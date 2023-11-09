NFL News and Rumors

Nearly Half Of The Houston Texans Roster Is On The Wednesday Injury Report

Wendi Oliveros
Houston Texans Odds, Picks, Promo Codes, News & Rumors

The 4-4 Houston Texans travel to Cincinnati to take on the 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 on November 12, 2023.

The Texans have surprised many with how well they are playing, but they could run into problems in Week 10.

They are meeting a Bengals team that is on a four-game winning streak.

On top of that, the Texans have plenty of injuries.

While it is common to have more injuries at this point in the season, the Texans listed 23 players on the Wednesday injury report.

That is nearly half of the 53-man active roster.

The one piece of good news is that quarterback CJ Stroud does not appear on the injury report.

He is at the Houston Rockets game on Wednesday where he met up with LeBron James who is a fan of his.

As for the Texans, they will be living by and playing with the “next man up” mantra.

The glass-half-full view of the situation as shared by GM Nick Caserio is that versatile players who can play multiple positions or players who may not normally get a chance will have an opportunity to step up.

In case you were wondering, the Bengals have six players on Wednesday’s injury report.

Two are especially significant: wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

NFL News and Rumors Texans
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
