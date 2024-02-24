Two races into Jesse Love’s career and the rookie already made NASCAR Xfinity Series history.

In his first two events, Love captured the pole position for both events. No other driver has captured back-to-back poles in their first two starts. Until now.

Love on Friday turned a hot qualifying lap of 173.935 mph at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He will start on the inside of the front row for Saturday’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250. Next to Love will be Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill (173.706 mph), who is coming off his third straight season-opening win at Daytona International Speedway.

John Hunter Nemechek (173.537) placed third Friday, followed by Riley Herbst (173.255) and Parker Kligerman (173.131).

When analyzing what Love has accomplished the past two weeks, consider his qualifying lap Friday was his first ever at the 1.54-mile quad-oval track.

Love led 34 laps during the rain-delayed United Rentals 300 at Daytona last Monday, but finished 20th.

He has qualifying figured out already. Jesse Love becomes the first driver in the history of the NASCAR Xfinity Series to claim the pole in his first two career starts! pic.twitter.com/SuXR8uaXDj — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 23, 2024

JR Motorsports Giving Prospect Carson Kvapil Xfinity Shot

Carson Kvapil continues adding to the JR Motorsports’ Late Model car racing team tradition of giving prospects a chance at the Xfinity Series level.

JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Thursday that Kvapil will make his series debut behind the No. 88 Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway on April 6.

A two-time and defending zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car champion, Kvapil is slated to become the fifth JRM prospect to make the jump, joining Josh Berry, Richard Boswell, 2024 Daytona 500 champion William Byron and Sam Meyer.

“Our Late Model program at JR Motorsports has been a huge part of the success we’ve had as a company,” Earnhardt Jr. said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We’re excited to be able to give Carson the opportunity to take the next step in his career.”

The Mooresville, N.C., native placed 12th during his lone Truck Series event last season at Bristol Motor Speedway. In one ARCA Series appearance at Kansas Speedway, Kvapil started third and finished second.

“I’m really looking forward to making my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Martinsville,” Kvapil said.

Kvapil is also carrying on his family tradition. His father, Travis, made his Cup Series debut at Martinsville in 2004.

“I’s cool,” he said. “I’ve run there in the Late Models for JR Motorsports and done well, and hopefully I’ll be able to use that experience to hit the ground running again with JRM in April.”

Super thankful for this opportunity. Cant wait to get to Martinsville! @JRMotorsports @DaleJr https://t.co/Qzm3quouny — Carson Kvapil (@Carson_Kvapil) February 22, 2024

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Xfinity Series’ RAPTOR King of Tough 250

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series’ RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Jesse Love, 2, Richard Childress Racing

2, Austin Hill, 21, Richard Childress Racing

3, John Hunter Nemechek, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

4, Riley Herbst, 98, Stewart-Haas Racing

5, Parker Kligerman, 48, Big Machine Racing

6, Sam Mayer, 1, JR Motorsports

7, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

8, Ryan Truex, 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

9, Justin Allgaier, 7, JR Motorsports

10, Sheldon Creed, 18, Joe Gibbs Racing

11, Cole Custer, 00, Stewart-Haas Racing

12, Chandler Smith, 81, Joe Gibbs Racing

13, Shane van Gisbergen, 97, Kaulig Racing

14, Sammy Smith, 8, JR Motorsports

15, Anthony Alfredo, 5, Our Motorsports

16, Josh Williams, 11, Kaulig Racing

17, Kyle Weatherman, 91, DGM Racing

18, Brandon Jones, 9, JR Motorsports

19, Hailie Deegan, 15, AM Racing

20, Ryan Sieg, 39, RSS Racing with Jeff Lefourt

21, BJ McLeod, 78, B.J. McLeod Motorsports

22, Jeffrey Earnhardt, 26, Sam Hunt Racing

23, Jeremy Clements, 51, Jeremy Clements Racing

24, Parker Retzlaff, 31, Jordan Anderson Racing

25, Jeb Burton, 27, Jordan Anderson Racing

26, Kyle Sieg, 28, RSS Racing with Jeff Lefourt

27, CJ McLaughlin, 38, RSS Racing with Jeff Lefourt

28, Blaine Perkins, 29, RSS Racing with Jeff Lefourt

29, Dawson Cram, 4, JD Motorsports

30, Brennan Poole, 44, Alpha Prime Racing

31, Nick Leitz, 92, DGM Racing

32, Garrett Smithley, 6, JD Motorsports

33, Joey Case, 35, Joey Case Motorsports

34, Ryan Ellis, 43, Alpha Prime Racing

35, Leland Honeyman, 42, Young’s Motorsports

36, JJ Yeley, 14, SS GreenLight Racing

37, Patrick Emerling, 07, SS GreenLight Racing

38, Jordan Anderson, 32, Jordan Anderson Racing

Hailie Deegan’s qualifying lap for the Xfinity Series race at Atlanta pic.twitter.com/e8JEz8feXQ — Skewcar (@Skewcar) February 23, 2024