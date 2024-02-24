NASCAR News and Rumors

NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King Of Tough 250: Qualifying, Pole Position, Lineup At Atlanta Motor Speedway

Jeff Hawkins
Two races into Jesse Love’s career and the rookie already made NASCAR Xfinity Series history.

In his first two events, Love captured the pole position for both events. No other driver has captured back-to-back poles in their first two starts. Until now.

Love on Friday turned a hot qualifying lap of 173.935 mph at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He will start on the inside of the front row for Saturday’s RAPTOR King of Tough 250. Next to Love will be Richard Childress Racing teammate Austin Hill (173.706 mph), who is coming off his third straight season-opening win at Daytona International Speedway.

John Hunter Nemechek (173.537) placed third Friday, followed by Riley Herbst (173.255) and Parker Kligerman (173.131).

When analyzing what Love has accomplished the past two weeks, consider his qualifying lap Friday was his first ever at the 1.54-mile quad-oval track.

Love led 34 laps during the rain-delayed United Rentals 300 at Daytona last Monday, but finished 20th.

JR Motorsports Giving Prospect Carson Kvapil Xfinity Shot

Carson Kvapil continues adding to the JR Motorsports’ Late Model car racing team tradition of giving prospects a chance at the Xfinity Series level.

JR Motorsports owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. announced Thursday that Kvapil will make his series debut behind the No. 88 Chevrolet at Martinsville Speedway on April 6.

A two-time and defending zMAX CARS Tour Late Model Stock Car champion, Kvapil is slated to become the fifth JRM prospect to make the jump, joining Josh Berry, Richard Boswell, 2024 Daytona 500 champion William Byron and Sam Meyer.

“Our Late Model program at JR Motorsports has been a huge part of the success we’ve had as a company,” Earnhardt Jr. said, as reported by NASCAR.com. “We’re excited to be able to give Carson the opportunity to take the next step in his career.”

The Mooresville, N.C., native placed 12th during his lone Truck Series event last season at Bristol Motor Speedway. In one ARCA Series appearance at Kansas Speedway, Kvapil started third and finished second.

“I’m really looking forward to making my NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Martinsville,” Kvapil said.

Kvapil is also carrying on his family tradition. His father, Travis, made his Cup Series debut at Martinsville in 2004.

“I’s cool,” he said. “I’ve run there in the Late Models for JR Motorsports and done well, and hopefully I’ll be able to use that experience to hit the ground running again with JRM in April.”

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Xfinity Series’ RAPTOR King of Tough 250

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series’ RAPTOR King of Tough 250 at Atlanta Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

  • 1, Jesse Love, 2, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 2, Austin Hill, 21, Richard Childress Racing 
  • 3, John Hunter Nemechek, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 4, Riley Herbst, 98, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 5, Parker Kligerman, 48, Big Machine Racing 
  • 6, Sam Mayer, 1, JR Motorsports 
  • 7, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing 
  • 8, Ryan Truex, 19, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 9, Justin Allgaier, 7, JR Motorsports 
  • 10, Sheldon Creed, 18, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 11, Cole Custer, 00, Stewart-Haas Racing 
  • 12, Chandler Smith, 81, Joe Gibbs Racing 
  • 13, Shane van Gisbergen, 97, Kaulig Racing 
  • 14, Sammy Smith, 8, JR Motorsports 
  • 15, Anthony Alfredo, 5, Our Motorsports 
  • 16, Josh Williams, 11, Kaulig Racing 
  • 17, Kyle Weatherman, 91, DGM Racing 
  • 18, Brandon Jones, 9, JR Motorsports 
  • 19, Hailie Deegan, 15, AM Racing 
  • 20, Ryan Sieg, 39, RSS Racing with Jeff Lefourt 
  • 21, BJ McLeod, 78, B.J. McLeod Motorsports 
  • 22, Jeffrey Earnhardt, 26, Sam Hunt Racing 
  • 23, Jeremy Clements, 51, Jeremy Clements Racing 
  • 24, Parker Retzlaff, 31, Jordan Anderson Racing 
  • 25, Jeb Burton, 27, Jordan Anderson Racing 
  • 26, Kyle Sieg, 28, RSS Racing with Jeff Lefourt 
  • 27, CJ McLaughlin, 38, RSS Racing with Jeff Lefourt 
  • 28, Blaine Perkins, 29, RSS Racing with Jeff Lefourt 
  • 29, Dawson Cram, 4, JD Motorsports 
  • 30, Brennan Poole, 44, Alpha Prime Racing 
  • 31, Nick Leitz, 92, DGM Racing 
  • 32, Garrett Smithley, 6, JD Motorsports 
  • 33, Joey Case, 35, Joey Case Motorsports 
  • 34, Ryan Ellis, 43, Alpha Prime Racing 
  • 35, Leland Honeyman, 42, Young’s Motorsports 
  • 36, JJ Yeley, 14, SS GreenLight Racing 
  • 37, Patrick Emerling, 07, SS GreenLight Racing 
  • 38, Jordan Anderson, 32, Jordan Anderson Racing 

NASCAR News and Rumors NASCAR Xfinity Series RAPTOR King of Tough 250 X (Twitter)
