NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero are reporting that the New England Patriots will sign free agent running back Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year contract valued at $6 million.

The 28-year-old Elliott was the No. 4 overall pick by the Dallas Cowboys in the 2016 NFL Draft.

He was the NFL rushing yards leader in 2016 and 2018.

Elliott has rushed for approximately 8,500 regular season and post-season yards in the past seven seasons.

The Cowboys cut Elliott, and he is among several high-profile running backs that remain free agents in 2023.

Others include Dalvin Cook and 2017 rushing yards leader Kareem Hunt.

Elliott Will Back Up Rhamondre Stevenson

Elliott is expected to be a backup to third-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson, 25, who rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2022.

Elliott Will Be Back In Dallas In Week 4

The Patriots travel to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in Week 4 on October 1 at 4:25 PM EDT.

Zeke will likely get a friendly greeting from Cowboys fans who appreciated his work over the years.

He could be out to prove his former team wrong for releasing him.

Zeke will be sporting a new number in New England, number 15, which he wore at Ohio State.

