyman, 42, Young’s Motorsports

32, Garrett Smithley, 6, JD Motorsports

33, Shane van Gisbergen, 97, Kaulig Racing

34, Dawson Cram, 4, JD Motorsports

35, Chad Finchum, 66, Motorsports Business Management

36, Ryan Ellis, 43, Alpha Prime Racing

37, Joey Gase, 35, Joey Gase Motorsports

38, David Starr, 14, SS GreenLight Racing

Clocked a 30.466 second lap in qualifying, a pickup of more than 1.1 seconds! Way to mash that gas, @ChadFinchum! #NASCAR #Andys300 pic.twitter.com/vcF8LGWRHg — MBM Motorsports (@MBMMotorsports) April 12, 2024