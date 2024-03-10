With four laps remaining in Saturday’s Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier appeared to be in cruise control, leading by nearly 2.5 seconds.

Thirty laps earlier, Allgaier outlasted Chandler Smith during a 13-lap battle for the lead, pulling out to a one-second lead.

With a comfortable lead, Allgaier’s right rear tire blew out, allowing Smith to come back and earn his second checkered flag in 40 circuit starts. The victory came via a strong overtime restart, but resulted from Allgaier’s misfortune.

“Hate that we got it like that, but we’ll take one when we can get ‘em,” Smith said on his team radio moments after crossing the start/finish line.

Smith, 21, has finished in the top-five in all four outings this season. On Saturday, he led the most laps (88), earned Stage 1 points and escaped Stage 3 carnage he helped create on an aggressive move, igniting a 13-car pileup of mostly front-running machines.

X (Twitter) fans responded to Joe Gibbs Racing fielding the winning car and Sheldon Creed’s P3 machine as the Huntersville, N.C.-based organization continues to dominate in the desert …

Smith has visited Phoenix’s Victory Lane while competing in the ARCA Menards Series and two NASCAR national series (Trucks and Xfinity). In three Cup outings last season, his average finish was 14.3. When will he break through on the premier stage? …

.@CSmith_Racing got a FaceTime victory lane photo with his fam 🥹 pic.twitter.com/fLBFtSRfxd — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 10, 2024

Allgaier and Creed and company endured an emotional beginning and ending to Saturday’s event …

No better way to start the day. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4HTe1phV9s — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 9, 2024

Frankie Muniz wasn’t a good enough actor to hide his enthusiasm …

It was a go in the desert …

It's time to go racing in the Valley of the Sun. The green flag flies at @phoenixraceway and the #BeforeYouDig200 is underway! pic.twitter.com/NE8nsfO8fc — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 9, 2024

With Cole Custer starting on pole, Smith displayed early power by passing the defending Xfinity champion along Turn 4 and went on to lead the entire first stage …

This move sends @CSmith_Racing back to the lead! pic.twitter.com/HdBB8ZXvSK — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 9, 2024

John H. Nemechek claimed the lead on Lap 141, but not for long …

The No. 20 wins the race off pit road!@JHNemechek will lead the field to the green with less than 60 laps to go. pic.twitter.com/Zm3sLWIw4e — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 9, 2024

Two laps after Nemechek claimed the lead, Smith attempted to go three-wide and made contact with the No. 20 Toyota. Nemechek spun out, collecting Sam Mayer, Brandon Jones, Hailie Deegan, William Byron, Aric Almirola, Austin Hill, Jeb Burton, Parker Retzlaff, Ryan Ellis and Brennan Poole. Allgaier and Smith evaded all damage …

Trouble at the front of the field collects multiple cars! pic.twitter.com/MwO8vuTj4m — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 9, 2024

Following a red-flag delay of 11:04, Allgaier started to separate himself from Smith. On Lap 195, however, his tire blew out after he led for 52 laps …

Justin Allgaier has a tire go down just four laps from the win in Phoenix pic.twitter.com/Tx0SMghqGi — Rubbin is Racing (@rubbinisracing) March 10, 2024

Joe Gibbs Racing leads all Xfinity organizations with 17 wins, 52 top five finishes and 83 top 10s at the 1-mile, low-banked, tri-oval desert track …

.@sheldoncreed is in good spirits after taking his third top-five finish of the season’s first four races. 📹: @kevin_nix33 pic.twitter.com/Jty7L6n6Og — Frontstretch (@Frontstretch) March 10, 2024