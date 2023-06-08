Led by triple-doubles by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets cooled the host Miami Heat, 109-94, in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday.

Jokic collected 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists and Murray finished with 34-10-10 as the Nuggets surged to a 2-1 series lead.

Entering Wednesday’s matchup, coaching adjustments were a key …

Coaching will be a big factor going forward 👀@brian_martin discusses some key adjustments the Nuggets and Heat could make before Game 3 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV, tonight at 8:30pm/et on ABC! 📰: https://t.co/hjd57lINm7 pic.twitter.com/YFM6VimS0T — NBA (@NBA) June 7, 2023

Jimmy Butler relaxed Wednesday during a friendly morning shoot-around with Brazilian soccer star Neymar …

After shooting around with Butler in the morning, Neymar returned for the game at night, this time dressed for success …

Neymar wasn’t the only sports celebrity on hand for Game 3 …

The Heat looked ready …

Heading out to the #NBAFinals from Championship Alley… pic.twitter.com/UbonaAhnjz — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 8, 2023

And the Heat opened the first quarter on fire …

Knock it down, K. Love 👌 Game 3 underway on ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/bFArOqlDRS — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 8, 2023

But it didn’t last. Nikola Jokic, who hit four of his first six shots, gave the Nuggets their first lead …

Nikola Jokic with the BEAUTIFUL righty hook shot 🎯pic.twitter.com/MEHPvP9j7I — Nuggets Nation (@NuggetsNationCP) June 8, 2023

This just doesn’t happen to the Nuggets …

The first quarter of Game 3 was the first time all season the Nuggets had zero 3-pointers and zero free throws made 😳 pic.twitter.com/vWfNBcKsIK — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 8, 2023

Bam Adebayo lays down a rebound slam over Jokic …

Joker was getting everyone’s attention …

What is J. Cole saying to Jokic here? 😅 pic.twitter.com/bpyspXYkdQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 8, 2023

Bouncing back with a big second quarter, Murray had more points by halftime than he had during all of Game 2 …

The Nuggets started pulling away in the third quarter …

Jokic lob to AG 🥽 Joker up to 8 assists early in Q3 on ABC!#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/JIy0UtXIUL — NBA (@NBA) June 8, 2023

Hello Christian Braun …

Christian Braun going at Jimmy Butler pic.twitter.com/TEhjoH8A3J — Alex 👋 (@Dubs408) June 8, 2023

Jokic’s Game 3 performance placed him among elite company …

Last 4 players with a 25/20 Finals game: Shaq

Duncan

Bird And now, Jokic. pic.twitter.com/kK77Zj7WY3 — StatMuse (@statmuse) June 8, 2023

This is how Jokic keeps making history …

The Heat were dealt a 1-2 punch Wednesday …

Jokic and Murray become first teammates EVER with 30-PT triple-doubles each in NBA History 🤯 pic.twitter.com/2oBYOVEZGW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 8, 2023

How Miami fans felt after watching Game 3 …

Having to accept that Jokic is the best player in the world … pic.twitter.com/uz7Ravj2iE — ᴀᴄʜ™🌐 (@StepbackAch1) June 8, 2023

Nuggets fans are counting down …