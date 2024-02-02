The NBA announced the 2024 NBA All-Star Reserves on NBA Tip-Off. Which players made the rosters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game? Below, find out the All-Star Reserves and Rosters for the Eastern and Western Conferences.
2024 NBA All-Star Reserves: Eastern Conference
The 2024 #NBAAllStar Reserves!
WEST
Kawhi Leonard
Anthony Davis
Devin Booker
Anthony Edwards
Stephen Curry
Paul George
Karl-Anthony Towns
EAST
Jaylen Brown
Donovan Mitchell
Jalen Brunson
Bam Adebayo
Julius Randle
Tyrese Maxey
Paolo Banchero
— NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2024
The Eastern Conference reserves are led by Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown, who is making his third All-Star appearance. Brown is averaging 22.6 PPG, 5.4 RPG, and 3.7 APG for the first-place Celtics.
The New York Knicks have two All-Stars: Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. Brunson, who will make his first All-Star appearance, is averaging 26.8 PPG, 3.8 RPG and 6.5 APG. Randle, who was named to his third All-Star game, will likely have to miss the game due to a shoulder injury.
Starters
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks*
- Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers
- Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
Reserves
- Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat
- Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic
- Jaylen Brown, Boston Celtics
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Julius Randle, New York Knicks
* = team captain
2024 NBA All-Star Reserves: Western Conference
⭐️The 2024 NBA All-Stars ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/aKeSTMBYPX
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) February 2, 2024
The Minnesota Timberwolves have two All-Star reserves: Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. Edwards, who is making his second All-Star appearance, and Towns, who is making his fourth, are the catalysts for the first-place Timberwolves.
Making his 10th All-Star appearance is Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, with averages of 27.5 PPG, 4.3 RPG, and 5.0 APG.
Western Conference starters
- LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers*
- Kevin Durant, Phoenix Suns
- Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets
- Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
Reserves
- Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns
- Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors
- Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers
- Anthony Edwards, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Paul George, LA Clippers
- Kawhi Leonard, LA Clippers
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
* = team captain
The 2024 NBA All-Star Game is scheduled on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Indianapolis.