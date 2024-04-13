NASCAR News and Rumors

During his first stop at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Jesse Love continued to claim his qualifying dominance.

After turning a hot lap of 185.612 mph Friday, Love clinched the pole position for Saturday’s Andy’s Frozen Custard 300. It will start on the inside of the front row for the third time in eight events this season.

Love, who ranks fourth in the regular-season points standings, remains the early rookie of the year favorite, collecting four consecutive top-10 finishes. Cole Custer, who enters Saturday second in points, qualified P2 at 185.471 mph.

Chandler Smith, who leads the points race, will start fourth (185.312 mph), next to Taylor Gray (185.42).

Carson Kvapil Born To Drive

Dale Earnhardt Jr. introduced another promising rookie to the NASCAR National Series last weekend at Martinsville Speedway.

Long known as a car owner who provides opportunities for young drivers to pilot JR Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet, Earnhardt handed the keys to Carson Kvapil.

The 20-year-old did not disappoint, placing P4 during the DUDE Wipes 250.

“Man I know this 88 team, this Chevrolet Camaro, it’s capable of winning,” Kvapil said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “So the end goal and really the expectation for me is to go out and win. So coming up with a fourth is obviously not bad, right? I’m pretty excited. But I felt like we had a car that was capable of at least running top three and maybe going for the win.”

Kvapil is making a name for himself as a two-time defending CARS Late Model Stock Tour champion.

Before last Friday’s 20-minute practice session, Kvapil had never experienced driving a Xfinity machine chassis. He qualified 12th.

Kvapil is the son of Travis Kvapil, who claimed the 2003 Truck Series championship and made 481 national series starts.

Starting Lineup For Andy’s Frozen Custard 300

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Jesse Love, 2, Richard Childress Racing
  • 2, Cole Custer, 00, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 3, Taylor Gray, 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 4, Chandler Smith, 81, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 5, Riley Herbst, 98, Stewart-Haas Racing
  • 6, Justin Allgaier, 7, JR Motorsports
  • 7, Ryan Truex, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 8, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
  • 9, Sammy Smith, 8, JR Motorsports
  • 10, Sam Mayer, 1, JR Motorsports
  • 11, Brandon Jones, 9, JR Motorsports
  • 12, Anthony Alfredo, 5, Our Motorsports
  • 13, Austin Hill, 21, Richard Childress Racing
  • 14, Ryan Seig, 39, RSS Racing
  • 15, Sheldon Creed, 18, Joe Gibbs Racing
  • 16, Parker Kligerman, 48, Big Machine Racing
  • 17, Corey Heim, 26, Sam Hunt Racing
  • 18, Jeremy Clements, 51, Jeremy Clements Racing
  • 19, Kyle Weatherman, 91, DGM Racing
  • 20, Hailie Deegan, 15, AM Racing
  • 21, Jeb Burton, 27, Jordan Anderson Racing
  • 22, Josh Williams, 11, Kaulig Racing
  • 23, Kyle Sieg, 28, RSS Racing
  • 24, Daniel Dye, 10, Kaulig Racing
  • 25, Brennan Poole, 44, Alpha Prime Racing
  • 26, Blaine Perkins, 29, RSS Racing
  • 27, Matt DiBenedetto, 38, RSS Racing
  • 28, Josh Bilicki, 92, DGM Racing
  • 29, Parker Retzlaff, 31, Jordan Anderson Racing
  • 30, Patrick Emerling, 07, SS GreenLight Racing
  • 31, Leland Honeyman, 42, Young’s Motorsports
  • 32, Garrett Smithley, 6, JD Motorsports
  • 33, Shane van Gisbergen, 97, Kaulig Racing
  • 34, Dawson Cram, 4, JD Motorsports
  • 35, Chad Finchum, 66, Motorsports Business Management
  • 36, Ryan Ellis, 43, Alpha Prime Racing
  • 37, Joey Gase, 35, Joey Gase Motorsports
  • 38, David Starr, 14, SS GreenLight Racing

