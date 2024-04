As a 37-year-old NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie, Bubba Pollard battled Parker Kligerman during a prolonged segment of last Saturday’s ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway.

A Super Late Model racing regular, Pollard started P37 and worked his way through the 38-car field to the lead pack. That’s where he confronted Kligerman, who made contact with Pollard’s machine to move him out of his groove for a pass.

Kligerman appreciated the hard racing. He approached Pollard along pit road after Chandler Smith cruised to victory and congratulated him for placing sixth during his series debut.

Dale Earnhardt Jr., owner for JR Motorsports, is known for giving unsung drivers a chance on the Xfinity Series. Carson Kvapil, a CARS Late Model Stock Tour standout, will pilot the No. 88 Chevrolet during Saturday’s DUDE Wipes 250 at Martinsville Speedway.

With a top-10, how much longer will it be until Pollard lands another Xfinity ride?

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Martinsville Speedway (All Times ET):

Friday

3:05 p.m.: Truck Series practice

3:40 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5:05 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

5:40 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Truck Series Long John Silver’s 200 race

Saturday

4:35 p.m.: Cup Series practice

5:20 p.m.: Cup Series qualifying

7:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series DUDE Wipes 250 race

Sunday

3 p.m.: Cup Series Cook Out 400 race

It’s race week, and we can’t wait to go racing with y’all! Check out the fan guide 👇 — Martinsville Speedway (@MartinsvilleSwy) April 1, 2024

NASCAR Xfinity Series’ DUDE Wipes 250 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 00 Ford

2, Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, No. 1 Chevrolet

3, Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, Dawson Cram, JD Motorsports, No. 4 Chevrolet

5, Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Garrett Smithley, JD Motorsports, No. 6 Chevrolet

7, Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Sammy Smith, JR Motorsports, No. 8 Chevrolet

9, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

10, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 11 Chevrolet

11, Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, No. 15 Ford

12, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

13, Sheldon Creed, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 18 Toyota

14, Taylor Gray, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

15, Aric Almirola, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

16, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 21 Chevrolet

17, Corey Heim, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 26 Toyota

18, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 27 Chevrolet

19, Kyle Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 28 Ford

20, Blaine Perkins, RSS Racing, No. 29 Ford

21, Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

22, TBA, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet

23, Akinori Ogata, Joey Gase Motorsports, No. 35 Toyota

24, Matt DiBenedetto, RSS Racing, No. 38 Ford

25, Ryan Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 39 Ford

26, Leland Honeyman Jr., Young’s Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

27, Ryan Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

28, Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 44 Chevrolet

29, Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Racing, No. 48 Chevrolet

30, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, No. 51 Chevrolet

31, Joey Gase, Joey Gase Racing, No. 53 Ford

32, Ryan Vargas, Mike Harmon Racing, No. 74 Chevrolet

33, Chandler Smith, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 81 Toyota

34, Carson Kvapil, JR Motorsports, No. 88 Chevrolet

35, Kyle Weatherman, DGM Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

36, TBA, DGM Racing, No. 92 Chevrolet

37, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 97 Chevrolet

38, Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 98 Ford

39, TBA, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 107 Chevrolet

40, Logan Bearden, SS-Green Light Racing, No. 114 Chevrolet

Dreams do come true ‼️ I made my #NASCAR Xfinity Series debut today @RichmondRaceway. It wasn’t perfect, but I learned a lot and my @SSGLR0708 team gave me a great car. p22 👍🏻 Thank you will never be enough to everyone who made it possible. Hope to do more in the future! pic.twitter.com/uv4Hdri6nR — Logan Bearden (@LoganBearden_) March 31, 2024