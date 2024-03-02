NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Cole Custer knows how to get away with things in Las Vegas.

For the third time in his career, Custer avoided all obstacles to earn his third career pole at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He will start on the inside of the front row during Saturday’s The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Custer’s hot lap was clocked at 181.281 mph, edging Chandler Smith (181.178 mph).

Riley Herbst, the event’s defending champion, qualified P11, just ahead of Cup Series regular Aric Almirola, who is making his Xfinity debut this season. Rookie Jesse Love, who captured the poles during the circuit’s opening two events, qualified P15.

Cup veteran Anthony Alfredo struck the outside wall in practice and will drive a backup machine Saturday. Joey Gase had his time disqualified because of his team failing to tape up a NACA duct and will start P38.

In the pre-qualifying practice roune, Brandon Jones (177.497) clocked the fastest last, while Custer (177.486) finished P2.

JR Motorsports Boosting Bubba Pollard To Xfinity Series

Long known as a platform to give prospects a chance to prove themselves in upper-tier racing, JR Motorsports announced short-track specialist Andrew “Bubba” Pollard will pilot the No. 88 Chevrolet during the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ March 30 event at Richmond Raceway.

Pollard, 37, has captured nine of 16 CARS Pro Late Model Tour events from 2017-20 circuit races. The 37-year-old former All American 400 champion is slated to make this Xfinity debut for the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. It also will be his first event at the .75-mile oval.

“I’m very excited,” Pollard said via press release. “I really don’t know what to expect as it’s all very new to us, but I’m very thankful for the opportunity that Rheem and JR Motorsports have given me. I hope we can make the most of it. I’ve never had any laps at Richmond and I haven’t driven an Xfinity car, so it’s all going to be new.”

Wallace joins a series of drivers, like Josh Berry and Carson Kvapil, who were awarded grassroots opportunities by JR Motorsports.

Starting Lineup for NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The LiUNA!

Here is a look at the lineup for Saturday’s NASCAR Xfinity Series’ The LiUNA! at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

Starting Position, Driver, Car No., Team

1, Cole Custer, 00, Stewart-Haas Racing

2, Chandler Smith, 81, Joe Gibbs Racing

3, AJ Allmendinger, 16, Kaulig Racing

4, Parker Retzlaff, 31, Jordan Anderson Racing

5, Austin Hill, 21, Richard Childress Racing

6, Ryan Sieg, 39, RSS Racing

7, Parker Kligerman, 48, Big Machine Racing

8, Sammy Smith, 8, JR Motorsports

9, Sheldon Creed, 18, Joe Gibbs Racing

10, AJ Almirola, 19, Joe Gibbs Racing

11, Riley Herbst, 98, Stewart-Haas Racing

12, John Hunter Nemechek, 20, Joe Gibbs Racing

13, Brandon Jones, 9, JR Motorsports

14, Sam Mayer, 1, JR Motorsports

15, Jesse Love, 2, Richard Childress Racing

16, Corey Heim, 26, Sam Hunt Racing

17, Jeremy Clements, 51, Jeremy Clements Racing

18, Brennan Poole, 44, Alpha Prime Racing

19, Leland Honeyman, 42, Young’s Motorsports

20, Kyle Weatherman, 91, DGM Racing

21, Jeb Burton, 27, Jordan Anderson Racing

22, JJ Yeley, 14, SS GreenLight Racing

23, Ryan Ellis, 43, Alpha Prime Racing

24, BJ McLeod, 78, B.J. McLeod Motorsports

25, Shane van Gisbergen, 97, Kaulig Racing

26, Dawson Cram, 4, JD Motorsports

27, Kyle Sieg, 28, RSS Racing

28, Hailie Deegan, 15, AM Racing

29, Blaine Perkins, 29, RSS Racing

30, Patrick Emerling, 07, SS GreenLight Racing

31, Nick Leitz, 92, DGM Racing

32, Josh Williams, 11, Kaulig Racing

33, Garrett Smithley, 6, JD Motorsports

34, CJ McLaughlin, 38, RSS Racing

35, Sage Karam, 32, Jordan Anderson Racing

36, Justin Allgaier, 7, JR Motorsports

37, Anthony Alfredo, 5, Our Motorsports

38, Joey Case, 35, Joey Case Motorsports