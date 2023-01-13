Golf News and Rumors

Netflix Releases Trailer for the Highly Anticipated 'Full Swing'

Gia Nguyen
Netflix Releases Trailer for the Highly Anticipated ‘Full Swing’
Netflix is giving golf fans a look inside the life of professional golfers on the PGA Tour.

“Full Swing”, a documentary involving some of the world’s top golfers, will be airing on the streaming platform soon. The highly anticipated documentary series will follow some of the biggest names in golf during their season as a player a part of the PGA Tour in 2022.

Netflix Drops Teaser Trailer for Full Swing

It’s been nearly a year since Netflix officially announced the docuseries focused on professional golf. Now, the wait is finally over, as a teaser trailer has finally been released with cameos of golf’s biggest names.

The documentary is set to release globally on February 15.

The show will be golf’s version of the “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” series, which is also produced by Vox Media Studios and Box to Box films.

It will be an eight-episode series that follows PGA Tour players through their wins, losses and give a behind-the-scenes of what it takes to win on the tour.

While the trailer isn’t long, golf fans will witness moments of frustration, glory, and candid family moments. Fans will also get to follow the highs and lows of being on the PGA Tour and how tough it truly is to win a PGA Tour event.

Check out the trailer below.

An Inside Look at Major Golf Championships

For the first time ever, fans will get a look inside the PGA Tour’s biggest events including all four majors: the 150th Open Championship, The Masters, PGA Championship and the U.S. Open.

In addition, the Netflix series will also cover The Players and the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The docuseries will feature appearances from Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick.

There’s no word on whether Tiger Woods will make an appearance but with all the majors being covered, the golf legend is likely to be seen.

LIV Golf Players Will Be Seen in Full Swing

Despite all the drama between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf, the Netflix series will still showcase some players that have already left to the Saudi-backed circuit. It is unknown whether or not the feud between LIV Golf and PGA Tour will be brought up on film.

The series will feature former PGA Tour players like Ian Poulter, Joaquin Niemann, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith, and more.

Golf News and Rumors
Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
