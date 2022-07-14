Netflix announce documentary series on Manchester United legend David Beckham

American streaming service Netflix have announced that a brand new documentary series about Manchester United legend David Beckham is on the way, inspired by Michael Jordan’s ‘The Last Dance’.

David Beckham confirmed on Instagram that he is partnering with Netflix on a documentary series about his life and career to date.

The 47-year-old said: “The series will feature unseen archive, untold stories as well as interviews with the people who have been a part of my journey.

“The series is directed and produced by Academy Award winners Fisher Stevens and John Battsek. Watch this space.”

David Beckham will be the subject of a new multi-part docuseries. Beckham and his family will sit for interviews — as well as share personal footage from their lives — to fully tell the story of how he became one of the most recognizable athletes of all time. pic.twitter.com/NZmnMDAndH — Netflix (@netflix) July 13, 2022

Beckham is the current president and co-owner of MLS franchise Inter Miami CF, alongside owning English League Two side Salford City alongside former Manchester United teammates such as Gary Neville, Ryan Giggs, and Paul Scholes.

At just 17-years-old Beckham made his Manchester United debut and went on to win six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League trophy during his spell at Old Trafford.

The former footballer became much more of a pop and cultural icon across the globe in places like North America and Asia, alongside marrying British pop group Spice Girls singer Victoria in 1997.

There is no release date as of yet for the documentary, but its first screening is expected towards the latter stages of 2022.