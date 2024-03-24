NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Xfinity Series Focused Health 250: Fans React To Lurking Kyle Larson Stealing Victory On Final OT Lap At Circuit Of The Americas

Jeff Hawkins
kyle larson wins xfinity at cota (1)

With NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill creating late-race drama during Saturday’s Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas, Kyle Larson remained lurking, waiting for his chance.

It came during the final lap when Gisbergen and Hill forced each other’s machine to ride high during a turn. Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, went to the low side and bypassed the dueling duo to claim his 15th career circuit title after leading for only one lap.

Larson found himself in a position to make the final lap maneuver because he pitted on Lap 44 to fix a deflating tire. It marked the second time Larson, with fresher tires, worked his way up through the field.

X (Twitter) users replied to Larson establishing a track record during Friday’s qualifying run, but was forced to start in the back Saturday because of an unapproved adjustment. The team replaced a faulty brake rotor on the No. 17 Chevrolet …

The final-lap battle …

Hill, who won two of the opening three series events this season, sounded off on Gisbergen and remained frustrated over missing out on his first road course victory …

It didn’t take long for a front-runner to find trouble. On Lap 4, Sheldon Creed headed for the garage area with mechanical problems …

Cole Custer, the defending series champion, made contact with Sammy Smith along a hairpin corner. Custer dropped from P5 to P19, but rallied to rejoin the lead pack and finish P4 …

While Gisbergen and AJ Allmendinger, a road course ace, dominated the early laps, the Kaulig Racing teammates were forced to pit with three rotations remaining. Parker Kligerman took advantage for the Stage 1 win. Not everyone was happy with Kligerman, however …

With his wife giving birth to a baby daughter this week, Josh Williams was excused from Friday’s practice and qualifying session at COTA. It understandable, perhaps, for Williams to suffer two penalties, one for corner cutting and the other for speeding during his pass-through penalty. The distracted new dad finished last (38th) and he blasted himself on social media …

Gisbergen overcame late Stage 1 pit troubles and a stalled restart to make his way back up through the field, highlighted by his quick-reflex pass of Ty Gibbs …

Gisbergen chased down Allmendinger and passed Larson for P2 before a round of green-flag pit stops …

Brandon Jones appeared to win Stage 2, but was deemed to have cut corners and was penalized, handing the stage points to Riley Herbst …

With Gisbergen closing in on accepting the win during the opening overtime, Daniil Kvyat spun out and collected Herbst, Leland Honeyman and Ryan Ellis. Allmendinger was penalties for cutting Turn 6 and was sent to the rear …

Larson steals a trip to Victory Lane at COTA …

Focused Health 250 NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Xfinity Series X (Twitter)
Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
