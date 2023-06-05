In a game of runs, the Miami Heat on Sunday started hot, cooled down, but then blazed their way to a 111-108 come-from-behind victory, stunning the host Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
So much for the series sweep some league insiders were predicting, eh, Chuck?
Charles Barkley said the Heat didn’t have a run in them …
“The Nuggets are going to win again, more convincingly!”
GUARANTEEEEEED 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/trgWWrerHB
— NBA TV (@NBATV) June 4, 2023
As Jamal Murray warmed up …
Jamal feeling good! #NBAFinals #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/RsJh4QZlcE
— Not Since Wilt… (@whiteroomskier) June 5, 2023
The Heat, coming off a disappointing Game 1 performance, shuffled their lineup in search of a spark …
Kevin Love will replace Caleb Martin in the starting lineup in Game 2 of the NBA Finals vs. the Nuggets, per @JaredSGreenberg.
Love has received a DNP-CD in the Heat’s last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/anw8jUBmEd
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2023
To make it a series, Draymond Green provided the Heat with some sound advice …
“The Heat are going to have to go Jimmy [Butler] on Jamal Murray and Bam [Adebayo] on [Nikola Jokic]… They’re going to have to switch that pick-and-roll.”
Draymond Green on the defensive adjustments the Heat need to make Game 2👀
(via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/iMgEAPf5Co
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2023
The Heat started hot …
Max gets us on the board first from deep 👌
Game 2 underway on ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/2efqB7KErg
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 5, 2023
And jumped out to an early lead with a flurry of long-range jumpers …
Strus for three 💦
His 3rd triple of the 1st quarter!
Heat lead in Q1 | Game 2 on ABC pic.twitter.com/xX6Ji0Tcnw
— NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023
Then, things started to change in the second quarter …
AG block 🚫
Murray DIME to Green 🥽
Nuggets have taken the lead early in Q2 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ttyZlg8Fxc
— NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023
The Nuggets, for a while, made Chuck look smart …
This Nuggets team is so much fun to watch#NBA #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/7VjVa5UpdO
— The League Report (@thaleaguereport) June 5, 2023
The Nuggets looked like they would break away in style …
JAMAL MURRAY, WOW 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#BringItIn pic.twitter.com/LyWNTKYNad
— AirBall Brasil | NBA (@BrasilAirball) June 5, 2023
Then, things started to change again in the third quarter …
BAM.
TOUGH FINISH.
You don’t want to miss the 2nd half of Heat/Nuggets Game 2 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/7taHfqO66G
— NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023
But only briefly as Nikola Jokic helped the Nuggets reclaim control, scoring 18 third-period points via a variety of moves …
Jokic spins and gets the bucket ‼
He’s up to 23 PTS as Denver leads by 5 with 3 minutes to go in Q3!
Game 2 LIVE on ABC pic.twitter.com/VyYYwp9qI8
— NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023
Jokic keeps establishing new standards …
Nikola Jokic continues to make history 👏 pic.twitter.com/n7Cl1GuK36
— NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023
Then, things started to change one more time in the fourth quarter, thanks to “Playoff Jimmy” …
PLAYOFF JIMMY 🔥
Miami now leads by 5 with 5:30 to play in Game 2 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/z9ZqaYklxA
— NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023
The Nuggets’ fans had them available, but it was the Heat waving the rally towels …
Let’s wave those Rally Towels tonight, Nuggets Nation ⚒ pic.twitter.com/KKA1s9YZhB
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 4, 2023
The Heat were sparked by some of their unsung players …
Miami Heat’s undrafted players pic.twitter.com/lT406gWuVw
— Oh no he didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) June 5, 2023
Duncan Robinson lost his place in the Heat’s regular-season rotation, but showed his old Michigan shooting touch …
BIG FINISH BY DUNCAN ROBINSON!
HEAT BY 3, 9:44 TO GO ON ABC 🗣 pic.twitter.com/vOvUXPhnYB
— NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023
He’s called “Jimmy Buckets” for a reason …
Jimmy Buckets.
And-1 floater.
Game 2 has been a WILD RIDE as Miami begins Q4 on a 25-10 run on ABC! They lead by 8 🍿 pic.twitter.com/VUFA1j5GHF
— NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023
On offense and defense, Jimmy Butler made a difference …
Jimmy’s defense on this final possession 😤
Miami battles their way to victory and ties the series with the Game 2 road win!
Game 3: Wednesday, 8:30 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/llCT65CKZP
— NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023
So much for Chuck’s guarantee …
GAME 2 FINAL SCORE
MIA: 111
DEN: 108
The Heat even the series at 1-1! pic.twitter.com/jwL93sK2Yd
— NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023
To remain in the series, the Heat will need to produce more runs at home Wednesday …
BACK TO MIAMI 🗣
The #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV are tied at 1-1!
Game 3: Wednesday, 8:30 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/PFcNT8xOpN
— NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023