Banging and pounding their way at the front of Saturday’s Focused Health 250 at Circuit of The Americas, NASCAR Xfinity Series drivers Shane van Gisbergen and Austin Hill aggressively entered Turn 1 of the final lap, attempting to fend off the other.

When they took each other wide, Kyle Larson, who had yet to lead the field through the opening 49 laps, sensed the opportunity, drove to the inside of the dueling duo and claimed the checkered flag.

Gisbergen, a former three-time Supercars champion competing as a rookie on the Xfinity Series, told NASCAR.com: “Yeah, I guess so,” when asked if he would discuss the matter with Hill.

Still, he was content with being in position to win his first series event on the first of six road course races this season.

“It was a crazy race and the car got better and better,’’ Gisbergen said. “On that last restart he (Hill) just drove through me. I guess. I stood up for myself, but it was pretty awesome racing with AJ (Allmendinger) and in the end just turned into a mess. That’s how it is.

“It was really fun. Wish I could have gotten through to the lead, but the car (Larson) just snuck through there. He was driving really well. A lot of fun.’’

It wasn’t all fun, however, Gisbergen’s runner-up finish was downgraded to P27 after being penalized for cutting the road course. What fun will Gisbergen have at Richmond Raceway next Saturday?

As if you needed a reminder that @shanevg97 is speedy on road courses. The No. 97 had the #XfinitySeries #FastestLap at @NASCARatCOTA. pic.twitter.com/wsy58jlT4e — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) March 24, 2024

NASCAR National Series Weekend Schedule

Here is a list of NASCAR national series events this weekend at Richmond Raceway (All Times ET):

Friday

12:45 p.m.: Modified Tour practice 1

2 p.m.: Modified Tour practice 2

4:30 p.m.: Modified Tour qualifying

6:30 p.m.: Modified Tour Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150 race

Saturday

8:35 a.m.: Xfinity Series practice

9:05 a.m.: Xfinity Series qualifying

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series practice

11:15 a.m.: Cup Series qualifying

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 race

Sunday

7 p.m.: Cup Series Toyota Owners 400 race

NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 Entry List

Entry, Driver, Team, Car No,

1, Cole Custer, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 00 Ford

2, Sam Mayer, JR Motorsports, No. 1 Chevrolet

3, Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, No. 2 Chevrolet

4, Dawson Cram, JD Motorsports, No. 4 Chevrolet

5, Anthony Alfredo, Our Motorsports, No. 5 Chevrolet

6, TBA, JD Motorsports, No. 6 Chevrolet

7, Patrick Emerling, SS GreenLight Racing, No. 07 Chevrolet

8, Justin Allgaier, JR Motorsports, No. 7 Chevrolet

9, Sammy Smith, JR Motorsports, No. 8 Chevrolet

10, Brandon Jones, JR Motorsports, No. 9 Chevrolet

11, Josh Williams, Kaulig Racing, No. 11 Chevrolet

12, TBA, SS GreenLight Racing, No. 14 Chevrolet

13, Hailie Deegan, AM Racing, No. 15 Ford

14, AJ Allmendinger, Kaulig Racing, No. 16 Chevrolet

15, Sheldon Creed, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 18 Toyota

16, Taylor Gray, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 19 Toyota

17, Aric Almirola, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 20 Toyota

18, Austin Hill, Richard Childress Racing, No. 21 Chevrolet

19, Corey Heim, Sam Hunt Racing, No. 26 Toyota

20, Jeb Burton, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 27 Chevrolet

21, Kyle Sieg, RSS Racing, No. 28 Ford

22, Blaine Perkins, RSS Racing, No. 29 Ford

23, Parker Retzlaff, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 31 Chevrolet

24, TBA, Jordan Anderson Racing, No. 32 Chevrolet

25, Joey Gase, Joey Gase Motorsports, No. 35 Toyota

26, Matt DiBenedetto, RSS Racing, No. 38 Ford

27, Ryan Sief, RSS Racing, No. 39 Ford

28, Leland Honeyman Jr., Young’s Motorsports, No. 42 Chevrolet

29, Ryan Ellis, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 43 Chevrolet

30, Brennan Poole, Alpha Prime Racing, No. 44 Chevrolet

31, Parker Kligerman, Big Machine Racing, No. 48 Chevrolet

32, Jeremy Clements, Jeremy Clements Racing, No. 51 Chevrolet

33, TBA, Motorsports Business Management, No. 66 Chevrolet

34, Chandler Smith, Joe Gibbs Racing, No. 81 Toyota

35, Bubba Pollard, JR Motorsports, No. 88 Chevrolet

36, Kyle Weatherman, DGM Racing, No. 91 Chevrolet

37, Josh Bilicki, DGM Racing, No. 92 Chevrolet

38, Shane van Gisbergen, Kaulig Racing, No. 97 Chevrolet

39, Riley Herbst, Stewart-Haas Racing, No. 98 Ford

Words were exchanged between @pkligerman and @SageKaram on pit road following the race. pic.twitter.com/uBiC2b6OcZ — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) March 24, 2024