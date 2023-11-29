College Football

Nebraska Adds USF QB Gerry Bohanon to Transfer Portal Wish List

Author image
David Evans
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
gerry bohanon

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are actively seeking to enhance their roster, particularly in the quarterback position through the college football transfer portal. The addition of Gerry Bohanon, a talented quarterback from South Florida, could be a significant move for Nebraska. Bohanon, who was once at Baylor, racked up over 2,200 passing yards and 27 touchdowns for the Bears, demonstrating his potential to positively impact the Huskers’ offense.

Nebraska Heading to the Transfer Portal for Next QB?

Nebraska’s current quarterback situation shows a mix of experience and emerging talent. Senior Jeff Sims, who has likely played his last game for Nebraska, along with juniors Heinrich Haarberg and Chubba Purdy, present a range of skills and development stages.

The team also anticipates the arrival of Daniel Kaelin, an incoming quarterback. Despite these options, the Huskers’ 2023 performance, especially in scoring and yardage, indicates a need for further enhancement in this critical position.

The possibility of integrating Bohanon into this mix could provide Nebraska with a much-needed boost. His experience and track record suggest he could offer immediate improvement and leadership.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gerry Bohanon Jr (@g.bohanon)

Bohanon’s play at Baylor suggests he can play at the top level, but a shoulder injury meant he has missed this season.

Bohanon Not the Only QB Huskers Are Targeting

However, Bohanon is not the only option for the Huskers. Will Howard from Kansas State, another top prospect in the transfer portal, could also be a strong contender for Nebraska. Howard’s potential leaning towards Nebraska adds another dimension to the team’s strategic planning for the quarterback position.

The Nebraska Huskers are at a crucial juncture where decisions made in the transfer portal could greatly influence their future success. Whether it’s the experienced Bohanon, the promising Rogers, or leveraging the existing roster, the choices made will be pivotal for the Huskers as they strive to improve their performance and make a stronger impact in the competitive Big Ten.

Topics  
College Football College Football News and Rumors NCAAF Nebraska Cornhuskers
Author image
Twitter Instagram

David Evans

David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

David Evans

Twitter Instagram
David Evans is a well-established figure in sports journalism, carrying with him an impressive portfolio that stretches over 15 years. He joined The Sports Daily in 2022. His savvy insights and reliable commentary have been spotlighted on several esteemed sports betting websites.

David's keen interest lies in North Carolina basketball, college football, NFL, soccer, and golf. His insightful pieces reveal a deep understanding of these sports and a subtle flair for strategic analysis.

Away from his desk, David prioritizes physical fitness, regularly working out at the gym. His downtime is often spent in the calming company of his cat.

David Evans brings to the table a compelling blend of experience, passion, and intuition. A respected name in sports journalism, he continues to deliver quality content that engages and informs his readers.
View All Posts By David Evans

Related To College Football

College Football
ohio state michigan

Ohio State vs. Michigan is Most Popular Rivalry Game in College Football in 2023 According to Social Media Engagement

Author image David Evans  •  2h
College Football
will rogers
Could Mississippi State Transfer Will Rogers Take Over at QB From Devin Leary at Kentucky?
Author image David Evans  •  5h
College Football
will howard
Nebraska Among Top Options for Kansas State Transfer QB Will Howard
Author image David Evans  •  6h
College Football
max johnson 2
Texas A&M QB Max Johnson Hits Transfer Portal, Wants to Take Over From Drake Maye at UNC
Author image David Evans  •  7h
College Football
NCAA Football: Kansas State at Oklahoma
New Mississippi State Football Coach Jeff Lebby Betting Odds: Can Lebby Win SEC and National Championship With Bulldogs?
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 27 2023
College Football
mike elko 3
New Texas A&M Football Coach Mike Elko Likely to be Fired Within Three Seasons According to Betting Odds
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 27 2023
College Football
ryan day 2
Could Ohio State Fire Ryan Day After Another Loss to Michigan? A Look at His Contract, Buyout and Overall Record
Author image David Evans  •  Nov 27 2023
More News
Arrow to top