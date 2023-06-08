Led by triple-doubles by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets cooled the host Miami Heat, 109-94, in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday.
Jokic collected 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists and Murray finished with 34-10-10 as the Nuggets surged to a 2-1 series lead.
Entering Wednesday’s matchup, coaching adjustments were a key …
Coaching will be a big factor going forward 👀@brian_martin discusses some key adjustments the Nuggets and Heat could make before Game 3 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV, tonight at 8:30pm/et on ABC!
Jimmy Butler relaxed Wednesday during a friendly morning shoot-around with Brazilian soccer star Neymar …
After shooting around with Butler in the morning, Neymar returned for the game at night, this time dressed for success …
Neymar’s fit for Game 3 🔥
Neymar wasn’t the only sports celebrity on hand for Game 3 …
The Heat looked ready …
And the Heat opened the first quarter on fire …
Knock it down, K. Love 👌
But it didn’t last. Nikola Jokic, who hit four of his first six shots, gave the Nuggets their first lead …
This just doesn’t happen to the Nuggets …
Bam Adebayo lays down a rebound slam over Jokic …
BAM SLAM ON JOKIC 🔥
Joker was getting everyone’s attention …
Bouncing back with a big second quarter, Murray had more points by halftime than he had during all of Game 2 …
The Nuggets started pulling away in the third quarter …
Jokic lob to AG 🥽
Hello Christian Braun …
Jokic’s Game 3 performance placed him among elite company …
Last 4 players with a 25/20 Finals game:
Shaq
Duncan
Bird
This is how Jokic keeps making history …
The Heat were dealt a 1-2 punch Wednesday …
How Miami fans felt after watching Game 3 …
Nuggets fans are counting down …
