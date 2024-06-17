Soccer

Netherlands and England win in Group Play matches at Euro 2024

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21109724_168396541_lowres-2

The Netherlands and England were the winning nations on day three of Euro 2024 from Germany. In the first game of the day from Hamburg, the Netherlands defeated Poland 2-1 in Group D action. England meanwhile beat Serbia 1-0 in Group C action from Geisenkirchen. There was also a tie in a Group C matchup as Slovenia and Denmark battled to a 1-1 deadlock in Stuttgart.

The Netherlands’s win over Poland

A major reason why the Netherlands beat Poland was because the Polish squad did not have their superstar and face of their national team, striker Robert Lewandowski of Warsaw, who plays for FC Barcelona. During his time with Bayern Munich, Lewandowski became one of the best players in Bundesliga history. The reason why Lewandowski was not in the lineup was because of a thigh injury.

The Netherlands’s goal scorers were forward Cody Gakpo in the 29th minute and striker Wout Weghorst of Borne in the 83rd minute. Gakpo of Eindhoven, plays for Liverpool in the English Premier League, and Weghorst of Borne, plays for Burnley, in England’s second tier. Gakpo has now scored 10 goals in 25 international games for Netherlands, and Weghorst has 12 goals in 34 international games for the Netherlands.

Slovenia’s tie with Denmark

Denmark’s goal came in the 17th minute as midfielder Christian Eriksen of Manchester United in the English Premier League opened the scoring. Eriksen, who has 42 international goals for Denmark, is from Middelfart. Slovenia tied the game as they controlled play in a second half stretch. Leftback Erik Janza of Murska Sobota evened the scoring in the 77th minute. Janza plays for Gornik Zabrze, and has three goals for Slovenia.

 England’s win over Serbia

England’s lone goal came in the 13th minute. The English hero on Sunday was Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham of Stourbridge. Bellingham now has four career goals for England.

Topics  
Soccer
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To Soccer

Soccer
Soccer: International Champions Cup-Guadalajara at Atletico de Madrid

Spain, Switzerland and Italy win on Day 2 of Euro 2024

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  19h
Soccer
USATSI_21679848_168396541_lowres-2
Germany clobbers Scotland 5-1 in opening game of Euro 2024
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 14 2024
Soccer
USATSI_13087982_168396541_lowres-2
Real Madrid wins 2024 Champions League title
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Jun 3 2024
Soccer
Messi, Inter Miami To Play Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo In 2024 Preseason Tour
Messi, Inter Miami To Play Neymar, Cristiano Ronaldo In 2024 Preseason Tour
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 14 2023
Soccer
Messi World Cup Jerseys Set To Break Sports Memorabilia Sales Record
Messi World Cup Jerseys Set To Break Sports Memorabilia Sales Record
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Nov 22 2023
Soccer
Watch: Netflix Releases Trailer for David Beckham Documentary ‘Beckham’
Watch: Netflix Releases Trailer for David Beckham Documentary ‘Beckham’
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 20 2023
Soccer
Manchester United Stock Price Takes Biggest Ever Drop On NYSE After Glazer Family Decides Not To Sell
Manchester United Stock Price Takes Biggest Ever Drop On NYSE After Glazer Family Decides Not To Sell
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Sep 7 2023
More News
Arrow to top