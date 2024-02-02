NBA News and Rumors

2024 NBA All-Star Reserves Announced: Which Players Made The Roster?

Dan Girolamo
The NBA announced the 2024 NBA All-Star Reserves on NBA Tip-Off. Which players made the rosters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game? Below, find out the All-Star Reserves and Rosters for the Eastern and Western Conferences.

2024 NBA All-Star Reserves: Eastern Conference

The Eastern Conference reserves are led by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who is making his third All-Star appearance. Brown is averaging 22.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 3.7 APG for the first-place Celtics.

The New York Knicks have two All-Stars: Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Brunson, who will make his first All-Star appearance, is averaging 26.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 6.5 APG. Randle, who was named to his third All-Star game, will likely have to miss the game due to a shoulder injury.

Starters

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks*
  • Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
  • Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
  • Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks

Reserves

  • Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
  • Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
  • Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
  • Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
  • Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
  • Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
  • Julius Randle, New York Knicks

* = team captain

2024 NBA All-Star Reserves: Western Conference

The Minnesota Timberwolves have two All-Star reserves: Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards, who is making his second All-Star appearance, and Towns, who is making his fourth, are the catalysts for the first-place Timberwolves.

Making his 10th All-Star appearance is Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, with averages of 27.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 5.0 APG.

Western Conference starters

  • LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers*
  • Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
  • Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
  • Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder

Reserves

  • Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
  • Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
  • Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
  • Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
  • Paul George, LA Clippers
  • Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
  • Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves

* = team captain

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Indianapolis.

NBA News and Rumors
Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
Dan Girolamo

Arrow to top