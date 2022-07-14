Soccer

Netflix announce documentary series on Manchester United legend David Beckham

Joe Lyons
Linkedin

American streaming service Netflix have announced that a brand new documentary series about Manchester United legend David Beckham is on the way, inspired by Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’.

David Beckham confirmed on Instagram that he is partnering with Netflix on a documentary series about his life and career to date.

The 47-year-old said: “The series will feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey.

“The series is directed and produced by Academy Award winners Fisher Stevens and John Battsek. Watch this space.”

Beckham is the current president and co-owner of MLS franchise Inter Miami CF, alongside owning English League Two side Salford City alongside former Manchester United teammates such as Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, and Paul Scholes.

At just 17-years-old Beckham made his Manchester United debut and went on to win six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League trophy during his spell at Old Trafford.

The former footballer became much more of a pop and cultural icon across the globe in places like North America and Asia, alongside marrying British pop group Spice Girls singer Victoria in 1997.

There is no release date as of yet for the documentary, but its first screening is expected towards the latter stages of 2022.

Topics  
News Soccer
Linkedin

Joe Lyons

Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons

Linkedin
Sports betting writer for Finixio. Journalism student at the University of Derby, Class of 2023.
View All Posts By Joe Lyons

Related To News

News
Who Will Johnny Depp Date Next? Sportsbooks Release Odds for Next Girlfriend

Who Will Johnny Depp Date Next? Sportsbooks Release Odds for Next Girlfriend

James Foglio  •  9s
NBA News and Rumors
NBA Max Contract Up 76% in 2022 Compared to 2016
NBA Max Contract Up 76% in 2022 Compared to 2016
James Foglio  •  1h
News
Ozzie Guillen
Ozzie Guillen Calls Out MLB Expert Jon Heyman To A Fight
Jon Conahan  •  12h
News
World Series of Poker Announces $80.8M Main Event Prize Pool
World Series of Poker Main Event to Payout $80.8M Prize Pool
James Foglio  •  2h
News
Matt Ryan
WATCH: Matt Ryan of The Boston Celtics Gives an Emotional Reaction To Game Winner
Jon Conahan  •  17h
NBA News and Rumors
Hawks sign veteran free agent center Frank Kaminsky
Hawks sign veteran free agent Frank Kaminsky
James Foglio  •  23h
News
how to bet on the toronto blue jays in ontario
Best MLB Bets Today | Expert Picks for the MLB Games Tonight July 13
Jason Raffoul  •  Jul 13 2022
More News News