NBA Summer League: 3 Undrafted Rookies That Could Earn an NBA Roster Spot

The NBA Summer League is finally in full swing. With it comes multiple storylines of young players trying to make their mark in the NBA. However, every season there are always a few surprises. There are always a few underdogs who claw their way to an NBA roster spot despite the odds not being in their favor. This season is no different. With this in mind, it is time to look at 3 undrafted rookies who could shock the league and find their way to an active roster.

3 Undrafted Rookies Who Could Make an NBA Roster

Kenny Lofton Jr.-Memphis Grizzlies PF

Kenny Lofton Jr. already seems to fit the grit and grind mentality the Memphis Grizzlies as a whole possess. In the Summer League game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he got the better of the second overall pick, Chet Holmgren, and outplayed him in impressive and physical fashion. In that game, he put up numbers of 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 1 steal. Looking at his college body of work, it makes sense why the Grizzlies wanted to take a chance on Lofton Jr.

At Louisiana Tech, Lofton Jr. was a key part in the offense. He was able to use his big frame to an advantage netting him 9.0 rebounds per game during his collegiate seasons. Not to mention, Lofton Jr. also averaged 14.3 points per game to go along with a healthy field goal percentage of 55.0 percent. Do not let his big body fool you either, Lofton Jr. has also shown he is just as capable of stretching the defense as much as he is backing someone down in the post.

Adonis Arms-Denver Nuggets PG/SG

Adonis Arms is one of the more intriguing combo guards who went undrafted. At Texas Tech after he transferred from Winthrop, he tallied 8.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game. Certainly not numbers to write home about, however, the potential and his physical body is there to be a solid NBA contributor and that alone is a big reason the Nuggets are taking a chance on him for the time being.

Why does Arms have a better shot than some other undrafted rookies at making a roster? For one, the Denver Nuggets have struggled with injuries the past couple of seasons. When healthy, they are a legitimate contender. However, Denver is going to want to make sure their depth is not in question after losing both Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. to injury last season. Arms may not be a player who will stuff the stat-sheet, but he is in an ideal situation where he won’t need be a consistent contributor night in and night out. Adonis Arms is a player hungry to prove his doubters wrong and the Nuggets just may give him that shot.

Justin Lewis-Chicago Bulls SF/PF

The Chicago Bulls may have gotten the steal of the undrafted rookie pool with their new two-way weapon in Justin Lewis. With him being on a two-way deal, he will split time between the G-League and the active roster this season. We may be cheating the criteria a bit here considering he is already on a deal, but the fact remains that Lewis is one of better undrafted rookie prospects out there.

He is already impressing in the Summer League. The Marquette product boasts a 7-foot-inch wingspan giving him some great 3 and D potential. This would address a couple needs for the Chicago Bulls. Not to mention, give them some extra depth on their bench. Lewis may not be the most offensively polished player, but he is very versatile giving the team options for a small-ball lineup. With all of this in mind, be watching Justin Lewis to make a splash out of all the undrafted rookies in this year’s class.