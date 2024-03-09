NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer returned to the scene of his championship.

Taking an initial stroll through the Phoenix Raceway garage area before the weekend’s racing festivities, Custer told Fox Sports he started “reliving those memories a little bit.”

But in a big way.

Last November, Custer clinched his first Xfinity Series title at the 1-mile, low-banked, tri-oval track. On Saturday afternoon, Custer pushed aside his sentimental emotions and clinched the pole position for the Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200.

The green flag was slated to drop at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Custer turned a hot lap of 131.483 mph, beating runner-up Chandler Smith (130.876 mph) by 0.127 seconds.

Like Smith, Corey Heim also finished with a time of 27.507 seconds, but will start on the inside of the second row, next to Riley Herbst (130.862).

Custer’s run marked the second time he’ll start on the pole at Phoenix and 20th of his career.

“We have a goal … to sit on a lot of poles this year,” Custer said. “Just got to keep it rolling.”

Motorsports Veteran Ed Jones Gets Xfinity Opportunity

After gaining experience in IndyCar, IMSA and WEC series, Ed Jones is poised to make his Xfinity Series debut for Sam Hunt Racing on Saturday.

Jones signed on to compete in three races, Circuit of the Americas (March 23), Portland International Raceway (June 1) and Sonoma Raceway (June 8).

Jones’ Truck Series debut at Austin last March ended with suspension issues before completing one lap.

“I’m really excited to be joining Sam Hunt Racing and Toyota Racing Development for my Xfinity Series debut and to compete in multiple races this season,” said Jones in a team press release. “After spending time with Sam’s crew and the Toyota team, I have a lot of confidence in the program. I feel confident that we will be able to achieve some strong results.”

The 2016 Indy Lights Champion, Jones has compiled three IndyCar podiums.

.@Edjonesracing has plenty of open-wheel and sportscar racing experience, but he’ll now add the @NASCAR_Xfinity Series to his resume with three starts this year. #NASCAR https://t.co/9OfMkSBXMB — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) March 6, 2024

Starting Lineup for Xfinity Series’ Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series’ Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Cole Custer, 00, Stewart-Haas Racing

2, Chandler Smith, 81, Joe Gibbs Racing

3, Corey Heim, 26, Sam Hunt Racing

4, Riley Herbst, 98, Stewart-Haas Racing

5, Justin Allgaier, 7, JR Motorsports

6, Sheldon Creed, 18, Joe Gibbs Racing

7, Jesse Love, 2, Richard Childress Racing

8, Aric Almirola, 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

9, John Hunter Nemechek, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

10, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

11, Brandon Jones, 9, JR Motorsports

12, Parker Kligerman, 48, Big Machine Racing

13, Ryan Seig, 39, RSS Racing

14, Kyle Weatherman, 91, DGM Racing

15, Austin Hill, 21, Richard Childress Racing

16, Sammy Smith, 8, JR Motorsports

17, Jeb Burton, 27, Jordan Anderson Racing

18, Parker Retzlaff, 31, Jordan Anderson Racing

19, Hailie Deegan, 15, AM Racing

20, Anthony Alfredo, 5, Our Motorsports

21, Sam Mayer, 1, JR Motorsports

22, Brennan Poole, 44, Alpha Prime Racing

23, Shane van Gisbergen, 97, Kaulig Racing

24, Leland Honeyman, 42, Young’s Motorsports

25, Jeremy Clements, 51, Jeremy Clements Racing

26, Kyle Sieg, 28, RSS Racing

27, Josh Williams, 11, Kaulig Racing

28, William Byron, 17, Hendrick Motorsports

29, BJ McLeod, 78, B.J. McLeod Motorsports

30, Ryan Ellis, 43, Alpha Prime Racing

31, Blaine Perkins, 29, RSS Racing

32, JJ Yeley, 14, SS GreenLight Racing

33, Dawson Cram, 4, JD Motorsports

34, Nick Leitz, 92, DGM Racing

35, Frankie Muniz, 35, Joey Gase Motorsports

36, Patrick Emerling, 07, SS GreenLight Racing

37, Ryan Vargas, 32, Jordan Anderson Racing

38, Garrett Smithley, 6, JD Motorsports

The No. 07 goes for a slide. 😳 pic.twitter.com/oP1GjXelW5 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 9, 2024