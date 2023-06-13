After 47 years, the Denver Nuggets on Monday earned their first NBA championship, topping the visiting Miami Heat, 94-89, in Game 5 of the NBA Finals.

“The job is done, we can go home now,” series MVP Nikola Jokic told ESPN/ABC after clinching the elusive title at Ball Arena.

Monday’s top moments will soon be added to the collection …

What’s more impressive? Mike Breen on Monday broadcasting his 100th career finals contest or his MVP memory …

Mike Breen is calling his 18th Finals…can he remember all 17 #NBAFinals MVP winners? 🤔 #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV continue TONIGHT at 8:30 pm/et on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Ryv2pXcclU — NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2023

To force a Game 6 at home, the Heat needed to get hot …

Can the Heat find an offensive spark?@brian_martin has the key adjustments each team could make ahead of Game 5 of the #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV 📰: https://t.co/v1lP4W4OW3 pic.twitter.com/Ol3L8ixbTN — NBA (@NBA) June 12, 2023

Coach Michael Malone urged the Nuggets to capture the moment …

“64 days…one more win.” Coach Malone addresses the Nuggets before Game 5 with a clear message 🔊 Get to ABC for Q1 of Game 5! pic.twitter.com/mF39GeGeiB — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Jokic started to find his groove early …

Averaging 30.8 PPG & 13.5 RPG through 4 games… what does Joker have in store for Game 5? 🏆 8:30 pm/et on ABC#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/OoAw2x8FgJ — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

So did the home crowd …

The scene in Ball Arena for Game 5 🙌 #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/TvxLz2w8EI — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2023

The Nuggets wanted to finish the job at Peyton’s Place …

Peyton Manning is rooting for the Nuggets to get it done tonight 👏 #NBAFinals #SCTop10 pic.twitter.com/bmICa9Nwz0 — ESPN (@espn) June 13, 2023

Game time …

Game 5 of the #NBAFinals is underway! Get over to Sportsnet to catch all the action. pic.twitter.com/1qkZ3SZZVz — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 13, 2023

Following a turnover-filled start, the Nuggets earned their first lead …

AG hits the fadeaway ✅ Denver leads the series 3-1 with a chance to secure the franchise’s first championship in Game 5… 1Q live on ABC.#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/AsKut3AOTD — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

And the Nuggets were off and running …

HUGE dunk by Jamal Murray 🔨🔨 Denver is on a 12-0 run midway through Q1 on ABC as they seek an NBA Championship with a win tonight!#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/VZ44sR6Hcw — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

And attacking the rim …

UNCLE JEFF SLAM ‼ The vet shows off the QUICK bounce to extend Denver’s 12-0 run in the 1Q on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Nk7ABJ2lb2 — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Bam! The Heat responded, claiming a 24-22 lead at the end of the first quarter …

ANOTHER Bam and-1 😤 He’s up to 12 PTS as Miami has taken the lead late in Q1 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/KPxk1qlrbh — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Taking advantage of turnovers and long-range shooting, the Heat increased their second-quarter lead to double-digits …

Duncan Robinson extends the lead to 10! A 31-13 Miami run in Game 5, Q2 on ABC. pic.twitter.com/2pNCI3Dnva — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Heat fans were waiting for “Playoff Jimmy” Butler to make a play …

Jimmy steal ➡ Jimmy slam Miami leads late in Q2 with their championship hopes on the line in Game 5 👀#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/OzZSEotIBH — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Paced by Bam Adebayo, the Heat entered the locker-room with rim-rocking confidence …

Strus lob to Bam in #PhantomCam 💨 HALFTIME ON ABC MIA: 51

DEN: 44 Bam Adebayo leads Miami with 18 PTS and 9 REB! pic.twitter.com/yWEyJ1nm1u — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Jamal Murray’s trey aided the Nuggets’ third-quarter comeback …

Jamal Murray with that Canadian beaver dagger O Canada 🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/0CwvFiQUPF — Fun Central (@TheFunCentrel) June 13, 2023

After missing seven of his opening nine shots, Miami’s Kyle Lowry hit a 29-foot jump shot to end the third quarter …

Kyle Lowry from DEEP for the lead 🎯 It’s a back-and-forth Game 5 on ABC as Miami leads by 1 to start the 4th quarter! pic.twitter.com/AscoYNbDMK — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Murray pleaded for closing “energy” after hitting the fourth-quarter trey …

BLUE ARROW STRIKES 🏹 Jamal Murray gives Denver a 4-point lead early in Q4 on ABC with an NBA Championship in the balance. pic.twitter.com/J26Z6w4NMV — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

And Aaron Gordon responded, followed by Murray …

“BLOCKED BY GORDON.” Jamal Murray scores on the other end to give Denver a 5-point lead! ⏰ 6:42 to go in Game 5 on ABC | DEN leads 3-1 pic.twitter.com/cD6na0ijLq — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

The Heat’s fourth-quarter collapse featured 13 of 15 missed shots at one point and poor ball protection …

Until “Jimmy Buckets” came alive, scoring 13 straight points for the Heat, who claimed an 89-88 lead …

JIMMY THREE CUTS IT TO 4 🚨 Get to ABC for the final 3:21 of Game 5!#NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV pic.twitter.com/qyKp545Hs2 — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

But, then, Butler threw the season away …

THE STAGE IS SET 🍿 KCP’s steal and free throws give Denver a 3-point lead with 24.7 seconds to go in Game 5 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/Ty6ycMYPjj — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

And that was it …

The Denver Nuggets are NBA Champions for the 1st time in the franchise’s history 👏 🏆 GAME 5 FINAL SCORE 🏆 DEN: 94

MIA: 89 pic.twitter.com/TDGO42ctwt — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Prompting a little family fun …

The Jokic brothers hoist Coach Malone in celebration as the Nuggets are NBA Champions! pic.twitter.com/1WkkYmO6iD — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

Finally …

The @nuggets receive The Larry O’Brien Trophy as the 2022-23 NBA Champions! pic.twitter.com/1JmArALpSM — NBA (@NBA) June 13, 2023

The Nuggets struck NBA gold …