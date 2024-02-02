The NBA announced the 2024 NBA All-Star Reserves on NBA Tip-Off. Which players made the rosters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game? Below, find out the All-Star Reserves and Rosters for the Eastern and Western Conferences.

2024 NBA All-Star Reserves: Eastern Conference

The Eastern Conference reserves are led by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who is making his third All-Star appearance. Brown is averaging 22.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 3.7 APG for the first-place Celtics.

The New York Knicks have two All-Stars: Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Brunson, who will make his first All-Star appearance, is averaging 26.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 6.5 APG. Randle, who was named to his third All-Star game, will likely have to miss the game due to a shoulder injury.

Starters

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks*

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Reserves

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics

Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks

Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers

Julius Randle, New York Knicks

* = team captain

2024 NBA All-Star Reserves: Western Conference

The Minnesota Timberwolves have two All-Star reserves: Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards, who is making his second All-Star appearance, and Towns, who is making his fourth, are the catalysts for the first-place Timberwolves.

Making his 10th All-Star appearance is Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, with averages of 27.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 5.0 APG.

Western Conference starters

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers*

Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets

Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Reserves

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves

Paul George, LA Clippers

Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers

Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

* = team captain

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Indianapolis.