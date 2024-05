Among the 40 NASCAR Xfinity Series teams vying for a starting spot during Saturday’s BetMGM 300 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, two Cup circuit regulars and at least one pilot will debut.

Chase Elliott, the 2020 Cup champion, is slated to pilot the No. 17 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. If he qualifies, Elliott will make his fourth series start since 2019. Elliott became the series’ youngest titleholder in 2014 when he recorded 16 top-five finishes, including three wins, in 33 outings.

Two other Cup regulars, Noah Gragson and Kyle Busch, also plan to join the fold.

Dean Thompson will attempt to make his series debut for Sam Hunt Racing. Thompson also is entered to race in Friday’s ARCA Series’ General Tire 150 and the Truck Series’ North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

Two teams will not qualify for the 38-car field.

Running the Triathalon this week ! Looking forward to 650 miles of racing with @VenturiniMotor @TRICONGarage & @Team_SHR26 ! https://t.co/PB9O1kVhdJ — Dean Thompson (@deanthompsonr) May 20, 2024

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR National Series events this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

11:40 a.m.: ARCA Series practice

12:40 p.m.: ARCA Series qualifying

1:35 p.m.: Truck Series practice

2:05 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

3:35 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

4:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

6 p.m.: ARCA Series General Tire 150 race

8:30 p.m.: Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 race

Saturday

1 p.m.: Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 race

5:05 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:50 p.m. Cup Series qualifying

Sunday

12:45 p.m.: Indianapolis 500 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

6 p.m.: Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 race

NASCAR Xfinity Series BetMGM 300 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 00 Ford

2, Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, No. 1 Chevrolet

3, Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, Dawson Cram, JD Motorsports, No. 4 Chevrolet

5, Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Garrett Smithley, JD Motorsports, No. 6 Chevrolet

7, Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Sammy Smith, JR Motorsports, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 11 Chevrolet

11, Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, No. 15 Ford

12, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

13, Chase Elliott, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 17 Chevrolet

14, Sheldon Creed, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 18 Toyota

15, Taylor Gray, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

16, Aric Almirola, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

17, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 21 Chevrolet

18, Dean Thompson, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 26 Toyota

19, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 27 Chevrolet

20, Kyle Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 28 Ford

21, Blaine Perkins, RSS Racing, No. 29 Ford

22, Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

23, Kyle Busch, Richard Childress Racing, No. 33 Chevrolet

24, Akinori Ogata, Joey Gase Motorsports, No. 35 Toyota

25, Matt DiBenedetto, RSS Racing, No. 38 Ford

26, Ryan Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 39 Ford

27, Leland Honeyman Jr., Young’s Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

28, Ryan Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

29, Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 44 Chevrolet

30, Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Racing, No. 48 Chevrolet

31, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, No. 51 Chevrolet

32, TBA, Mike Harmon Racing, No. 74 Chevrolet

33, Chandler Smith, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 81 Toyota

34, Kyle Weatherman, DGM Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

35, Josh Bilicki, DGM Racing, No. 92 Chevrolet

36, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 97 Chevrolet

37, Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 98 Ford

38, Patrick Emerling, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 107 Chevrolet

39, JJ Yeley, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 114 Chevrolet

40, Noah Gragson, Rette Jones Racing, No. 130 Ford

NEWS: Kyle Busch joins RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program at Charlotte Motor Speedway driving the No. 33 Rebel Bourbon / BetMGM Chevy. @BetMGM | Rebel Bourbon | @KyleBusch pic.twitter.com/myUGW7DYtK — RCR (@RCRracing) May 20, 2024