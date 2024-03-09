NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer returned to the scene of his championship.
Taking an initial stroll through the Phoenix Raceway garage area before the weekend’s racing festivities, Custer told Fox Sports he started “reliving those memories a little bit.”
But in a big way.
Last November, Custer clinched his first Xfinity Series title at the 1-mile, low-banked, tri-oval track. On Saturday afternoon, Custer pushed aside his sentimental emotions and clinched the pole position for the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.
The green flag was slated to drop at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Custer turned a hot lap of 131.483 mph, beating runner-up Chandler Smith (130.876 mph) by 0.127 seconds.
Like Smith, Corey Heim also finished with a time of 27.507 seconds, but will start on the inside of the second row, next to Riley Herbst (130.862).
Custer’s run marked the second time he’ll start on the pole at Phoenix and 20th of his career.
“We have a goal … to sit on a lot of poles this year,” Custer said. “Just got to keep it rolling.”
Motorsports Veteran Ed Jones Gets Xfinity Opportunity
After gaining experience in IndyCar, IMSA and WEC series, Ed Jones is poised to make his Xfinity Series debut for Sam Hunt Racing on Saturday.
Jones signed on to compete in three races, Circuit of the Americas (March 23), Portland International Raceway (June 1) and Sonoma Raceway (June 8).
Jones’ Truck Series debut at Austin last March ended with suspension issues before completing one lap.
“I’m really excited to be joining Sam Hunt Racing and Toyota Racing Development for my Xfinity Series debut and to compete in multiple races this season,” said Jones in a team press release. “After spending time with Sam’s crew and the Toyota team, I have a lot of confidence in the program. I feel confident that we will be able to achieve some strong results.”
The 2016 Indy Lights Champion, Jones has compiled three IndyCar podiums.
Starting Lineup for Xfinity Series’ Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200
Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway:
Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team
- 1, Cole Custer, 00, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 2, Chandler Smith, 81, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 3, Corey Heim, 26, Sam Hunt Racing
- 4, Riley Herbst, 98, Stewart-Haas Racing
- 5, Justin Allgaier, 7, JR Motorsports
- 6, Sheldon Creed, 18, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 7, Jesse Love, 2, Richard Childress Racing
- 8, Aric Almirola, 19, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 9, John Hunter Nemechek, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing
- 10, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing
- 11, Brandon Jones, 9, JR Motorsports
- 12, Parker Kligerman, 48, Big Machine Racing
- 13, Ryan Seig, 39, RSS Racing
- 14, Kyle Weatherman, 91, DGM Racing
- 15, Austin Hill, 21, Richard Childress Racing
- 16, Sammy Smith, 8, JR Motorsports
- 17, Jeb Burton, 27, Jordan Anderson Racing
- 18, Parker Retzlaff, 31, Jordan Anderson Racing
- 19, Hailie Deegan, 15, AM Racing
- 20, Anthony Alfredo, 5, Our Motorsports
- 21, Sam Mayer, 1, JR Motorsports
- 22, Brennan Poole, 44, Alpha Prime Racing
- 23, Shane van Gisbergen, 97, Kaulig Racing
- 24, Leland Honeyman, 42, Young’s Motorsports
- 25, Jeremy Clements, 51, Jeremy Clements Racing
- 26, Kyle Sieg, 28, RSS Racing
- 27, Josh Williams, 11, Kaulig Racing
- 28, William Byron, 17, Hendrick Motorsports
- 29, BJ McLeod, 78, B.J. McLeod Motorsports
- 30, Ryan Ellis, 43, Alpha Prime Racing
- 31, Blaine Perkins, 29, RSS Racing
- 32, JJ Yeley, 14, SS GreenLight Racing
- 33, Dawson Cram, 4, JD Motorsports
- 34, Nick Leitz, 92, DGM Racing
- 35, Frankie Muniz, 35, Joey Gase Motorsports
- 36, Patrick Emerling, 07, SS GreenLight Racing
- 37, Ryan Vargas, 32, Jordan Anderson Racing
- 38, Garrett Smithley, 6, JD Motorsports
