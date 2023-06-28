Golf News and Rumors

NBA and NFL Stars Are Featured In The Match 2023 Charity Golf Tournament

Author image
Wendi Oliveros
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
The Match 2023

The Match is back.

In the 2023 edition, there are no professional golfers.

As usual, there are two teams with two players on each team.

It could be called the NBA All-Stars versus the NFL All-Stars.

Golden State Warriors teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, better known as the Splash Brothers, will take on Kansas City Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

Curry and Mahomes are no strangers to this event.

Each has lost in previous editions of The Match.

Curry was paired with Peyton Manning in the November 2020 edition; they were defeated by Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley.

Mahomes was paired with Josh Allen in June 2022 against eventual winners Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers.

How To Watch

TNT will air this year’s action beginning at 6:30 PM EDT on Thursday from The Wynn Las Vegas.

Charles Barkley will be providing commentary during the 12 holes.

In addition, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Curry and Thompson’s Golden State teammate Draymond Green will be riding in golf carts along the course and providing additional insight.

Conclusion

The Match has evolved over the years but continues to be an entertaining event.

Having professional athletes mic’d up and in this year’s edition, competing in a sport that is not their dominant one, will be enjoyable.

One of the highlights from last June’s action was Aaron Rogers showing off his short game.

Aaron Rodgers sunk a long putt to secure the win for his team in 2022.

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors NBA News and Rumors NFL News and Rumors
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
View All Posts By Wendi Oliveros

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
The Match 2023 - Patrick Mahomes

How to Bet On The Match 2023 in Utah | UT Sports Betting Apps

Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 26 2023
Golf News and Rumors
The Match 2023 - Patrick Mahomes
How to Bet On The Match 2023 in Texas | TX Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 26 2023
Golf News and Rumors
The Match 2023 - Patrick Mahomes
How to Bet On The Match 2023 in South Dakota | SD Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 26 2023
Golf News and Rumors
The Match 2023 - Patrick Mahomes
How to Bet On The Match 2023 in South Carolina | SC Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 26 2023
Golf News and Rumors
The Match 2023 - Patrick Mahomes
How to Bet On The Match 2023 in Nebraska | NE Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 26 2023
Golf News and Rumors
The Match 2023 - Patrick Mahomes
How to Bet On The Match 2023 in Minnesota | MN Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 26 2023
Golf News and Rumors
The Match 2023 - Patrick Mahomes
How to Bet On The Match 2023 in Maine | ME Sports Betting Apps
Author image Lee Astley  •  Jun 26 2023
More News
Arrow to top