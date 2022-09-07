New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Picks: NFL Week 1 Predictions

Mac Jones and the New England Patriots open their NFL season for 2022 on the road against Brian Flores’ Miami Dolphins, marking the second year without Tom Brady in Boston.

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Picks

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay @ +650 with Bovada

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Pick 1: New England Patriots Money Line @ +160 with Bovada

After missing out on the postseason in 2020, the New England Patriots returned to fight for the biggest prize in football last year under the lead of rookie quarterback Mac Jones who earned a first Pro Bowl and All-Rookie selection.

Despite crashing out in the Wild Card round to the Buffalo Bills, the 2022 season is expected to be a significant improvement for the Patriots who are entering their second season without Tom Brady who is now in Tampa Bay.

Jones has returned to training camp in impressive shape and despite a rocky pre-season, looks set for a breakout year in Boston but the Miami Dolphins have entered the market as favorites under new head coach Mike McDaniel leading the offense.

Our tip for the occasion in Florida is Bill Belichick’s Pats to steal an opening weekend victory on the road.

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Pick 2: Damien Harris to score a touchdown @ +120 with Bovada

Damien Harris scored 15 rushing touchdowns in 15 regular season games for the Patriots last season, as the 25-year-old became one of team’s most integral pieces at running back.

Harris tallied the fifth most carries in the red zone in 2021 behind the likes of Jonathan Taylor, Austin Ekeler, and Sony Michel, however there are suggestions Rhamondre Stevenson could become the Patriots early-down and receiving RB this season.

Following James White’s retiring, Harris is now the longest-tenured back on the roster and will step into a significant leadership role this season in New England.

New England Patriots @ Miami Dolphins Same Game Parlay Pick 3: Mac Jones over 222.5 passing yards @ -110 with Bovada

Mac Jones enters his sophomore year in the NFL with the world at his feet under Bill Belichick at the Patriots following an impressive rookie season as the team shifts away from the Brady era.

Jones, 24, helped the 2020 Patriots to become a 10-7 playoff team and topped his quarterback class which included Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields.

The QB averaged 223 passing yards per game in the regular season last year, and should comfortably manage to exceed over 222.5 yards to round off our +650 parlay.