Future NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch is looking forward to his 18th birthday for more reasons than one.

Less than two months after officially becoming an adult, the 2024 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona winner will prepare for his series debut at Watkins Glen International on Sept. 14.

JR Motorsports has earned a reputation for giving up-and-coming drivers a chance to prove themselves at the NASCAR level. It appears they signed another top prospect.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Connor into the JR Motorsports family and to give him an opportunity behind the wheel of our No. 88 Chevrolet,” JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said via press release. “Connor is an extremely talented young man and we can’t wait to see what he can do when he gets to the track with us at Watkins Glen.”

Zilisch, a Mooresville, N.C., native, placed P2 during his ARCA Menards Series debut last year. As a teenager, he has claimed several national karting titles and, in 2021, set six Sports Car Club of America track records.

Signed a multi-year deal to serve as a developmental pilot for Trackhouse Racing, Zilisch also is slated to drive JR Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet for Xfinity events at Kansas Speedway (Sept. 28), Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 26) and Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 9).

“It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to race in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports for select races this year,” Zilisch said. “I have a lot to learn, considering that I’ve never raced in stock cars on the big tracks, but there’s no better team to learn with than JRM. I can’t thank everyone at Chevrolet enough for all their support in helping me get to this point, and I can’t wait to give my all to make the most of this opportunity.”

Westin Workman wins Race 2 of the Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup at Sebring International Raceway in another one of those fantastic photo finishes. He was 0.004 seconds ahead of BSI Racing teammate Connor Zilisch coming across the line. The top 5 finished within 0.195 seconds. 🎥 IMSA pic.twitter.com/8CmDt2AEQh — Vincent Bruins 🧡 (@VincentJBruins) March 15, 2024

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Circuit of The Americas (All Times ET):

Friday

3:30 p.m.: Truck Series practice

4 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying

5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice

6 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

10 a.m.: Cup Series practice

11:30 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Truck Series XPEL 225 race

5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 race

Sunday

3:30 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race

Shane van Gisbergen’s Cup/Xfinity WeatherTech schemes for COTA pic.twitter.com/pqA2yWQwq7 — Skewcar (@Skewcar) March 19, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Focused Health 250 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

1, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 00 Ford

2, Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, No. 1 Chevrolet

3, Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, TBA, JD Motorsports, No. 4 Chevrolet

5, Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, Ty Dillon, JD Motorsports, No. 6 Chevrolet

7, Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

8, Daniil Kvyat, SS GreenLight Racing, No. 07 Chevrolet

9, Sammy Smith, JR Motorsports, No. 8 Chevrolet

10, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

11, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 11 Chevrolet

12, RC Enerson, SS GreenLight Racing, No. 14 Chevrolet

13, Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, No. 15 Ford

14, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

15, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 17 Chevrolet

16, Sheldon Creed, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 18 Toyota

17, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

18, John Hunter Nemechek, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

19, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 21 Chevrolet

20, Ed Jones, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 24 Toyota

21, Sage Karam, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 26 Toyota

22, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 27 Chevrolet

23, Kaz Grala, RSS Racing, No. 28 Ford

24, Blaine Perkins, RSS Racing, No. 29 Ford

25, Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

26, Austin Green, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet

27, Alex Labbe, Joey Gase Motorsports, No. 35 Toyota

28, Ryan Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 39 Ford

29, Leland Honeyman Jr., Young’s Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

30, Ryan Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

31, Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 44 Chevrolet

32, Brad Perez, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 45 Chevrolet

33, Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Racing, No. 48 Chevrolet

34, Preston Pardus, Pardus Racing, Inc., No. 50 Chevrolet

35, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, No. 51 Chevrolet

36, Chandler Smith, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 81 Toyota

37, Kyle Weatherman, DGM Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

38, Josh Bilicki, DGM Racing, No. 92 Chevrolet

39, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 97 Chevrolet

40, Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 98 Ford

Super excited to announce former F1 driver and current Lamborghini driver @kvyatofficial will drive the #07 @RideGOTRAX Chevrolet in the Focused Health 250 @NASCARatCOTA ! #BuiltToWin pic.twitter.com/vRaf9HzSr5 — SS GreenLight Racing (@SSGLR0708) March 13, 2024