NBA News and Rumors

NBA Finals 2023: Twitter Reacts To Denver Nuggets’ 2 Triple-Doubles, Game 3 Win Over Miami Heat

Author image
Jeff Hawkins
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
nuggets vs heat in nba finals game 3 (1)

Led by triple-doubles by Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, the Denver Nuggets cooled the host Miami Heat, 109-94, in Game 3 of the NBA Finals Wednesday.

Jokic collected 32 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists and Murray finished with 34-10-10 as the Nuggets surged to a 2-1 series lead.

Entering Wednesday’s matchup, coaching adjustments were a key …

Jimmy Butler relaxed Wednesday during a friendly morning shoot-around with Brazilian soccer star Neymar …

After shooting around with Butler in the morning, Neymar returned for the game at night, this time dressed for success …

Neymar wasn’t the only sports celebrity on hand for Game 3 …

The Heat looked ready  …

And the Heat opened the first quarter on fire …

But it didn’t last. Nikola Jokic, who hit four of his first six shots, gave the Nuggets their first lead …

This just doesn’t happen to the Nuggets …

Bam Adebayo lays down a rebound slam over Jokic …

Joker was getting everyone’s attention …

Bouncing back with a big second quarter, Murray had more points by halftime than he had during all of Game 2 …

The Nuggets started pulling away in the third quarter …

Hello Christian Braun …

Jokic’s Game 3 performance placed him among elite company …

This is how Jokic keeps making history …

The Heat were dealt a 1-2 punch Wednesday …

How Miami fans felt after watching Game 3 …

Nuggets fans are counting down …

Topics  
Heat NBA News and Rumors Nuggets
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Twitter Linkedin
Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
View All Posts By Jeff Hawkins

Related To NBA News and Rumors

NBA News and Rumors
NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson

NBA Draft 2023 Third Pick Odds: Portland Trail Blazers Face Huge Decision

Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 6 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Alabama forward Brandon Miller
NBA Draft 2023 Second Pick Odds: Brandon Miller, Scoot Henderson Among Top Choices
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 6 2023
NBA News and Rumors
1156761_3_0601 FLEBRON LEDE_standard
“Shooting Stars”: The LeBron James Biopic
Author image Colin Lynch  •  Jun 5 2023
NBA News and Rumors
duncan robinson shoots during game 3 of nba finals (1)
NBA Finals 2023: Twitter Reacts to Miami Heat Running Down Denver Nuggets During Game 2
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 4 2023
NBA News and Rumors
nikola Jokic in actrion during game 1 of nba finals (1)
NBA Finals 2023: Twitter Reacts To Nikola Jokic, Denver Nuggets Cooling Miami Heat During Game 1
Author image Jeff Hawkins  •  Jun 2 2023
NBA News and Rumors
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
Nikola Jokic And Nuggets Defeat Heat In Game 1 of NBA Finals
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 1 2023
NBA News and Rumors
NBA commissioner Adam Silver
Adam Silver Will Announce Ja Morant’s Punishment After NBA Finals
Author image Dan Girolamo  •  Jun 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top