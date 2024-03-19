NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 Entry List: Dates, Event Times At Circuit Of The Americas

Jeff Hawkins
Future NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Connor Zilisch is looking forward to his 18th birthday for more reasons than one.

Less than two months after officially becoming an adult, the 2024 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona winner will prepare for his series debut at Watkins Glen International on Sept. 14.

JR Motorsports has earned a reputation for giving up-and-coming drivers a chance to prove themselves at the NASCAR level. It appears they signed another top prospect.

“We couldn’t be happier to welcome Connor into the JR Motorsports family and to give him an opportunity behind the wheel of our No. 88 Chevrolet,” JR Motorsports CEO Kelley Earnhardt Miller said via press release. “Connor is an extremely talented young man and we can’t wait to see what he can do when he gets to the track with us at Watkins Glen.”

Zilisch, a Mooresville, N.C., native, placed P2 during his ARCA Menards Series debut last year. As a teenager, he has claimed several national karting titles and, in 2021, set six Sports Car Club of America track records.

Signed a multi-year deal to serve as a developmental pilot for Trackhouse Racing, Zilisch also is slated to drive JR Motorsports’ No. 88 Chevrolet for Xfinity events at Kansas Speedway (Sept. 28), Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 26) and Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 9).

“It’s a dream come true to have the opportunity to race in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports for select races this year,” Zilisch said. “I have a lot to learn, considering that I’ve never raced in stock cars on the big tracks, but there’s no better team to learn with than JRM. I can’t thank everyone at Chevrolet enough for all their support in helping me get to this point, and I can’t wait to give my all to make the most of this opportunity.”

NASCAR Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR’s events this weekend at Circuit of The Americas (All Times ET):

Friday

  • 3:30 p.m.: Truck Series practice
  • 4 p.m.: Truck Series qualifying
  • 5:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series practice
  • 6 p.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday

  • 10 a.m.: Cup Series practice
  • 11:30 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying
  • 1:30 p.m.: Truck Series XPEL 225 race
  • 5 p.m.: Xfinity Series Focused Health 250 race

Sunday

  • 3:30 p.m.: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix race

NASCAR Cup Series Focused Health 250 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No.

  • 1, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 00 Ford
  • 2, Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, No. 1 Chevrolet
  • 3, Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet
  • 4, TBA, JD Motorsports, No. 4 Chevrolet
  • 5, Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet
  • 6, Ty Dillon, JD Motorsports, No. 6 Chevrolet
  • 7, Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet
  • 8, Daniil Kvyat, SS GreenLight Racing, No. 07 Chevrolet
  • 9, Sammy Smith, JR Motorsports, No. 8 Chevrolet
  • 10, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet
  • 11, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 11 Chevrolet
  • 12, RC Enerson, SS GreenLight Racing, No. 14 Chevrolet
  • 13, Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, No. 15 Ford
  • 14, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet
  • 15, Kyle Larson, Hendrick Motorsports, No. 17 Chevrolet
  • 16, Sheldon Creed, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 18 Toyota
  • 17, Ty Gibbs, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota
  • 18, John Hunter Nemechek, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota
  • 19, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 21 Chevrolet
  • 20, Ed Jones, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 24 Toyota
  • 21, Sage Karam, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 26 Toyota
  • 22, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 27 Chevrolet
  • 23, Kaz Grala, RSS Racing, No. 28 Ford
  • 24, Blaine Perkins, RSS Racing, No. 29 Ford
  • 25, Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet
  • 26, Austin Green, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet
  • 27, Alex Labbe, Joey Gase Motorsports, No. 35 Toyota
  • 28, Ryan Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 39 Ford
  • 29, Leland Honeyman Jr., Young’s Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet
  • 30, Ryan Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet
  • 31, Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 44 Chevrolet
  • 32, Brad Perez, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 45 Chevrolet
  • 33, Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Racing, No. 48 Chevrolet
  • 34, Preston Pardus, Pardus Racing, Inc., No. 50 Chevrolet
  • 35, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, No. 51 Chevrolet
  • 36, Chandler Smith, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 81 Toyota
  • 37, Kyle Weatherman, DGM Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet
  • 38, Josh Bilicki, DGM Racing, No. 92 Chevrolet
  • 39, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 97 Chevrolet
  • 40, Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 98 Ford

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
