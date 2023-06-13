NBA News and Rumors

NBA Finals 2023: Twitter Reacts To Denver Nuggets Topping Miami Heat In Game 5, Earning 1st Championship after 47 Years

Jeff Hawkins
Sports Editor
jokic nuggets win first nba title (1)

After 47 years, the Denver Nuggets on Monday earned their first NBA championship, topping the visiting Miami Heat, 94-89, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals. 

“The job is done, we can go home now,” series MVP Nikola Jokic told ESPN/ABC after clinching the elusive title at Ball Arena. 

Monday’s top moments will soon be added to the collection …

What’s more impressive? Mike Breen on Monday broadcasting his 100th career finals contest or his MVP memory …

To force a Game 6 at home, the Heat needed to get hot …

Coach Michael Malone urged the Nuggets to capture the moment …

Jokic started to find his groove early …

So did the home crowd …

The Nuggets wanted to finish the job at Peyton’s Place …

Game time …

Following a turnover-filled start, the Nuggets earned their first lead …

And the Nuggets were off and running …

And attacking the rim …

Bam! The Heat responded, claiming a 24-22 lead at the end of the first quarter …

Taking advantage of turnovers and long-range shooting, the Heat increased their second-quarter lead to double-digits …

Heat fans were waiting for “Playoff Jimmy” Butler to make a play …

Paced by Bam Adebayo, the Heat entered the locker-room with rim-rocking confidence …

Jamal Murray’s trey aided the Nuggets’ third-quarter comeback …

After missing seven of his opening nine shots, Miami’s Kyle Lowry hit a 29-foot jump shot to end the third quarter …

Murray pleaded for closing “energy” after hitting the fourth-quarter trey …

And Aaron Gordon responded, followed by Murray …

The Heat’s fourth-quarter collapse featured 13 of 15 missed shots at one point and poor ball protection …

Until “Jimmy Buckets” came alive, scoring 13 straight points for the Heat, who claimed an 89-88 lead …

But, then, Butler threw the season away …

And that was it …

Prompting a little family fun …

Finally …

The Nuggets struck NBA gold …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
