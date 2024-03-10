NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Xfinity Series Fans Watch Justin Allgaier Suffer Late Flat, Chandler Smith Claim Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 At Phoenix Raceway

Jeff Hawkins
chandler smith wins in desert (1)

With four laps remaining in Saturday’s Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 at Phoenix Raceway, NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Justin Allgaier appeared to be in cruise control, leading by nearly 2.5 seconds.

Thirty laps earlier, Allgaier outlasted Chandler Smith during a 13-lap battle for the lead, pulling out to a one-second lead.

With a comfortable lead, Allgaier’s right rear tire blew out, allowing Smith to come back and earn his second checkered flag in 40 circuit starts. The victory came via a strong overtime restart, but resulted from Allgaier’s misfortune.

“Hate that we got it like that, but we’ll take one when we can get ‘em,” Smith said on his team radio moments after crossing the start/finish line.

Smith, 21, has finished in the top-five in all four outings this season. On Saturday, he led the most laps (88), earned Stage 1 points and escaped Stage 3 carnage he helped create on an aggressive move, igniting a 13-car pileup of mostly front-running machines.

X (Twitter) fans responded to Joe Gibbs Racing fielding the winning car and Sheldon Creed’s P3 machine as the Huntersville, N.C.-based organization continues to dominate in the desert …

Smith has visited Phoenix’s Victory Lane while competing in the ARCA Menards Series and two NASCAR national series (Trucks and Xfinity). In three Cup outings last season, his average finish was 14.3. When will he break through on the premier stage? …

Allgaier and Creed and company endured an emotional beginning and ending to Saturday’s event …

Frankie Muniz wasn’t a good enough actor to hide his enthusiasm …

It was a go in the desert …

With Cole Custer starting on pole, Smith displayed early power by passing the defending Xfinity champion along Turn 4 and went on to lead the entire first stage …

John H. Nemechek claimed the lead on Lap 141, but not for long …

Two laps after Nemechek claimed the lead, Smith attempted to go three-wide and made contact with the No. 20 Toyota. Nemechek spun out, collecting Sam Mayer, Brandon Jones, Hailie Deegan, William Byron, Aric Almirola, Austin Hill, Jeb Burton, Parker Retzlaff, Ryan Ellis and Brennan Poole. Allgaier and Smith evaded all damage …

Following a red-flag delay of 11:04, Allgaier started to separate himself from Smith. On Lap 195, however, his tire blew out after he led for 52 laps …

Joe Gibbs Racing leads all Xfinity organizations with 17 wins, 52 top five finishes and 83 top 10s at the 1-mile, low-banked, tri-oval desert track …

Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200 NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Xfinity Series X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
