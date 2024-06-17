The Netherlands and England were the winning nations on day three of Euro 2024 from Germany. In the first game of the day from Hamburg, the Netherlands defeated Poland 2-1 in Group D action. England meanwhile beat Serbia 1-0 in Group C action from Geisenkirchen. There was also a tie in a Group C matchup as Slovenia and Denmark battled to a 1-1 deadlock in Stuttgart.

The Netherlands’s win over Poland

A major reason why the Netherlands beat Poland was because the Polish squad did not have their superstar and face of their national team, striker Robert Lewandowski of Warsaw, who plays for FC Barcelona. During his time with Bayern Munich, Lewandowski became one of the best players in Bundesliga history. The reason why Lewandowski was not in the lineup was because of a thigh injury.

The Netherlands’s goal scorers were forward Cody Gakpo in the 29th minute and striker Wout Weghorst of Borne in the 83rd minute. Gakpo of Eindhoven, plays for Liverpool in the English Premier League, and Weghorst of Borne, plays for Burnley, in England’s second tier. Gakpo has now scored 10 goals in 25 international games for Netherlands, and Weghorst has 12 goals in 34 international games for the Netherlands.

Slovenia’s tie with Denmark

Denmark’s goal came in the 17th minute as midfielder Christian Eriksen of Manchester United in the English Premier League opened the scoring. Eriksen, who has 42 international goals for Denmark, is from Middelfart. Slovenia tied the game as they controlled play in a second half stretch. Leftback Erik Janza of Murska Sobota evened the scoring in the 77th minute. Janza plays for Gornik Zabrze, and has three goals for Slovenia.

England’s win over Serbia

England’s lone goal came in the 13th minute. The English hero on Sunday was Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham of Stourbridge. Bellingham now has four career goals for England.