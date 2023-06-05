NBA News and Rumors

NBA Finals 2023: Twitter Reacts to Miami Heat Running Down Denver Nuggets During Game 2

Jeff Hawkins
duncan robinson shoots during game 3 of nba finals (1)

In a game of runs, the Miami Heat on Sunday started hot, cooled down, but then blazed their way to a 111-108 come-from-behind victory, stunning the host Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

So much for the series sweep some league insiders were predicting, eh, Chuck?

Charles Barkley said the Heat didn’t have a run in them …

As Jamal Murray warmed up …

The Heat, coming off a disappointing Game 1 performance, shuffled their lineup in search of a spark …

To make it a series, Draymond Green provided the Heat with some sound advice …

The Heat started hot …

And jumped out to an early lead with a flurry of long-range jumpers …

Then, things started to change in the second quarter …

The Nuggets, for a while, made Chuck look smart …

The Nuggets looked like they would break away in style …

Then, things started to change again in the third quarter …

But only briefly as Nikola Jokic helped the Nuggets reclaim control, scoring 18 third-period points via a variety of moves …

Jokic keeps establishing new standards …

Then, things started to change one more time in the fourth quarter, thanks to “Playoff Jimmy” …

The Nuggets’ fans had them available, but it was the Heat waving the rally towels …

The Heat were sparked by some of their unsung players …

Duncan Robinson lost his place in the Heat’s regular-season rotation, but showed his old Michigan shooting touch …

He’s called “Jimmy Buckets” for a reason …

On offense and defense, Jimmy Butler made a difference …

So much for Chuck’s guarantee …

To remain in the series, the Heat will need to produce more runs at home Wednesday …

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
