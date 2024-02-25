NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Xfinity Series Fans Wowed By Austin Hill Gaslighting RAPTOR King of Tough 250 Field At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
xfinity field at atlanta (1)

NASCAR Xfinity Series rookie Jesse Love captured the spotlight.

Austin Hill stole the show.

After starting from pole, capturing both stages and leading 157 of 169 laps, Love, like a number of competitors attempting to stretch their fuel capacity, ran out of gas at the start of overtime.

The extra stanza was created when Ryan Sieg ran empty of the RATPOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Saturday. On the restart, Hill began P6, but benefited from his team’s fuel strategy and ran past Love and to his second consecutive victory to open the season.

“I was really thinking we were down and out,” Hill said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “I was thinking the 2 (Love) was going to go get ’em and, hey, if I can’t win, let my teammate win. We were riding there in fourth or fifth – whatever it was – I was saving fuel.”

X (Twitter) users responded to Hill saving enough at the 1.54-mile quad-oval speedway to increase his early Xfinity Series points lead to 17 over Sheldon Creed (two top-five finishes), 28 over Riley Herbst and 30 over Chandler Smith and Love …

Home cooking …

Hill thanked his team for helping him to two season-opening trips to Victory Lane …

The command came for the drivers to “start your engines” …

Out of the sunlight, the Xfinity machines went green …

After becoming the first circuit rookie to capture the pole in the series’ opening two events, Love dominated from the start, leading 96 of the opening 106 laps …

Love certainly continues to make a statement, becoming the first first-year pilot to pace the field for more than 100 laps during his opening two outings since Christopher Bell in 2017. Love has led 191 laps at Daytona and Atlanta combined …

Established Supercars champion and series rookie Shane van Gisbergen also served notice, coming back from a pit-road mishap to place third. “Pretty awesome,” he said. “I had so much fun. Just learning about it and running in the pack. Yeah, to be P3 in the second race … is pretty awesome. I’m stoked” …

JJ Yeley got loose but remained in control. The Cup veteran placed 24th …

Running in 13th place on Lap 67, John Hunter Nemechek ran into double trouble, making contact with both Jeremy Clements and Jeb Burton …

Love’s Stage 1 dominance continued throughout Stage 2 and down to the final lap, until fuel issues started playing havoc with most machines …

With the leaders, including Love, sweating out their gas situations heading into the final regulation lap, Sieg ran out of gas, forcing additional rotations and more stress on gas management …

Opening the season with back-to-back wins, Hill kicked up his heels at his home track. Next week he’ll try for the trifecta at Las Vegas Motor Speedway …

Topics  
NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
