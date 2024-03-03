NASCAR Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek accomplished something his father, Joe, achieved a generation ago.

Twenty-one years and one day earlier, Busch Grand National Series pilot Joe Nemechek rallied from a 29th-place start to capture the winter event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Fast-forward to Saturday and the younger Nemechek began P12 and quickly powered his way through The LiUNA! Field and often traded the lead with Chandler Smith. Paced by Nemechek’s 99 laps led, the duo paced the field for a combined 173 of 200 rotations at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track.

“It’s awesome to come back and win,” Nemechek told Fox Sports following his wind-blown 10th career circuit victory.

Cole Custer, who started on the pole, placed second and Smith earned a P3.

Austin Hill, who won the first two Xfinity events this season, followed in fourth place and Riley Herbst, who won last fall at Las Vegas, was fifth.

X (Twitter) users responded Saturday to Nemechek the younger following his father’s skid marks to Victory Lane …

Nemechek, who also is running a full Cup schedule with Legacy Motor Club, credited his crew chief, Tyler Allen, who was credited with his first Xfinity Series triumph …

He's no stranger to winning in the #XfinitySeries! pic.twitter.com/kjFfPKgql4 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 3, 2024

In the hours leading up to Saturday’s green flag, threatening clouds appeared over the desert facility …

Don’t even think about it, Mother Nature. pic.twitter.com/EedObIXn1S — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) March 2, 2024

Vegas showgirls were getting blown away at the start …

Engines are fired! 🔥#XfinitySeries action is next on FS1! pic.twitter.com/9oeqBr28Ae — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 2, 2024

The race winner knew what he was getting into with the wind …

John Hunter Nemechek explains the biggest concern with the wind when it comes to the Xfinity race this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/hKvnILe9hx — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 2, 2024

It was such a blustery day at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the flagman didn’t have to waive the green flag, the wind did it for him. Smith claimed his first lead from pole-sitter Custer along Turn 4 …

GREEN FLAG. Repost if you're watching NASCAR Xfinity Series racing on FS1! https://t.co/1ozkdIzaJs pic.twitter.com/MpAD8ZJKO0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 2, 2024

It didn’t take long for Sam Mayer to find trouble. After completing just 22 laps during the season-opening event at Daytona, Mayer suffered heavy damage on Lap 7 Saturday …

Early caution in Vegas for @Parker79p as he gets loose out of Turn 4 with @sam_mayer_ having nowhere to go and makes heavy contact. The No. 1 is done for the day.#NASCAR pic.twitter.com/RVvIA8Wnyt — NASCAR on TSN (@NASCARonTSN) March 2, 2024

One of the circuit’s top prospects, Parker Retzlaff suffered fuel pump issues and placed P35. He tried to re-enter on Lap 124, but stalled out along pit road. In the points standings, Retzlaff dropped eight spots to No. 13, 80 points behind series leader Austin Hill, who has three top-five finishes in three outings this season …

It has been a tough day for Parker Retzlaff. https://t.co/zbcy1SqZtV pic.twitter.com/cYx5Fl3LpP — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 2, 2024

Rookie Shane van Grisbergen, a former Supercars champion, suffered Stage 1 engine problems and bowed out early …

Shane van Gisbergen interview before the Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/3NexzTip7F — Skewcar (@Skewcar) March 2, 2024

Smith swept both stages, his first two this season, and moved into second place in the points standings, 22 points behind Hill. Smith spoke about his P3 effort …

Chandler Smith finished third after sweeping the first two stages. What went wrong? His thoughts: pic.twitter.com/6mthoL5pxy — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) March 3, 2024

Nemechek’s 10th career win placed him in lofty company, but he still trails his father by six series wins …