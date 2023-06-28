The Match is back.

In the 2023 edition, there are no professional golfers.

As usual, there are two teams with two players on each team.

Stephen Curry may be as good a golf player as he is a basketball player… this shot is INSANE! 😳 Curry & Klay Thompson will actually compete against the NFL’s Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce in a 2-on-2 “The Match” event on Thursday night ⛳️ Via. @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/MMPpu7NsUT — NBA Buzz (@OfficialNBABuzz) June 26, 2023

It could be called the NBA All-Stars versus the NFL All-Stars.

Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, better known as the Splash Brothers, will take on Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Curry and Mahomes are no strangers to this event.

Each has lost in previous editions of The Match.

Curry was paired with Peyton Manning in the November 2020 edition; they were defeated by Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley.

Mahomes was paired with Josh Allen in June 2022 against eventual winners Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

How To Watch

TNT will air this year’s action beginning at 6:30 PM EDT on Thursday from The Wynn Las Vegas.

The Match VIII: Curry & Klay vs Mahomes & Kelce in prime-time golf showdown while raising over $35M for charity 🤩 You won’t want to miss this 🏌️‍♂️ ⛳ Who ya got? ➡️https://t.co/y2ZDNssDtnpic.twitter.com/pvNstgJey0 — BetUS Sportsbook & Casino (@BetUS_Official) June 27, 2023

Charles Barkley will be providing commentary during the 12 holes.

In addition, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Curry and Thompson’s Golden State teammate Draymond Green will be riding in golf carts along the course and providing additional insight.

Conclusion

The Match has evolved over the years but continues to be an entertaining event.

Having professional athletes mic’d up and in this year’s edition, competing in a sport that is not their dominant one, will be enjoyable.

One of the highlights from last June’s action was Aaron Rogers showing off his short game.

Aaron Rodgers sunk a long putt to secure the win for his team in 2022.

TOM BRADY AND AARON RODGERS (-190 ML) WIN THE MATCH 🏆#CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/oDRRAcTFK7 — br_betting (@br_betting) June 2, 2022

Golf Betting Guides 2023