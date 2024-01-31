The best shooter on the planet will be crowned at State Farm All-Star Saturday Night when Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry faces New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu in a new challenge, “Stephen vs. Sabrina.”

STEPHEN vs. SABRINA 🍿 Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu will go head-to-head in the first NBA vs. WNBA 3-point challenge during #StateFarmSaturday on TNT at #NBAAllStar 2024! pic.twitter.com/GuPobiw3t8 — NBA (@NBA) January 30, 2024

Steph vs. Sabrina is an NBA vs. WNBA 3-Point Challenge featuring two of the best shooters in professional basketball. It will be played inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Feb. 17, during the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend.

“Stephen vs. Sabrina” will follow standard STARRY 3-Point Contest rules. Curry will use NBA basketballs and shoot from the 3-point line, and Ionescu will use WNBA basketballs and shoot from the WNBA 3-point line.

The shooter with the most points after one round wins.

Ionescu first challenged Curry after scoring 37 of 40 points in the final round of the STARRY WNBA 3-Point Contest at AT&T WNBA All-Star 2023, setting a WNBA and NBA single-round event record. Ionescu won the contest for the first time.

While mic’d up before a game in January, Curry also suggested facing Ionescu in a 3-point challenge to determine the best shooter and “settle this once and for all.”

“I think I gotta bring her out…we gotta settle this once and for all.”@StephenCurry30 challenges @sabrina_i20 👀 pic.twitter.com/dUG2MFusAX — NBA (@NBA) January 26, 2024

“Stephen vs. Sabrina” Will Include A Charity Aspect

Besides bragging rights, the 3-point competition will raise money for charity. Curry’s Eat.Learn.Play nonprofit and Ionescu’s SI20 Foundation will receive a donation from the NBA and WNBA.

Also, each made shot will garner a donation from State Farm to the NBA Foundation to support economic empowerment in the Black community.

Regular 3-pointers are worth $1,000, money balls are priced at $2,000, and “STARRY Range Ball” is $3,000.