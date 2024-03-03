NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Xfinity Series Fans Watch John Hunter Nemechek Dominate The LiUNA! At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
4 min read
john h nemechek wins xfinity at lv (1)

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver John Hunter Nemechek accomplished something his father, Joe, achieved a generation ago.

Twenty-one years and one day earlier, Busch Grand National Series pilot Joe Nemechek rallied from a 29th-place start to capture the winter event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Fast-forward to Saturday and the younger Nemechek began P12 and quickly powered his way through The LiUNA! Field and often traded the lead with Chandler Smith. Paced by Nemechek’s 99 laps led, the duo paced the field for a combined 173 of 200 rotations at the 1.5-mile tri-oval track.

“It’s awesome to come back and win,” Nemechek told Fox Sports following his wind-blown 10th career circuit victory.

Cole Custer, who started on the pole, placed second and Smith earned a P3.

Austin Hill, who won the first two Xfinity events this season, followed in fourth place and Riley Herbst, who won last fall at Las Vegas, was fifth.

X (Twitter) users responded Saturday to Nemechek the younger following his father’s skid marks to Victory Lane …

Nemechek, who also is running a full Cup schedule with Legacy Motor Club, credited his crew chief, Tyler Allen, who was credited with his first Xfinity Series triumph …

In the hours leading up to Saturday’s green flag, threatening clouds appeared over the desert facility …

Vegas showgirls were getting blown away at the start …

The race winner knew what he was getting into with the wind …

It was such a blustery day at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the flagman didn’t have to waive the green flag, the wind did it for him. Smith claimed his first lead from pole-sitter Custer along Turn 4 …

It didn’t take long for Sam Mayer to find trouble. After completing just 22 laps during the season-opening event at Daytona, Mayer suffered heavy damage on Lap 7 Saturday …

One of the circuit’s top prospects, Parker Retzlaff suffered fuel pump issues and placed P35. He tried to re-enter on Lap 124, but stalled out along pit road. In the points standings, Retzlaff dropped eight spots to No. 13, 80 points behind series leader Austin Hill, who has three top-five finishes in three outings this season …

Rookie Shane van Grisbergen, a former Supercars champion, suffered Stage 1 engine problems and bowed out early …

Smith swept both stages, his first two this season, and moved into second place in the points standings, 22 points behind Hill. Smith spoke about his P3 effort …

Nemechek’s 10th career win placed him in lofty company, but he still trails his father by six series wins …

Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Xfinity Series X (Twitter)
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR News and Rumors
joey logano wins lv pole (1)

NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  7h
NASCAR News and Rumors
rajah caruth has a day at vegas (2)
NASCAR Truck Series Fans Watch Rajah Caruth Enjoy Historic Day, Achieve 1st Win, Pole At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 2 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity series at altanta (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series The LiUNA!: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Mar 1 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
bubba wallace at 2024 daytona (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube: BetOnline Sportsbook Odds, Predictions, Best Bets At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 27 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
daniel suarez wins ambetter health 400 (1)
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 Presented By Jiffy Lube Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Las Vegas Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 26 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
nascar finish at atlanta (1)
Amazed NASCAR Cup Series Fans Reply To Daniel Suarez’s Historic Finish, Winning Ambetter Health 400 At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 25 2024
NASCAR News and Rumors
xfinity field at atlanta (1)
NASCAR Xfinity Series Fans Wowed By Austin Hill Gaslighting RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Field At Atlanta Motor Speedway
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Feb 24 2024
More News
Arrow to top