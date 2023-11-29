The Nebraska Cornhuskers are actively seeking to enhance their roster, particularly in the quarterback position through the college football transfer portal. The addition of Gerry Bohanon, a talented quarterback from South Florida, could be a significant move for Nebraska. Bohanon, who was once at Baylor, racked up over 2,200 passing yards and 27 touchdowns for the Bears, demonstrating his potential to positively impact the Huskers’ offense.

Nebraska Heading to the Transfer Portal for Next QB?

Nebraska’s current quarterback situation shows a mix of experience and emerging talent. Senior Jeff Sims, who has likely played his last game for Nebraska, along with juniors Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy, present a range of skills and development stages.

The team also anticipates the arrival of Daniel Kaelin, an incoming quarterback. Despite these options, the Huskers’ 2023 performance, especially in scoring and yardage, indicates a need for further enhancement in this critical position.

The possibility of integrating Bohanon into this mix could provide Nebraska with a much-needed boost. His experience and track record suggest he could offer immediate improvement and leadership.

Bohanon’s play at Baylor suggests he can play at the top level, but a shoulder injury meant he has missed this season.

Bohanon Not the Only QB Huskers Are Targeting

However, Bohanon is not the only option for the Huskers. Will Howard from Kansas State, another top prospect in the transfer portal, could also be a strong contender for Nebraska. Howard’s potential leaning towards Nebraska adds another dimension to the team’s strategic planning for the quarterback position.

The Nebraska Huskers are at a crucial juncture where decisions made in the transfer portal could greatly influence their future success. Whether it’s the experienced Bohanon, the promising Rogers, or leveraging the existing roster, the choices made will be pivotal for the Huskers as they strive to improve their performance and make a stronger impact in the competitive Big Ten.