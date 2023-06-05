In a game of runs, the Miami Heat on Sunday started hot, cooled down, but then blazed their way to a 111-108 come-from-behind victory, stunning the host Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.

So much for the series sweep some league insiders were predicting, eh, Chuck?

Charles Barkley said the Heat didn’t have a run in them …

“The Nuggets are going to win again, more convincingly!” GUARANTEEEEEED 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/trgWWrerHB — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 4, 2023

As Jamal Murray warmed up …

The Heat, coming off a disappointing Game 1 performance, shuffled their lineup in search of a spark …

Kevin Love will replace Caleb Martin in the starting lineup in Game 2 of the NBA Finals vs. the Nuggets, per @JaredSGreenberg. Love has received a DNP-CD in the Heat’s last 3 games. pic.twitter.com/anw8jUBmEd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2023

To make it a series, Draymond Green provided the Heat with some sound advice …

“The Heat are going to have to go Jimmy [Butler] on Jamal Murray and Bam [Adebayo] on [Nikola Jokic]… They’re going to have to switch that pick-and-roll.” Draymond Green on the defensive adjustments the Heat need to make Game 2👀 (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/iMgEAPf5Co — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2023

The Heat started hot …

Max gets us on the board first from deep 👌 Game 2 underway on ABC 📺 pic.twitter.com/2efqB7KErg — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) June 5, 2023

And jumped out to an early lead with a flurry of long-range jumpers …

Strus for three 💦 His 3rd triple of the 1st quarter! Heat lead in Q1 | Game 2 on ABC pic.twitter.com/xX6Ji0Tcnw — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

Then, things started to change in the second quarter …

AG block 🚫

Murray DIME to Green 🥽 Nuggets have taken the lead early in Q2 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/ttyZlg8Fxc — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

The Nuggets, for a while, made Chuck look smart …

This Nuggets team is so much fun to watch#NBA #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/7VjVa5UpdO — The League Report (@thaleaguereport) June 5, 2023

The Nuggets looked like they would break away in style …

Then, things started to change again in the third quarter …

BAM.

TOUGH FINISH. You don’t want to miss the 2nd half of Heat/Nuggets Game 2 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/7taHfqO66G — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

But only briefly as Nikola Jokic helped the Nuggets reclaim control, scoring 18 third-period points via a variety of moves …

Jokic spins and gets the bucket ‼ He’s up to 23 PTS as Denver leads by 5 with 3 minutes to go in Q3! Game 2 LIVE on ABC pic.twitter.com/VyYYwp9qI8 — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

Jokic keeps establishing new standards …

Nikola Jokic continues to make history 👏 pic.twitter.com/n7Cl1GuK36 — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

Then, things started to change one more time in the fourth quarter, thanks to “Playoff Jimmy” …

PLAYOFF JIMMY 🔥 Miami now leads by 5 with 5:30 to play in Game 2 on ABC! pic.twitter.com/z9ZqaYklxA — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

The Nuggets’ fans had them available, but it was the Heat waving the rally towels …

Let’s wave those Rally Towels tonight, Nuggets Nation ⚒ pic.twitter.com/KKA1s9YZhB — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) June 4, 2023

The Heat were sparked by some of their unsung players …

Miami Heat’s undrafted players pic.twitter.com/lT406gWuVw — Oh no he didn’t (@ohnohedidnt24) June 5, 2023

Duncan Robinson lost his place in the Heat’s regular-season rotation, but showed his old Michigan shooting touch …

BIG FINISH BY DUNCAN ROBINSON! HEAT BY 3, 9:44 TO GO ON ABC 🗣 pic.twitter.com/vOvUXPhnYB — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

He’s called “Jimmy Buckets” for a reason …

Jimmy Buckets.

And-1 floater. Game 2 has been a WILD RIDE as Miami begins Q4 on a 25-10 run on ABC! They lead by 8 🍿 pic.twitter.com/VUFA1j5GHF — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

On offense and defense, Jimmy Butler made a difference …

Jimmy’s defense on this final possession 😤 Miami battles their way to victory and ties the series with the Game 2 road win! Game 3: Wednesday, 8:30 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/llCT65CKZP — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

So much for Chuck’s guarantee …

GAME 2 FINAL SCORE MIA: 111

DEN: 108 The Heat even the series at 1-1! pic.twitter.com/jwL93sK2Yd — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023

To remain in the series, the Heat will need to produce more runs at home Wednesday …

BACK TO MIAMI 🗣 The #NBAFinals presented by @YouTubeTV are tied at 1-1! Game 3: Wednesday, 8:30 PM ET on ABC pic.twitter.com/PFcNT8xOpN — NBA (@NBA) June 5, 2023