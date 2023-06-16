Nick Kyrgios, known as the “bad boy” of tennis, recently opened up about the immense pressure he faces while under constant scrutiny in the latest episode of Netflix’s tennis reality TV show, “Break Point.”

In the episode, Kyrgios revealed some of the darkest moments of his life. Despite appearing fine during Wimbledon in 2019, he was actually going through a deeply challenging period.

Kyrgios Checked Himself Into A Psych Ward in 2019

During one of the episodes of “Break Point,” Kyrgios discussed a period in his life when he wanted to have control over his own life. After experiencing a devastating loss in the second round at Wimbledon 2019, Kyrgios was profoundly affected and chose to admit himself to a psychiatric facility.

Although photos portrayed Kyrgios drinking, partying, and joking with the media, he later revealed that it was all a façade to conceal his pain. The loss at Wimbledon in 2019 pushed him to seek professional help.

“After losing at Wimbledon, I woke up and found my dad sitting beside me on the bed, crying uncontrollably. That was a wake-up call for me. I realized I couldn’t continue down that path. So, I ended up in a psych ward in London to address my problems,” Kyrgios shared.

Will Nick Kyrgios Participate In Wimbledon 2023?

This season has been challenging for Nick Kyrgios. After an impressive performance last year, reaching his first grand slam singles final, he has been plagued by injuries. He hasn’t played a competitive match since October and recently underwent knee surgery.

In his return match on June 14, he suffered a straight-set loss to Wu Yibing, displaying signs of pain. As a result, fans are doubtful about his participation in Wimbledon.

He may compete in the Queen’s Club Championships and Halle Open as warm-up tournaments, but his playing schedule remains unclear.

