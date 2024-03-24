With NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill creating late-race drama during Saturday’s Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas, Kyle Larson remained lurking, waiting for his chance.

It came during the final lap when Gisbergen and Hill forced each other’s machine to ride high during a turn. Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, went to the low side and bypassed the dueling duo to claim his 15th career circuit title after leading for only one lap.

Larson found himself in a position to make the final lap maneuver because he pitted on Lap 44 to fix a deflating tire. It marked the second time Larson, with fresher tires, worked his way up through the field.

X (Twitter) users replied to Larson establishing a track record during Friday’s qualifying run, but was forced to start in the back Saturday because of an unapproved adjustment. The team replaced a faulty brake rotor on the No. 17 Chevrolet …

Unfortunately, @KyleLarsonRacin will be forced to start at the rear of the field in today’s Xfinity race due to the team replacing a cracked brake rotor. — No. 5 Team (@Hendrick5Team) March 23, 2024

The final-lap battle …

Kyle Larson wins the #NASCAR Xfinity Series race at COTA! pic.twitter.com/pbGcwYCDji — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 23, 2024

Hill, who won two of the opening three series events this season, sounded off on Gisbergen and remained frustrated over missing out on his first road course victory …

Austin Hill blames Shane Van Gisbergen for punting him in Turn 1. pic.twitter.com/69yxomCZnT — John Trent Racing (@JFTrentRacing) March 23, 2024

It didn’t take long for a front-runner to find trouble. On Lap 4, Sheldon Creed headed for the garage area with mechanical problems …

Issues for the No. 18 force @sheldoncreed behind the wall. pic.twitter.com/Ggu10lmZyR — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 23, 2024

Cole Custer, the defending series champion, made contact with Sammy Smith along a hairpin corner. Custer dropped from P5 to P19, but rallied to rejoin the lead pack and finish P4 …

Contact sends the No. 00 spinning! pic.twitter.com/TAwgTKBLgj — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 23, 2024

While Gisbergen and AJ Allmendinger, a road course ace, dominated the early laps, the Kaulig Racing teammates were forced to pit with three rotations remaining. Parker Kligerman took advantage for the Stage 1 win. Not everyone was happy with Kligerman, however …

#NASCAR We HAVE BEEF 🥩 Parker Kligerman Confronted by Sage Karam after Xfinity Race at COTA. pic.twitter.com/fkwQiTpVux — William Blackwell Network (@WBNetwork72) March 24, 2024

With his wife giving birth to a baby daughter this week, Josh Williams was excused from Friday’s practice and qualifying session at COTA. It understandable, perhaps, for Williams to suffer two penalties, one for corner cutting and the other for speeding during his pass-through penalty. The distracted new dad finished last (38th) and he blasted himself on social media …

My rocket wouldn’t light anymore https://t.co/PgxeKjmeFp — Josh Williams (@Josh6williams) March 24, 2024

Gisbergen overcame late Stage 1 pit troubles and a stalled restart to make his way back up through the field, highlighted by his quick-reflex pass of Ty Gibbs …

Gisbergen chased down Allmendinger and passed Larson for P2 before a round of green-flag pit stops …

These drivers are putting on a SHOW! 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/Zl1VW49dvr — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 23, 2024

Brandon Jones appeared to win Stage 2, but was deemed to have cut corners and was penalized, handing the stage points to Riley Herbst …

Due to a penalty to the No. 9 car, @rileyherbst wins Stage 2 of the #FocusedHealth250. 📺: FS1 | 📲: https://t.co/qkbTgR5OxE pic.twitter.com/dFfXu5VC3Z — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 23, 2024

With Gisbergen closing in on accepting the win during the opening overtime, Daniil Kvyat spun out and collected Herbst, Leland Honeyman and Ryan Ellis. Allmendinger was penalties for cutting Turn 6 and was sent to the rear …

Didn’t really feel like I had anywhere to go here. 98 got hooked and came across four lanes of traffic. From my POV, the whole crash was staying left and I was almost off track to the right when the 98 just appeared in front of me. 🫤. Hate DNF’ing.pic.twitter.com/1KRQPIHLur — Ryan Ellis (@ryanellisracing) March 24, 2024

Larson steals a trip to Victory Lane at COTA …

A special win for Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports in the No. 17 car. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/a88Koh61fD — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) March 23, 2024