The 4-4 Houston Texans travel to Cincinnati to take on the 5-3 Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10 on November 12, 2023.

The Texans have surprised many with how well they are playing, but they could run into problems in Week 10.

They are meeting a Bengals team that is on a four-game winning streak.

On top of that, the Texans have plenty of injuries.

While it is common to have more injuries at this point in the season, the Texans listed 23 players on the Wednesday injury report.

That is nearly half of the 53-man active roster.

A team has 53 players on the active roster; the Texans have 23 of them on the injury report today.

The one piece of good news is that quarterback CJ Stroud does not appear on the injury report.

He is at the Houston Rockets game on Wednesday where he met up with LeBron James who is a fan of his.

Texans QB CJ Stroud with LeBron James before tonight's Lakers/Rockets game in Houston. LeBron loved what he saw on Sunday, and now Stroud links up with LeBron tonight.

As for the Texans, they will be living by and playing with the “next man up” mantra.

The glass-half-full view of the situation as shared by GM Nick Caserio is that versatile players who can play multiple positions or players who may not normally get a chance will have an opportunity to step up.

Texans GM Nick Caserio asked about the multiple injuries to Houston's offensive line this season: "When you try to build depth, especially on the offensive line-that's why you try & train them at as many positions as possible.. You're trying to create the…"

In case you were wondering, the Bengals have six players on Wednesday’s injury report.

Two are especially significant: wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Bengals injury report with more than just Ja'Marr Chase's injury to monitor this week.

WR Ja'Marr Chase didn't practice today due to his back injury. WR Tee Higgins was limited at practice due to a hamstring injury.