NBA fines Warriors owner Joe Lacob $500,000 over Luxury Tax comment

The Golden State Warriors are fresh off an NBA title and a big part of that was because of what Joe Lacob was able to do with their roster. He built an incredible roster of players he drafted, whether it be old or new guys. The Warriors arguably have the best roster in the NBA and he’s been a major reason why for that.

A big thing around the NBA world is how the Golden State Warriors are allowed to spend more money than some other teams. There are a few rules in place by the NBA that allows Golden State to spend this type of money because they have homegrown talent.

Joe Lacob Luxury Tax

Although Golden State has enjoyed plenty of success throughout recent years, Joe Lacob notes that the luxury tax is one of the most difficult things to navigate in the NBA.

“The hardest thing of all is navigating this luxury tax, unfortunately. I went back to New York this week for labor meetings. I’m on the committee. And you know, obviously, the league wants everyone to have a chance and right now, there’s a certain element out there that believes we “checkbook win,” we won because we have the most salaries on our team.” “The truth is, we’re only $40 million more than the luxury tax. Now, that’s not small but it’s not a massive number. We’re $200 million over in total because most of that is this incredible penal luxury tax. And what I consider to be unfair and I’m going to say it on this podcast and I hope it gets back to whoever is listening … and obviously it’s self-serving for me to say this, but I think it’s a very unfair system because our team is built by — all top eight players are all drafted by this team.”

These comments are interesting from his perspective, but they shouldn’t change what the Golden State Warriors are going to do throughout the next few years. They’ve been one of the best teams in the NBA for nearly the past 10 seasons and he’s going to continue doing whatever he has to do to build a winning roster.