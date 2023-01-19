NBC’s NFL Analyst Chris Simms Calls Buffalo Bills Wide Receivers ‘Guys Off the Street’

NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms is not impressed with the wide receivers on the Buffalo Bills roster. On Wednesday, Simms tweeted that Bills QB Josh Allen does not have the same talent around him that other teams involved in the Divisional Round of the playoffs have. Simms went so far as to say the Bills receivers are just ‘guys off the street.’

‘Guys off the street’ lining up at WR for the Bills according to Simms

Former NFL quarterback, now NBC analyst Chris Simms usually has a lot to say. On Wednesday, he took to Twitter to air his latest opinion about Josh Allen’s weapons. Although, I don’t think Simms would use that term given his opinion.

“I’ve said it all season, but it was apparent Sunday in the way the Dolphins played: NO ONE is scared of the Bills receivers,” Simms tweeted. “Guys off the street are playing meaningful snaps. Diggs is great, but Josh Allen does not have the weapons other QBs playing this weekend have.”

To be clear, I did not say ALL other QBs have better weapons than Allen.

But his supporting cast is not elite by any means.

And yes, I know Gabe Davis has a big game once a month. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) January 18, 2023

He also appears not to be a fan of Gabe Davis, saying, “And, yes, I know Gabe Davis has a big game once a month.”

Gabe Davis has, however, had a pretty solid season. He had 48 receptions for 836 yards and seven touchdowns in the regular season. Last week, he lit Miami up for six receptions, 113 yards and a touchdown. Seems that ‘guy off the street’ is pretty good to me.

It also seems quite insulting to tight end Dawson Knox. Knox has scored a touchdown in his last five outings with the Bills. Josh Allen has a legit red zone threat in the 6-foot-4, 255 lbs target. Again, he seems a bit of an upgrade from ‘a guy off the street.’

While the receiver room may not be the strongest part of the Bills’ roster, they have in Diggs, Davis, and Knox to provide ample help to Josh Allen in the playoffs.

Sean McDermott should print this out tweet and pin it to the locker of every receiver before Sunday’s AFC Divisional Round matchup with the Bengals. It could provide a bit of a fire under ‘the guys off the street’ as they look to advance to the NFL Conference Championship Game.