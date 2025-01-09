MLB News and Rumors

Nationals sign shortstop Amed Rosario

Jeremy Freeborn
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLB: New York Mets at Toronto Blue Jays

The Washington Nationals have signed shortstop Amed Rosario of Santo Domingo Centro, Dominican Republic according to Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors. The terms of the deal are for one year and worth $2 million.

Sixth Major League Baseball team

Rosario started his Major League Baseball career with the New York Mets. He was with them for four seasons from 2017 to 2020. Since then, Rosario spent three seasons with Cleveland (the Indians in 2021 and the Guardians in 2022 and 2023), the Los Angeles Dodgers (2023 and 2024), the Tampa Bay Rays (2024), and Cincinnati Reds (2024).

2024 MLB Statistics

In 2024 with the Dodgers, Reds and Rays, Rosario batted .280 with three home runs and 32 runs batted in. During 103 games, 332 at bats, and 346 plate appearances, Rosario scored 29 runs and had 93 hits, 18 doubles, three triples, 13 stolen bases, nine walks, 126 total bases, and one sacrifice fly, to go along with an on base percentage of .306, and a slugging percentage of .380.

Rosario went through a hot stretch in late May and early June when he had a six game hitting streak. During this stretch, Rosario had 10 hits, and the Rays won five games. In two of the games, Rosario had three hits. He had one double and two singles in a 4-3 Rays win over the Baltimore Orioles on June 2, and three singles in a 9-5 Rays win over the Miami Marlins on June 4.

It is interesting that Rosario signed with the Nationals, a National League team, when he did much better in the American League than the National League in 2024. Rosario batted .307 with the Rays, but was only .176 with the Dodgers and Reds.

MLB leader in triples

Rosario had nine triples in 2022 with the Guardians. That led Major League Baseball. Four players were tied for second with seven triples. They were Brandon Nimmo of the New York Mets, Jorge Mateo of the Baltimore Orioles, Gavin Lux of the Los Angeles Dodgers, and Steven Kwan of the Guardians.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
