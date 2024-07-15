The Washington Nationals and Kansas City Royals had an intriguing trade on Saturday. The Nationals traded relief pitcher Hunter Harvey of Catawba, North Carolina to the Royals for third base prospect Cayden Wallace of Little Rock, Arkansas and the 39th overall pick in the 2024 Amateur Draft according to Mark Polishuk of mlbtraderumors.com. The Nationals selected catcher Caleb Lomavita of Honolulu, Hawaii.

Harvey is joining his third Major League Baseball team. In addition to the last three seasons with the Nationals from 2022 to 2024, Harvey pitched three seasons with the Baltimore Orioles from 2019 to 2021.

Harvey’s 2024 Major League Baseball statistics

Harvey pitched 43 games with the Nationals in 2024. He had a record of two wins and four losses with an earned run average of 4.20. During 45 innings pitched, Harvey gave up 43 hits, 21 earned runs, four home runs and 12 walks, to go along with 50 strikeouts, 26 holds and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.22.

Tied for MLB lead in holds

Harvey’s 26 holds are tied for the most in Major League Baseball. The only other pitcher with 26 holds is St. Louis Cardinals reliever Jojo Romero of Camarillo, California, who pitches internationally for Mexico.

Harvey’s two wins in 2024

Harvey got the victory in his first appearance of the season. Despite giving up two earned runs in one inning, Harvey got the win in a come from behind 7-6 Nationals win over the Cincinnati Reds on March 30. Harvey then pitched an inning and a third of scoreless baseball, and gave up one walk in an 11-8 Nationals win over the offensively inept Toronto Blue Jays on May 5.

Royals in Playoff Contention

Kansas City is at 52 wins and 45 losses. They are in third place in the American League Central, and two games back of the Boston Red Sox for the final American League wildcard spot. The Royals have made significant progress in 2024 with their group. After 97 games least season, the Royals were at 28 wins and 69 losses. That is an impressive 24-win improvement.