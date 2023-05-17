With the NBA’s worst record in 2022-23, the Detroit Pistons entered Tuesday’s draft lottery with the best chances to land franchise-altering pick Victor Wembanyama with the first-overall selection.

Or perhaps pick up a nice consolation prize in Scoot Henderson or Brandon Miller with the second or third picks.

Instead, the Pistons, with the worst winning percentage in the NBA over the past five seasons, fell all the way back to …

Of course, the Pistons general manager Troy Weaver attempted to put a positive spin on the free fall …

We've been here before pic.twitter.com/9ln00iIK26 — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 17, 2023

But, to some Pistons fans, the shock was evident …

Mark Tatum: “The 5th pick goes to….” *see’s Pistons logo* “The Detroit Pistons” pic.twitter.com/A6liwBHIbF — Txhsin (@AsukaTruly) May 15, 2023

So, this is what a 17-65 record gets you …

"And the fifth pick belongs to … the Detroit Pistons" Pistons fans: pic.twitter.com/yrRiS1SQXS — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) May 17, 2023

After suffering through an injury-plagued campaign, some Pistons fans were hoping for a saving grace …

Pistons fans, tonight is the night! We need all the positive vibes heading into the lottery… It’s time the NBA puts the Detroit Pistons back on the map and in contention. Give the city of Detroit Victor Wembanyama 📸: @mrprodesign | #Pistons #NBA pic.twitter.com/0WLbANnGtm — Booner (@boonersports) May 16, 2023

But, alas …

The nba draft to the Detroit pistons pic.twitter.com/L1ItbWMsHu — Ava (@Ava71757363) May 17, 2023

The lottery draw was like a grumbling 1980s-era Mike Tyson standing before the Pistons fanbase …

Yup. @TheAthletic describes exactly how I feel this morning as a long suffering (but still optimistic) @DetroitPistons fan. pic.twitter.com/8jJ3yaqwyG — Edward Pizzarello (@pizzainmotion) May 17, 2023

Detroit native Jalen Rose, the ABC/ESPN analyst and former Fab Five sparkplug, is never one to shy away from the camera. Except when he saw the Pistons’ card revealed Tuesday. “This live is over …”

My reaction to the @DetroitPistons getting the 5th pick in the NBA Draft… pic.twitter.com/KX39DZKei0 — Jalen Rose (@JalenRose) May 17, 2023

Still, some Pistons fans are carrying on with a strong conviction …

you know what ? This makes me love Detroit even more. All this suffering we endured, both on and off the court, all this contempt from the rest of the country. It was always us versus everybody, and it'll always be 💙♥️#NBADraftLottery #DetroitPistons pic.twitter.com/9xj4NBwvY9 — leo (@pasolinipriv) May 17, 2023

Is the situation that dire? Here are three strong options for No. 5 …

3 best players Pistons must target with No. 5 pick in 2023 NBA Drafthttps://t.co/h36eiEoYjC — Pistons Nation (@PistonsNationCP) May 17, 2023

While Wembanyama will land in San Antonio, the Pistons are in a position to add their youth movement, including 2021 first-overall pick Cade Cunningham and last year’s No. 5 selection, Jaden Ivey. An injured Cunningham missed most last season and Ivey endured growing pains, but compares to a certain future hall of famer …

The Detroit Pistons top pick in last year’s draft sure seems to be working out 👀 pic.twitter.com/cfu6Pjt9yD — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) May 16, 2023

In the meantime, the Pistons’ brass will continue to focus on hiring its next coach …

Detroit Pistons favoring Kevin Ollie as the next head coach pic.twitter.com/X9VBsDIK7L — Pistons Talk (@Pistons__Talk) May 17, 2023

Regardless of who the Pistons hire, the next coach will have a solid young core to develop …

RT to show some love to our guys @IveyJaden and @JalenDuren for making @NBA All-Rookie Second Team pic.twitter.com/hR4HX90u4D — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) May 8, 2023

But, considering it’s been 15 years since the franchise won a playoff series, it may be a while before the 313 feeling of hopelessness lifts …

Me when the Detroit Pistons do not garner a top 2 selection in the 2023 NBA Draft. pic.twitter.com/1v0uibPVFJ — grant (@uncIefish) May 12, 2023