NBA To Shut Down G League Ignite After Season

The NBA’s G League Ignite will shut down following the season, NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced today.

NBA G League Ignite, the league's owned-and-operated team focused on developing NBA prospects, is concluding its final season, NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim announced today. The decision to end the program comes amid the changing basketball landscape, including the…

Created in 202o, the G League Ignite provided an alternative for top prospects to prefer for the NBA Draft. G League Ignite players would receive a salary and endorsement income while training for the upcoming draft.

However, the introduction of NIL in college basketball has changed the landscape for top prospects, who can earn big money while playing at major universities. Plus, the transfer portal allows players to maneuver between schools more frequently. Transfers used to have to sit out one season before playing with their new team.

“Four years ago, we started Ignite to fill a void in the basketball landscape, and I’m proud of the contributions we were able to make to that ecosystem,” Abdur-Rahim said in a statement. “With the changing environment across youth and collegiate basketball, now is the right time to take this step. I want to extend my sincere gratitude to general manager Anthony McClish, head coach Jason Hart and their staff and to each player who wore an Ignite jersey. As ever, the G League’s commitment to developing top NBA talent and helping players achieve their NBA dreams is unwavering.”

Notable G League Ignite Players

In three seasons, 10 G League Ignite players have been selected in the NBA Draft.

Notable G League Ignite players drafted include:

Jalen Green, Houston Rockets – No. 2 overall in 2021

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State – No. 7 overall in 2021

Dyson Daniels, New Orleans Pelicans – No. 8 overall in 2022

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers – No. 3 overall in 2023

Matas Buzelis and Ron Holland, two of the G League’s Ignite top 2024 prospects, are projected lottery picks in the upcoming draft.