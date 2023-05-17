NBA News and Rumors

NBA Draft Lottery 2023: Twitter Reacts To Detroit Pistons Losing Again, Falling to No. 5 Pick

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
detroit pistons pick no 5 after draft lottery fall (1)

With the NBA’s worst record in 2022-23, the Detroit Pistons entered Tuesday’s draft lottery with the best chances to land franchise-altering pick Victor Wembanyama with the first-overall selection.

Or perhaps pick up a nice consolation prize in Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller with the second or third picks.

Instead, the Pistons, with the worst winning percentage in the NBA over the past five seasons, fell all the way back to …

Of course, the Pistons general manager Troy Weaver attempted to put a positive spin on the free fall …

But, to some Pistons fans, the shock was evident …

So, this is what a 17-65 record gets you …

After suffering through an injury-plagued campaign, some Pistons fans were hoping for a saving grace …

But, alas …

The lottery draw was like a grumbling 1980s-era Mike Tyson standing before the Pistons fanbase …

Detroit native Jalen Rose, the ABC/ESPN analyst and former Fab Five sparkplug, is never one to shy away from the camera. Except when he saw the Pistons’ card revealed Tuesday. “This live is over …”

Still, some Pistons fans are carrying on with a strong conviction …

Is the situation that dire? Here are three strong options for No. 5 …

While Wembanyama will land in San Antonio, the Pistons are in a position to add their youth movement, including 2021 first-overall pick Cade Cunningham and last year’s No. 5 selection, Jaden Ivey. An injured Cunningham missed most last season and Ivey endured growing pains, but compares to a certain future hall of famer …

In the meantime, the Pistons’ brass will continue to focus on hiring its next coach …

Regardless of who the Pistons hire, the next coach will have a solid young core to develop …

But, considering it’s been 15 years since the franchise won a playoff series, it may be a while before the 313 feeling of hopelessness lifts …

Topics  
NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks Pistons
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Finals-Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors

Ranking the Top Five Available NBA Coaching Candidates

Author image Colin Lynch  •  16h
NBA News and Rumors
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry calms the crowd down.
Steph Curry Partners with NBA Prospect Scoot Henderson in Historic Move
Author image Colin Lynch  •  16h
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic dribbles the ball.
Updated NBA Championship 2023 Odds: Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets Among Favorites
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  19h
NBA News and Rumors
Picture of the draft lottery board.
NBA Draft Lottery 2023 Odds: Pistons, Rockets, Spurs Vie For Top Pick
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  16h
NBA News and Rumors
NBA: Playoffs-Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets
2023 Western Conference Finals: Three Keys to the Lakers vs Nuggets
Author image Colin Lynch  •  23h
NBA News and Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers stands.
76ers Fire Head Coach Doc Rivers
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 16 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis walks up the court.
Lakers’ Anthony Davis Probable To Play In Game 6
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  May 11 2023
More News
Arrow to top